Results Sheet: 2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 5 & 6, Loveland, CO

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Six
1st Vince Friese - 183 points
2nd Michael Hicks - 167 points
3rd Ryan Breece - 166 points
4th Kyle Bitterman - 143 points
5th Austin Politelli - 142
6th Brandon Ray - 100 points
7th Chandler Baker - 95 points
8th Noah Viney - 93 points
9th Kyle Peters - 88 points
10th Robbie Wageman - 78 points
11th Aaron Siminoe - 44 points
12th Ashton Oudman - 43 points
13th Jadon Cooper - 36 points
14th Steve Mages - 34 points
15th Luke Kalaitzian - 32 points
16th Kaen Lewis - 27 points
17th Blaine Siveira - 25 points
18th Reven Gordon - 21 points
19th Chance Blackburn - 20 points
20th Evan Stice - 20 points
Round Six - Loveland, Co (Night Two)
1st. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 3rd
3rd. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 4th
4th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 2nd
5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 6th
7th. Brandon Ray (Honda) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th
8th. Steve Mages (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 8th
9th. Anton Nordstrom (KTM) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 9th
10th. Kaden Lewis (GasGas) | Heat 1 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 11th
11th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 1 - 7th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 13th
12th. Evan Stice (Honda) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 12th
13th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 2 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 10th
14th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Preston Taylor (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Six
1st. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki)
2nd. Byron Homan (GasGas)
3rd. Nicolas Jones (Honda)
4th. Jeff Crutcher (KTM)
5th. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
6th. Jake Bork (Honda)
7th. Luke Dickey (KTM(
8th. Rocco Morse (Honda)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Six
1st. Ryan Breece (Honda)
2nd. Vince Friese (Honda)
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
4th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
5th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Six
1st. Michael Hicks
2nd. Justin Bogle
3rd. Kelana Humphrey
4th. Mitch Ropelato
5th. Wyatt Hasil
6th. Trevor Stewart
7th. Brandon Ray
DNF. Anton Nordstrom
DNF. Hayden Roberts
Round Five - Loveland, Co (Night One)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1- 1st, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th
6th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 5th
7th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 8th
8th. Brandon Ray (Honda) | Heat 1 - 4th, LCQ1 - 1st, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 7th
9th. Steve Mages (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 3rd, LCQ2 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 9th
10th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - DNS, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 10th
11th. Kaden Lewis (GasGas) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 12th
12th. Preston Taylor (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 11th
13th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Luke Dickey (KTM) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Nicholas Jones (Honda) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Five
1st. Anton Nordstrom (KTM)
2nd. Evan Stice (Honda)
3rd. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
4th. Jeff Crutcher (KTM)
5th. Rocco Morse (Honda)
6th. Jake Bork (Honda)
7th. Caleb Dennison (Yamaha)
8th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Five
1st. Ryan Breece (Honda)
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
3rd. Vince Friese (Honda)
4th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
5th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
6th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Five
1st. Michael Hicks
2nd. Justin Bogle
3rd. Kelana Humphrey
4th. Anton Nordstrom
5th. Mitch Ropelato
6th. Wyatt Hasil
7th. Trevor Stewart
8th. Hayden Roberts