Results Sheet | 2024 Southwick Motocross National

Results from round five of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
6/29/2024 8:29am
SOUTHRS2

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Southwick.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Southwick Total
1. Hunter Lawrence 42 40 47 42   171
2. Chase Sexton 40 50 33 42   165
3. Jett Lawrence 50 16 47 50   163
4. Justin Cooper 31 38 40 34   143
5. Aaron Plessinger 30 39 31 34   134
6. Jason Anderson 30 37 30 33   130
7. Justin Barcia 32 29 34 26   121
8. Dylan Ferrandis 32 30 27 31   120
9. Malcolm Stewart 29 28 30 26   113
10. Freddie Noren 21 25 22 14   82
11. Christian Craig 12 21 25 9   67
12. Grant Harlan 9 21 18 18   66
13. Marshal Weltin 17 14 18 14   63
14. Phillip Nicoletti 26 12 0 13   51
15. Shane McElrath 8 1 6 26   41
16. Derek Kelley 8 16 0 13   37
17. Romain Pape 11 5 13 8   37
18. Justin Hill 3 14 18 0   35
19. Harri Kullas 0 16 0 14   30
20. Cullin Park 17 7 5 0   29

 

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point Southwick Total
1. Haiden Deegan 50 47 47 47   191
2. Chance Hymas 38 40 43 38   159
3. Tom Vialle 38 43 40 32   153
4. Levi Kitchen 44 40 35 25   144
5. Jo Shimoda 30 32 37 37   136
6. Ty Masterpool 12 27 30 47   116
7. Jalek Swoll 33 28 32 23   116
8. Pierce Brown 26 29 29 25   109
9. Julien Beaumer 22 26 25 30   103
10. Jordon Smith 19 16 22 25   82
11. Joey Savatgy 26 15 19 18   78
12. Ryder DiFrancesco 23 12 12 26   73
13. Dilan Schwartz 17 10 16 18   61
14. Coty Schock 8 9 17 18   52
15. Casey Cochran 8 20 12 11   51
16. Nicholas Romano 4 11 20 16   51
17. Nate Thrasher 26 20 0 0   46
18. Daxton Bennick 10 18 12 4   44
19. Mark Fineis 19 9 7 6   41
20. Jett Reynolds 12 5 5 9   31

Moto Results:

250 Moto 2

Photo

450 Moto 1

Photo

250 Moto 1

Photo

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo
Related:
Southwick
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Results Sheet
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments