Results Sheet | 2024 Washougal Motocross National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Washougal.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|RedBud
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|40
|50
|33
|42
|45
|50
|50
|310
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|42
|40
|47
|42
|42
|40
|44
|297
|3.
|Justin Cooper
|31
|38
|40
|34
|33
|36
|37
|249
|4.
|Aaron Plessinger
|30
|39
|31
|34
|28
|40
|37
|239
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|30
|37
|30
|33
|18
|37
|36
|221
|6.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|16
|47
|50
|47
|0
|0
|210
|7.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|32
|30
|27
|31
|32
|20
|32
|204
|8.
|Malcolm Stewart
|29
|28
|30
|26
|20
|31
|21
|185
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|32
|29
|34
|26
|27
|0
|0
|148
|10.
|Christian Craig
|12
|21
|25
|9
|16
|23
|30
|136
|11.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|26
|12
|0
|13
|26
|12
|27
|116
|12.
|Freddie Noren
|21
|25
|22
|14
|8
|6
|15
|111
|13.
|Harri Kullas
|0
|16
|0
|14
|24
|23
|22
|99
|14.
|Marshal Weltin
|17
|14
|18
|14
|0
|13
|18
|94
|15.
|Grant Harlan
|9
|21
|18
|18
|4
|22
|0
|92
|16.
|Shane McElrath
|8
|1
|6
|26
|8
|12
|19
|80
|17.
|Romain Pape
|11
|5
|13
|8
|2
|6
|16
|61
|18.
|Cullin Park
|17
|7
|5
|0
|10
|7
|8
|54
|19.
|Derek Kelley
|8
|16
|0
|13
|0
|2
|12
|51
|20.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|29
|4
|50
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|RedBud
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Haiden Deegan
|50
|47
|47
|47
|47
|38
|38
|314
|2.
|Levi Kitchen
|44
|40
|35
|25
|33
|36
|50
|263
|3.
|Tom Vialle
|38
|43
|40
|32
|42
|38
|27
|260
|4.
|Chance Hymas
|38
|40
|43
|38
|37
|38
|17
|251
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|30
|32
|37
|37
|38
|39
|18
|231
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|12
|27
|30
|47
|30
|42
|26
|214
|7.
|Pierce Brown
|26
|29
|29
|25
|24
|12
|17
|162
|8.
|Jalek Swoll
|33
|28
|32
|23
|8
|14
|21
|159
|9.
|Jordon Smith
|19
|16
|22
|25
|33
|12
|25
|149
|10.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|23
|12
|12
|26
|23
|24
|27
|147
|11.
|Casey Cochran
|8
|20
|12
|11
|23
|28
|35
|137
|12.
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|26
|25
|30
|4
|0
|21
|128
|13.
|Joey Savatgy
|26
|15
|19
|18
|33
|0
|13
|124
|14.
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|10
|16
|18
|6
|14
|28
|109
|15.
|Daxton Bennick
|10
|18
|12
|4
|16
|20
|15
|95
|16.
|Nicholas Romano
|4
|11
|20
|16
|7
|18
|7
|83
|17.
|Jett Reynolds
|12
|5
|5
|9
|10
|18
|19
|78
|18.
|Max Anstie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|22
|35
|70
|19.
|Mark Fineis
|19
|9
|7
|6
|8
|21
|0
|70
|20.
|Coty Schock
|8
|9
|17
|18
|0
|0
|0
|52
Moto Results:
250 Moto 1
450 Moto 1
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
