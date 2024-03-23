Results Sheet | 2024 Seattle Supercross

Results from round 11 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
3/23/2024 2:45pm
SEATTLERS2

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Seattle.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25   210
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17   189
3. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20   185
4. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22   175
5. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15   174
6. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18   165
7. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16   162
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12   120
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14   109
10. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0   107
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13   104
12. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11   98
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10   85
14. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7   55
15. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0   46
16. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0   45
17. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0   41
18. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9   41
19. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10 0 0 0 0   39
20. Derek Drake 7 9 0 1 7 1 0 0 0 4   29

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Seattle Total
1. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25 22   106
2. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17 18   102
3. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22 25   101
4. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13 17   87
5. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18 20   74
6. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10 16   67
7. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16 10   65
8. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15 15   63
9. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11 11   58
10. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8 12   56
11. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20 0   50
12. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12 14   44
13. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7 9   43
14. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14 0   42
15. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4 6   41
16. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9 13   41
17. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5 0   22
18. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0 0 0   20
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1 4   20
20. Talon Hawkins 4 0 3 3 8   18

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo
