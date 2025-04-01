Results Sheet: 2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 5, Loveland, CO

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Five
1st Vince Friese - 154 points
2nd Ryan Breece - 138 points
3rd Michael Hicks - 137 points
4th Kyle Bitterman - 119 points
5th Austin Politelli - 113Kyle Peters - 88 points
6th Kyle Peters - 88 points
7th Noah Viney - 81 points
8th Brandon Ray - 79 points
9th Robbie Wageman - 78 poinyd
10th Chandler Baker - 74 points
11th Ashton Oudman - 43 points
12th Jadon Cooper - 36 points
13th Aaron Siminoe - 35 points
14th Luke Kalaitzian - 29 points
15th Blaine Silveira - 25 points
16th Reven Gordon - 21 points
17th Landen Gordon - 18 points
18th Steve Mages - 16 points
19th Kaden Lewis - 14 points
20th Travis Smith - 13 points
Round Five - Loveland, Co (Night One)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1- 1st, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th
6th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 5th
7th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 8th
8th. Brandon Ray (Honda) | Heat 1 - 4th, LCQ1 - 1st, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 7th
9th. Steve Mages (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 3rd, LCQ2 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 9th
10th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - DNS, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 10th
11th. Kaden Lewis (GasGas) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 12th
12th. Preston Taylor (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 11th
13th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Luke Dickey (KTM) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Nicholas Jones (Honda) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Five
1st. Anton Nordstrom (KTM)
2nd. Evan Stice (Honda)
3rd. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
4th. Jeff Crutcher (KTM)
5th. Rocco Morse (Honda)
6th. Jake Bork (Honda)
7th. Caleb Dennison (Yamaha)
8th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Five
1st. Ryan Breece (Honda)
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
3rd. Vince Friese (Honda)
4th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
5th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
6th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Five
1st. Michael Hicks
2nd. Justin Bogle
3rd. Kelana Humphrey
4th. Anton Nordstrom
5th. Mitch Ropelato
6th. Wyatt Hasil
7th. Trevor Stewart
8th. Hayden Roberts