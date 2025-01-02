Results Sheet: 2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 8, Reno, Nevada

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Eight
1st. Vince Friese - 245 points
2nd. Michael Hicks - 224 points
3rd. Ryan Breece - 214 points
4th. Austin Politelli - 198 points
5th. Kyle Bitterman - 175 points
6th. Chandler Baker - 117 points
7th. Brandon Ray - 100 points
8th. Noah Viney - 93 points
9th. Kyle Peters - 90 points
10th. Robbie Wageman - 78 points
11th. Aaron Siminoe - 70 points
12th. Ashton Oudman - 47 points
13th. Carson Millikan - 41 points
14th. Chance Balckburn - 39 points
15th. Jadon Cooper - 34 points
Final Results AX Pro, Round 8 - Reno, Nevada
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 4th
4th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd
5th. Austin Walton (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Carson Millikan (GasGas) | Heat 1 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th
7th. Chance Blacburn (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 8th
8th. Dane Morales (KTM) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 4th, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 10th
9th. Byron Homan (GasGas) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 5th, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 11th
10th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 2 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 6th
11th. Evan Stice (Honda) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 9th
12th. Peyton Crisp (Honda) | Heat 1 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 12th
13th. Samuel McCord (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 6th, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Eight
1st. Derek Vandergraaf (Yamaha)
2nd. Josh Lee (Kawasaki)
3rd. Travis Smith (Suzuki)
4th. Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)
5th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)
6th. Josh Carson (Suzuki)
7th. Rocco Morse (Honda)
8th. Jaret Finch (Husqvarna)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Eight
1st. Vince Friese (Honda)
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda)
3rd. Michael Hicks (Stark)
4th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
5th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Eight
1st. Michael Hicks
2nd. Justin Bogle
3rd. Kelana Humphrey
4th. Mitch Ropelato
5th. Trevor Stewart