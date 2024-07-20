Results Sheet | 2024 Washougal Motocross National

Results from round eight of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
7/20/2024 11:44am
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Washougal.

Standings:

450 Class

PositionNameFox RacewayHangtownThunder ValleyHigh PointSouthwickRedBudSpring CreekWashougalTotal
1.Chase Sexton40503342455050 310
2.Hunter Lawrence42404742424044 297
3.Justin Cooper31384034333637 249
4.Aaron Plessinger30393134284037 239
5.Jason Anderson30373033183736 221
6.Jett Lawrence501647504700 210
7.Dylan Ferrandis32302731322032 204
8.Malcolm Stewart29283026203121 185
9.Justin Barcia322934262700 148
10.Christian Craig1221259162330 136
11.Phillip Nicoletti2612013261227 116
12.Freddie Noren212522148615 111
13.Harri Kullas016014242322 99
14.Marshal Weltin1714181401318 94
15.Grant Harlan92118184220 92
16.Shane McElrath8162681219 80
17.Romain Pape1151382616 61
18.Cullin Park177501078 54
19.Derek Kelley8160130212 51
20.Garrett Marchbanks000017294 50

 

250 Class

PositionNameFox RacewayHangtownThunder ValleyHigh PointSouthwickRedBudSpring CreekWashougalTotal
1.Haiden Deegan50474747473838 314
2.Levi Kitchen44403525333650 263
3.Tom Vialle38434032423827 260
4.Chance Hymas38404338373817 251
5.Jo Shimoda30323737383918 231
6.Ty Masterpool12273047304226 214
7.Pierce Brown26292925241217 162
8.Jalek Swoll3328322381421 159
9.Jordon Smith19162225331225 149
10.Ryder DiFrancesco23121226232427 147
11.Casey Cochran8201211232835 137
12.Julien Beaumer222625304021 128
13.Joey Savatgy2615191833013 124
14.Dilan Schwartz1710161861428 109
15.Daxton Bennick1018124162015 95
16.Nicholas Romano41120167187 83
17.Jett Reynolds12559101819 78
18.Max Anstie0000132235 70
19.Mark Fineis199768210 70
20.Coty Schock891718000 52

 

Moto Results:

250 Moto 1

450 Moto 1

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

