Results Sheet | 2024 Unadilla Motocross National

Results from round nine of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
8/10/2024 8:20am
unaresults

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Unadilla.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Fox Raceway

Hangtown

Thunder Valley

High Point

Southwick

RedBud

Spring Creek

Washougal

Unadilla

Total

1.

Chase Sexton

40

50

33

42

45

50

50

50

 

360

2.

Hunter Lawrence

42

40

47

42

42

40

44

35

 

332

3.

Justin Cooper

31

38

40

34

33

36

37

35

 

284

4.

Aaron Plessinger

30

39

31

34

28

40

37

44

 

281

5.

Jason Anderson

30

37

30

33

18

37

36

40

 

261

6.

Dylan Ferrandis

32

30

27

31

32

20

32

33

 

237

7.

Malcolm Stewart

29

28

30

26

20

31

21

28

 

213

8.

Jett Lawrence

50

16

47

50

47

0

0

0

 

210

9.

Christian Craig

12

21

25

9

16

23

30

25

 

161

10.

Justin Barcia

32

29

34

26

27

0

0

0

 

148

11.

Freddie Noren

21

25

22

14

8

6

15

28

 

139

12.

Phillip Nicoletti

26

12

0

13

26

12

27

9

 

125

13.

Harri Kullas

0

16

0

14

24

23

22

21

 

120

14.

Marshal Weltin

17

14

18

14

0

13

18

24

 

118

15.

Grant Harlan

9

21

18

18

4

22

0

13

 

105

16.

Shane McElrath

8

1

6

26

8

12

19

2

 

82

17.

Romain Pape

11

5

13

8

2

6

16

10

 

71

18.

Derek Kelley

8

16

0

13

0

2

12

19

 

70

19.

Cullin Park

17

7

5

0

10

7

8

12

 

66

20.

Kyle Chisholm

1

5

4

2

8

5

16

13

 

54

 

250 Class

Position

Name

Fox Raceway

Hangtown

Thunder Valley

High Point

Southwick

RedBud

Spring Creek

Washougal

Unadilla

Total

1.

Haiden Deegan

50

47

47

47

47

38

38

47

 

361

2.

Tom Vialle

38

43

40

32

42

38

27

47

 

307

3.

Levi Kitchen

44

40

35

25

33

36

50

28

 

291

4.

Chance Hymas

38

40

43

38

37

38

17

24

 

275

5.

Jo Shimoda

30

32

37

37

38

39

18

40

 

271

6.

Ty Masterpool

12

27

30

47

30

42

26

19

 

233

7.

Pierce Brown

26

29

29

25

24

12

17

33

 

195

8.

Jalek Swoll

33

28

32

23

8

14

21

28

 

187

9.

Ruder DiFrancesco

23

12

12

26

23

24

27

34

 

181

10.

Jordon Smith

19

16

22

25

33

12

25

16

 

165

11.

Casey Cochran

8

20

12

11

23

28

35

16

 

153

12.

Joey Savatgy

26

15

19

18

33

0

13

28

 

152

13.

Julien Beaumer

22

26

25

30

4

0

21

20

 

148

14.

Dilan Schwartz

17

10

16

18

6

14

28

16

 

125

15.

Jett Reynolds

12

5

5

9

10

18

19

21

 

99

16.

Daxton Bennick

10

18

12

4

16

20

15

0

 

95

17.

Nicholas Romano

4

11

20

16

7

18

7

12

 

95

18.

Max Anstie

0

0

0

0

13

22

35

17

 

87

19.

Mark Fineis

19

9

7

6

8

21

0

7

 

77

20.

Talon Hawkins

2

6

4

4

13

10

8

8

 

55

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

450comb.png?VersionId=gEZj57o

250 Combined

250comb

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450bq2.png?VersionId=iRfp3YUkOmSjh

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450aq2.png?VersionId=6jVebXFcTGZ4fHzEilK6cRGnrEpZ

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250aq2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250bq2.png?VersionId=6Iv5HwaykGvC4ZOkDfwGEa

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450bq1.png?VersionId=4UDVRfNiV3ugb2cv4

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1.png?VersionId=3zN6pn9cZRW4juKr5sA

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1

 

Related:
Unadilla MX
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Results Sheet
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments