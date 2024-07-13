Results Sheet | 2024 Spring Creek Motocross National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Millville.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|RedBud
|Spring Creek
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|40
|50
|33
|42
|45
|50
|50
|310
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|42
|40
|47
|42
|42
|40
|44
|297
|3.
|Justin Cooper
|31
|38
|40
|34
|33
|36
|37
|249
|4.
|Aaron Plessinger
|30
|39
|31
|34
|28
|40
|37
|239
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|30
|37
|30
|33
|18
|37
|36
|221
|6.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|16
|47
|50
|47
|0
|0
|210
|7.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|32
|30
|27
|31
|32
|20
|32
|204
|8.
|Malcolm Stewart
|29
|28
|30
|26
|20
|31
|21
|185
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|32
|29
|34
|26
|27
|0
|0
|148
|10.
|Christian Craig
|12
|21
|25
|9
|16
|23
|30
|136
|11.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|26
|12
|0
|13
|26
|12
|27
|116
|12.
|Freddie Noren
|21
|25
|22
|14
|8
|6
|15
|111
|13.
|Harri Kullas
|0
|16
|0
|14
|24
|23
|22
|99
|14.
|Marshal Weltin
|17
|14
|18
|14
|0
|13
|18
|94
|15.
|Grant Harlan
|9
|21
|18
|18
|4
|22
|0
|92
|16.
|Shane McElrath
|8
|1
|6
|26
|8
|12
|19
|80
|17.
|Romain Pape
|11
|5
|13
|8
|2
|6
|16
|61
|18.
|Cullin Park
|17
|7
|5
|0
|10
|7
|8
|54
|19.
|Derek Kelley
|8
|16
|0
|13
|0
|2
|12
|51
|20.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|29
|4
|50
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|RedBud
|Spring Creek
|Total
|1.
|Haiden Deegan
|50
|47
|47
|47
|47
|38
|276
|2.
|Chance Hymas
|38
|40
|43
|38
|37
|38
|234
|3.
|Tom Vialle
|38
|43
|40
|32
|42
|38
|233
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|30
|32
|37
|37
|38
|39
|213
|5.
|Levi Kitchen
|44
|40
|35
|25
|33
|36
|213
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|12
|27
|30
|47
|30
|42
|188
|7.
|Pierce Brown
|26
|29
|29
|25
|24
|12
|145
|8.
|Jalek Swoll
|33
|28
|32
|23
|8
|14
|138
|9.
|Jordon Smith
|19
|16
|22
|25
|33
|12
|124
|10.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|23
|12
|12
|26
|23
|24
|120
|11.
|Joey Savatgy
|26
|15
|19
|18
|33
|0
|111
|12.
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|26
|25
|30
|4
|0
|107
|13.
|Casey Cochran
|8
|20
|12
|11
|23
|28
|102
|14.
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|10
|16
|18
|6
|14
|81
|15.
|Daxton Bennick
|10
|18
|12
|4
|16
|20
|80
|16.
|Nicholas Romano
|4
|11
|20
|16
|7
|18
|76
|17.
|Mark Fineis
|19
|9
|7
|6
|8
|21
|70
|18.
|Jett Reynolds
|12
|5
|5
|9
|10
|18
|59
|19.
|Coty Schock
|8
|9
|17
|18
|0
|0
|52
|20.
|Nate Thrasher
|26
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
Overall Results:
450 Class
1. Chase Sexton (KTM) 1-1
2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 2-2
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) 5-3
4. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 3-5
5. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) 4-4
6. Dylan Ferrandis (Honda) 6-6
7. Christian Craig (Husqvarna) 7-7
8. Phillip Nicoletti (Yamaha) 9-8
9. Harri Kullas (KTM) 10-12
10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna) 8-15
11. Shane McElrath (Suzuki) 16-9
12. Marshal Weltin (Yamaha) 13-13
13. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) 12-16
14. Romain Pape (GasGAs) 11-17
15. Freddie Noren (Kawasaki) 19-10
16. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM) 15-14
17. Derek Kelley (KTM) 21-11
18. Cullin Park (Honda) 14-27
19. Trevin Nelson (Yamaha) 20-19
20. Henry Miller (Honda) 17-39
21. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) 40-18
22. Ryder Floyd (Honda) 18-30
23. Max Miller (Suzuki) 26-20
24. Lorenzo Locurcio (GasGas) 37-21
25. Grant Harlan (Yamaha) 23-22
26. Izaih Clark (Honda) 25-24
27. Scotty Verhaeghe (GasGas) 27-23
28. Josh Boaz (KTM) 22-31
29. Kevin Moranz (KTM) 29-25
30. James Harrington (Yamaha) 31-28
31. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha) 28-32
32. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) 35-26
33. Gert Krestinov (Honda) 24-40
34. Zack Williams (Honda) 36-29
35. Kile Epperson (Honda) 33-33
36. Colton Eigenmann (Yamaha) 32-34
37. Ayden Shive (Kawasaki) 30-36
38. Mitchell Zaremba (Yamaha) 34-37
39. Justin Rodbell (Yamaha) 38-35
40. Scott Meshey (KTM) 39-38