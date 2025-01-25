Results Sheet

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Anaheim 2
Total
1.
Eli Tomac
17
25
42
2.
Chase Sexton
25
16
41
3.
Ken Roczen
22
18
40
4.
Cooper Webb
18
20
38
5.
Jett Lawrence
10
22
32
6.
Justin Barcia
16
14
30
7.
Jason Anderson
20
9
29
8.
Hunter Lawrence
11
17
28
9.
Malcolm Stewart
12
15
27
10.
Justin Cooper
15
11
26
11.
Justin Hill
14
8
22
12.
Jorge Prado
8
10
18
13.
Shane McElrath
9
5
14
14.
Vince Friese
7
7
14
15.
Aaron Plessinger
13
0
13
16.
Dylan Ferrandis
0
13
13
17.
Joey Savatgy
1
12
13
18.
Mitchell Oldenburg
6
3
9
19.
Benny Bloss
0
6
6
20.
Mitchell Harrison
5
0
5
250 West Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Anaheim 2
Total
1.
Julien Beaumer
22
25
47
2.
Jordon Smith
20
22
42
3.
Jo Shimoda
25
15
40
4.
Haiden Deegan
17
20
37
5.
Ryder DiFrancesco
18
17
35
6.
Cole Davies
14
18
32
7.
Coty Schock
16
16
32
8.
Garrett Marchbanks
13
14
27
9.
Anthony Bourdon
15
11
26
10.
Cole Thompson
12
10
22
11.
Hunter Yoder
9
12
21
12.
Michael Mosiman
7
13
20
13.
TJ Albright
8
6
14
14.
Parker Ross
5
7
12
15.
Lux Turner
11
0
11
16.
Avery Long
10
0
10
17.
Jett Reynolds
0
9
9
18.
Brad West
0
8
8
19.
Gavin Towers
3
4
7
20.
Max Miller
6
0
6
Night Show Results:
250 Main Event
1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
2. Julien Beaumer (KTM)
3. Cole Davies (Yamaha)
4. Jordon Smith (Triumph)
5. Coty Schock (Yamaha)
6. Jo Shimoda (Honda)
7. Michael Mosiman (Yamaha)
8. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
9. Anthony Bourdon (Yamaha)
10. Hunter Yoder (Kawasaki)
11. Lux Turner (KTM)
12. Parker Ross (Honda)
13. Jett Reynolds (Yamaha)
14. TJ Albright (Yamaha)
15. Gavin Towers (Honda)
16. Dominique Thury (Yamaha)
17. Enzo Lopes (Yamaha)
18. Dylan Walsh (Kawasaki)
19. Joshua Varize (KTM)
20. Collin Jurin (Yamaha)
21. Preston Masciangelo (GasGas)
22. Max Sanford (Kawasaki)
450 LCQ
1. Justin Cooper
2. Benny Bloss
3. Colt Nichols
4. Kevin Moranz
5. Mitchell Harrison
6. Justin Starling
7. Grant Harlan
8. Anthony Rodriguez
9. Brandon Ray
10. Tristan Lane
11. Justin Rodbell
12. Hunter Schlosser
13. Logan Karnow
14. Colby Copp
15. Bubba Pauli
16. Chris Howell
17. Joey Desimone Jr
18. Marshal Weltin
19. Bobby Piazza
20. Alex Nagy
21. Scott Meshey
22. Kyle Chisholm
250 LCQ
1. Gavin Towers
2. Joshua Varize
3. Preston Masciangelo
4. Collin Jurin
5. Slade Varola
6. Max Miller
7. Kyle Wise
8. Dylan Cunha
9. Julien Benek
10. Blake Davies
11. Kai Aiello
12. Josh Greco
13. Kile Epperson
14. Reven Gordon
15. Brock Bennett
16. Nico Koch
17. Scotty Wennerstrom
18. Billy Laninovich
19. Derek Kelley
20. Stav Orland
21. Cole Thompson
22. Brad West
450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Chase Sexton
4. Ken Roczen
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Justin Barcia
7. Justin Hill
8. Joey Savatgy
9. Cade Clason
10. Colt Nichols
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. Kevin Moranz
13. Justin Starling
14. Hunter Schlosser
15. Justin Rodbell
16. Brandon Ray
17. Bubba Pauli
18. Alex Nagy
19. Bobby Piazza
20. Kyle Chisholm
450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Cooper Webb
3. Hunter Lawrence
4. Aaron Plessinger
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Jerry Robin
8. Shane McElrath
9. Freddie Noren
10. Justin Cooper
11. Benny Bloss
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Grant Harlan
14. Tristan Lane
15. Logan Karnow
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Colby Copp
18. Chris Howell
19. Joey Desimone Jr
20. Scott Meshey
250 Heat 2
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Michael Mosiman
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Hunter Yoder
5. Julien Beaumer
6. Parker Ross
7. Anthony Bourdon
8. Jett Reynolds
9. TJ Albright
10. Max Miller
11. Blake Davies
12. Kyle Wise
13. Slade Varola
14. Collin Jurin
15. Julien Benek
16. Brock Bennett
17. Kai Aiello
18. Reven Gordon
19. Cole Thompson
20. Brad West
250 Heat 1
1. Coty Schock
2. Cole Davies
3. Jordon Smith
4. Jo Shimoda
5. Drew Adams
6. Lux Turner
7. Dylan Walsh
8. Dominique Thury
9. Max Sanford
10. Preston Masciangelo
11. Gavin Towers
12. Dylan Cunha
13. Billy Laninovich
14. Scotty Wennerstrom
15. Josh Greco
16. Kile Epperson
17. Derek Kelley
18. Stav Orland
19. Joshua Varize
20. Nico Koch
