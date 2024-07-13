Results Sheet | 2024 Spring Creek Motocross National

Results from round seven of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
7/13/2024 10:00am
scrs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Millville.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Southwick RedBud Spring Creek Total
1. Chase Sexton 40 50 33 42 45 50 50 310
2. Hunter Lawrence 42 40 47 42 42 40 44 297
3. Justin Cooper 31 38 40 34 33 36 37 249
4. Aaron Plessinger 30 39 31 34 28 40 37 239
5. Jason Anderson 30 37 30 33 18 37 36 221
6. Jett Lawrence 50 16 47 50 47 0 0 210
7. Dylan Ferrandis 32 30 27 31 32 20 32 204
8. Malcolm Stewart 29 28 30 26 20 31 21 185
9. Justin Barcia 32 29 34 26 27 0 0 148
10. Christian Craig 12 21 25 9 16 23 30 136
11. Phillip Nicoletti 26 12 0 13 26 12 27 116
12. Freddie Noren 21 25 22 14 8 6 15 111
13. Harri Kullas 0 16 0 14 24 23 22 99
14. Marshal Weltin 17 14 18 14 0 13 18 94
15. Grant Harlan 9 21 18 18 4 22 0 92
16. Shane McElrath 8 1 6 26 8 12 19 80
17. Romain Pape 11 5 13 8 2 6 16 61
18. Cullin Park 17 7 5 0 10 7 8 54
19. Derek Kelley 8 16 0 13 0 2 12 51
20. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 0 0 17 29 4 50

 

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Southwick RedBud Spring Creek Total
1. Haiden Deegan 50 47 47 47 47 38   276
2. Chance Hymas 38 40 43 38 37 38   234
3. Tom Vialle 38 43 40 32 42 38   233
4. Jo Shimoda 30 32 37 37 38 39   213
5. Levi Kitchen 44 40 35 25 33 36   213
6. Ty Masterpool 12 27 30 47 30 42   188
7. Pierce Brown 26 29 29 25 24 12   145
8. Jalek Swoll 33 28 32 23 8 14   138
9. Jordon Smith 19 16 22 25 33 12   124
10. Ryder DiFrancesco 23 12 12 26 23 24   120
11. Joey Savatgy 26 15 19 18 33 0   111
12. Julien Beaumer 22 26 25 30 4 0   107
13. Casey Cochran 8 20 12 11 23 28   102
14. Dilan Schwartz 17 10 16 18 6 14   81
15. Daxton Bennick 10 18 12 4 16 20   80
16. Nicholas Romano 4 11 20 16 7 18   76
17. Mark Fineis 19 9 7 6 8 21   70
18. Jett Reynolds 12 5 5 9 10 18   59
19. Coty Schock 8 9 17 18 0 0   52
20. Nate Thrasher 26 20 0 0 0 0   46

Overall Results:

450 Class
1. Chase Sexton (KTM) 1-1
2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 2-2
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) 5-3
4. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 3-5
5. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) 4-4
6. Dylan Ferrandis (Honda) 6-6
7. Christian Craig (Husqvarna) 7-7
8. Phillip Nicoletti (Yamaha) 9-8
9. Harri Kullas (KTM) 10-12
10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna) 8-15
11. Shane McElrath (Suzuki) 16-9
12. Marshal Weltin (Yamaha) 13-13
13. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) 12-16
14. Romain Pape (GasGAs) 11-17
15. Freddie Noren (Kawasaki) 19-10
16. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM) 15-14
17. Derek Kelley (KTM) 21-11
18. Cullin Park (Honda) 14-27
19. Trevin Nelson (Yamaha) 20-19
20. Henry Miller (Honda) 17-39
21. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) 40-18
22. Ryder Floyd (Honda) 18-30
23. Max Miller (Suzuki) 26-20
24. Lorenzo Locurcio (GasGas) 37-21
25. Grant Harlan (Yamaha) 23-22
26. Izaih Clark (Honda) 25-24
27. Scotty Verhaeghe (GasGas) 27-23
28. Josh Boaz (KTM) 22-31
29. Kevin Moranz (KTM) 29-25
30. James Harrington (Yamaha) 31-28
31. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha) 28-32
32. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) 35-26
33. Gert Krestinov (Honda) 24-40
34. Zack Williams (Honda) 36-29
35. Kile Epperson (Honda) 33-33
36. Colton Eigenmann (Yamaha) 32-34
37. Ayden Shive (Kawasaki) 30-36
38. Mitchell Zaremba (Yamaha) 34-37
39. Justin Rodbell (Yamaha) 38-35
40. Scott Meshey (KTM) 39-38

Moto Results:

450 Moto 2

Photo

250 Moto 1

Photo

450 Moto 1

Photo

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo
