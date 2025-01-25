Results Sheet: 2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 7, Guthrie, Oklahoma

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Seven
1st. Vince Friese - 213 points
2nd. Michael Hicks - 196 points
3rd. Ryan Breece - 185 points
4th. Austin Politelli - 171 points
5th. Kyle Bitterman - 168 points
6th. Chandler Baker - 117 points
7th. Brandon Ray - 100 points
8th. Noah Viney - 93 points
9th. Kyle Peters - 90 points
10th. Robbie Wageman - 78 points
11th. Aaron Siminoe - 56 points
12th. Ashton Oudman - 43 points
13th. Jadon Cooper - 34 points
14th. Steve Mages - 34 points
15th. Luke Kalaitzian - 33 points
16th. Kaden Lewis - 27 points
17th. Luke Dickey - 23 points
18th. Blaine Siveirea - 23 points
19th. Reven Gordon - 21 points
20th. Chance Blackburn - 20 points
Round 7 - Guthrie, Oklahoma
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 4th
4th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd
5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 6th
7th. Carson Millikan (GasGas) | Heat 1 - 4th, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 7th
8th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 2 - 4th, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 8th
9th. Peyton Crisp (Honda) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 9th
10th. Luke Dickey (KTM) | Heat 1 - 5th, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 10th
11th. Nicholas Jones (Honda) | Heat 2 - 5th, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 11th
12th. Carlos Short (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 12th
13th. Josh Carson (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 4th, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Travis Smith (Suzuki) | Heat 1 - 8th, LCQ 1 - 5th, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Donavan Hanson (KTM) | Heat 1 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Seven
1st. Peyton Crisp (Honda)
2nd. Donavan Hanson (KTM)
3rd. Carlos Short (Yamaha)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Seven
1st. Vince Friese (Honda)
2nd.. Ryan Breece (Honda)
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)a
4th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
5th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
6th Justin Bogle (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Seven
1st. Justin Bogle
2nd. Micheal Hicks
3rd. Kelana Humphrey
4th. Gabe Fink
5th. Mitch Ropelato