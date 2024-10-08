Results Sheet | 2024 Unadilla Motocross National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Unadilla.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Fox Raceway
Hangtown
Thunder Valley
High Point
Southwick
RedBud
Spring Creek
Washougal
Unadilla
Total
1.
Chase Sexton
40
50
33
42
45
50
50
50
360
2.
Hunter Lawrence
42
40
47
42
42
40
44
35
332
3.
Justin Cooper
31
38
40
34
33
36
37
35
284
4.
Aaron Plessinger
30
39
31
34
28
40
37
44
281
5.
Jason Anderson
30
37
30
33
18
37
36
40
261
6.
Dylan Ferrandis
32
30
27
31
32
20
32
33
237
7.
Malcolm Stewart
29
28
30
26
20
31
21
28
213
8.
Jett Lawrence
50
16
47
50
47
0
0
0
210
9.
Christian Craig
12
21
25
9
16
23
30
25
161
10.
Justin Barcia
32
29
34
26
27
0
0
0
148
11.
Freddie Noren
21
25
22
14
8
6
15
28
139
12.
Phillip Nicoletti
26
12
0
13
26
12
27
9
125
13.
Harri Kullas
0
16
0
14
24
23
22
21
120
14.
Marshal Weltin
17
14
18
14
0
13
18
24
118
15.
Grant Harlan
9
21
18
18
4
22
0
13
105
16.
Shane McElrath
8
1
6
26
8
12
19
2
82
17.
Romain Pape
11
5
13
8
2
6
16
10
71
18.
Derek Kelley
8
16
0
13
0
2
12
19
70
19.
Cullin Park
17
7
5
0
10
7
8
12
66
20.
Kyle Chisholm
1
5
4
2
8
5
16
13
54
250 Class
Position
Name
Fox Raceway
Hangtown
Thunder Valley
High Point
Southwick
RedBud
Spring Creek
Washougal
Unadilla
Total
1.
Haiden Deegan
50
47
47
47
47
38
38
47
361
2.
Tom Vialle
38
43
40
32
42
38
27
47
307
3.
Levi Kitchen
44
40
35
25
33
36
50
28
291
4.
Chance Hymas
38
40
43
38
37
38
17
24
275
5.
Jo Shimoda
30
32
37
37
38
39
18
40
271
6.
Ty Masterpool
12
27
30
47
30
42
26
19
233
7.
Pierce Brown
26
29
29
25
24
12
17
33
195
8.
Jalek Swoll
33
28
32
23
8
14
21
28
187
9.
Ruder DiFrancesco
23
12
12
26
23
24
27
34
181
10.
Jordon Smith
19
16
22
25
33
12
25
16
165
11.
Casey Cochran
8
20
12
11
23
28
35
16
153
12.
Joey Savatgy
26
15
19
18
33
0
13
28
152
13.
Julien Beaumer
22
26
25
30
4
0
21
20
148
14.
Dilan Schwartz
17
10
16
18
6
14
28
16
125
15.
Jett Reynolds
12
5
5
9
10
18
19
21
99
16.
Daxton Bennick
10
18
12
4
16
20
15
0
95
17.
Nicholas Romano
4
11
20
16
7
18
7
12
95
18.
Max Anstie
0
0
0
0
13
22
35
17
87
19.
Mark Fineis
19
9
7
6
8
21
0
7
77
20.
Talon Hawkins
2
6
4
4
13
10
8
8
55
