Results Sheet | 2024 Southwick Motocross National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Southwick.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|42
|40
|47
|42
|171
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|40
|50
|33
|42
|165
|3.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|16
|47
|50
|163
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|31
|38
|40
|34
|143
|5.
|Aaron Plessinger
|30
|39
|31
|34
|134
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|30
|37
|30
|33
|130
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|32
|29
|34
|26
|121
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|32
|30
|27
|31
|120
|9.
|Malcolm Stewart
|29
|28
|30
|26
|113
|10.
|Freddie Noren
|21
|25
|22
|14
|82
|11.
|Christian Craig
|12
|21
|25
|9
|67
|12.
|Grant Harlan
|9
|21
|18
|18
|66
|13.
|Marshal Weltin
|17
|14
|18
|14
|63
|14.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|26
|12
|0
|13
|51
|15.
|Shane McElrath
|8
|1
|6
|26
|41
|16.
|Derek Kelley
|8
|16
|0
|13
|37
|17.
|Romain Pape
|11
|5
|13
|8
|37
|18.
|Justin Hill
|3
|14
|18
|0
|35
|19.
|Harri Kullas
|0
|16
|0
|14
|30
|20.
|Cullin Park
|17
|7
|5
|0
|29
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|Southwick
|Total
|1.
|Haiden Deegan
|50
|47
|47
|47
|191
|2.
|Chance Hymas
|38
|40
|43
|38
|159
|3.
|Tom Vialle
|38
|43
|40
|32
|153
|4.
|Levi Kitchen
|44
|40
|35
|25
|144
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|30
|32
|37
|37
|136
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|12
|27
|30
|47
|116
|7.
|Jalek Swoll
|33
|28
|32
|23
|116
|8.
|Pierce Brown
|26
|29
|29
|25
|109
|9.
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|26
|25
|30
|103
|10.
|Jordon Smith
|19
|16
|22
|25
|82
|11.
|Joey Savatgy
|26
|15
|19
|18
|78
|12.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|23
|12
|12
|26
|73
|13.
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|10
|16
|18
|61
|14.
|Coty Schock
|8
|9
|17
|18
|52
|15.
|Casey Cochran
|8
|20
|12
|11
|51
|16.
|Nicholas Romano
|4
|11
|20
|16
|51
|17.
|Nate Thrasher
|26
|20
|0
|0
|46
|18.
|Daxton Bennick
|10
|18
|12
|4
|44
|19.
|Mark Fineis
|19
|9
|7
|6
|41
|20.
|Jett Reynolds
|12
|5
|5
|9
|31
Moto Results:
250 Moto 2
450 Moto 1
250 Moto 1
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
0 comments
