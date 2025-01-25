Results Sheet | 2025 Anaheim 2 Supercross 2

Results from round three of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

1/25/2025 5:35pm
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Anaheim 2

Total

1.

Eli Tomac

17

25

 

42

2.

Chase Sexton

25

16

 

41

3.

Ken Roczen

22

18

 

40

4.

Cooper Webb

18

20

 

38

5.

Jett Lawrence

10

22

 

32

6.

Justin Barcia

16

14

 

30

7.

Jason Anderson

20

9

 

29

8.

Hunter Lawrence

11

17

 

28

9.

Malcolm Stewart

12

15

 

27

10.

Justin Cooper

15

11

 

26

11.

Justin Hill

14

8

 

22

12.

Jorge Prado

8

10

 

18

13.

Shane McElrath

9

5

 

14

14.

Vince Friese

7

7

 

14

15.

Aaron Plessinger

13

0

 

13

16.

Dylan Ferrandis

0

13

 

13

17.

Joey Savatgy

1

12

 

13

18.

Mitchell Oldenburg

6

3

 

9

19.

Benny Bloss

0

6

 

6

20.

Mitchell Harrison

5

0

 

5

 

250 West Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Anaheim 2

Total

1.

Julien Beaumer

22

25

 

47

2.

Jordon Smith

20

22

 

42

3.

Jo Shimoda

25

15

 

40

4.

Haiden Deegan

17

20

 

37

5.

Ryder DiFrancesco

18

17

 

35

6.

Cole Davies

14

18

 

32

7.

Coty Schock

16

16

 

32

8.

Garrett Marchbanks

13

14

 

27

9.

Anthony Bourdon

15

11

 

26

10.

Cole Thompson

12

10

 

22

11.

Hunter Yoder

9

12

 

21

12.

Michael Mosiman

7

13

 

20

13.

TJ Albright

8

6

 

14

14.

Parker Ross

5

7

 

12

15.

Lux Turner

11

0

 

11

16.

Avery Long

10

0

 

10

17.

Jett Reynolds

0

9

 

9

18.

Brad West

0

8

 

8

19.

Gavin Towers

3

4

 

7

20.

Max Miller

6

0

 

6

Night Show Results:

250 Main Event
1. Haiden Deegan  (Yamaha)
2. Julien Beaumer (KTM)
3. Cole Davies (Yamaha)
4. Jordon Smith (Triumph)
5. Coty Schock (Yamaha)
6. Jo Shimoda (Honda)
7. Michael Mosiman (Yamaha)
8. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
9. Anthony Bourdon (Yamaha)
10. Hunter Yoder (Kawasaki)
11. Lux Turner (KTM)
12. Parker Ross (Honda)
13. Jett Reynolds (Yamaha)
14. TJ Albright (Yamaha)
15. Gavin Towers (Honda)
16. Dominique Thury (Yamaha)
17. Enzo Lopes (Yamaha)
18. Dylan Walsh (Kawasaki)
19. Joshua Varize (KTM)
20. Collin Jurin (Yamaha)
21. Preston Masciangelo (GasGas)
22. Max Sanford (Kawasaki)

450 LCQ
1. Justin Cooper
2. Benny Bloss
3. Colt Nichols
4. Kevin Moranz
5. Mitchell Harrison
6. Justin Starling
7. Grant Harlan
8. Anthony Rodriguez
9. Brandon Ray
10. Tristan Lane
11. Justin Rodbell
12. Hunter Schlosser
13. Logan Karnow
14. Colby Copp
15. Bubba Pauli
16. Chris Howell
17. Joey Desimone Jr
18. Marshal Weltin
19. Bobby Piazza
20. Alex Nagy
21. Scott Meshey
22. Kyle Chisholm

250 LCQ
1. Gavin Towers
2. Joshua Varize
3. Preston Masciangelo
4. Collin Jurin
5. Slade Varola
6. Max Miller
7. Kyle Wise
8. Dylan Cunha
9. Julien Benek
10. Blake Davies
11. Kai Aiello
12. Josh Greco
13. Kile Epperson
14. Reven Gordon
15. Brock Bennett
16. Nico Koch
17. Scotty Wennerstrom
18. Billy Laninovich
19. Derek Kelley
20. Stav Orland
21. Cole Thompson
22. Brad West

450 Heat 2
1. Jason Anderson
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Chase Sexton
4. Ken Roczen
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Justin Barcia
7. Justin Hill
8. Joey Savatgy
9. Cade Clason
10. Colt Nichols
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. Kevin Moranz
13. Justin Starling
14. Hunter Schlosser
15. Justin Rodbell
16. Brandon Ray
17. Bubba Pauli
18. Alex Nagy
19. Bobby Piazza
20. Kyle Chisholm

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Cooper Webb
3. Hunter Lawrence
4. Aaron Plessinger
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Jerry Robin
8. Shane McElrath
9. Freddie Noren
10. Justin Cooper
11. Benny Bloss
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Grant Harlan
14. Tristan Lane
15. Logan Karnow
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Colby Copp
18. Chris Howell
19. Joey Desimone Jr
20. Scott Meshey

250 Heat 2
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Michael Mosiman
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Hunter Yoder
5. Julien Beaumer
6. Parker Ross
7. Anthony Bourdon
8. Jett Reynolds
9. TJ Albright
10. Max Miller
11. Blake Davies
12. Kyle Wise
13. Slade Varola
14. Collin Jurin
15. Julien Benek
16. Brock Bennett
17. Kai Aiello
18. Reven Gordon
19. Cole Thompson
20. Brad West

250 Heat 1
1. Coty Schock
2. Cole Davies
3. Jordon Smith
4. Jo Shimoda
5. Drew Adams
6. Lux Turner
7. Dylan Walsh
8. Dominique Thury
9. Max Sanford
10. Preston Masciangelo
11. Gavin Towers
12. Dylan Cunha
13. Billy Laninovich
14. Scotty Wennerstrom
15. Josh Greco
16. Kile Epperson
17. Derek Kelley
18. Stav Orland
19. Joshua Varize
20. Nico Koch

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice

