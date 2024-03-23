Results Sheet | 2024 Seattle Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|210
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|189
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|185
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|175
|5.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|174
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|165
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|162
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|120
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|109
|10.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|107
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|104
|12.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|98
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|85
|14.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|55
|15.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|46
|16.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|17.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|41
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|41
|19.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|20.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Glendale
|Seattle
|Total
|1.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|25
|22
|106
|2.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|17
|18
|102
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|22
|25
|101
|4.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|13
|17
|87
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|18
|20
|74
|6.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|10
|16
|67
|7.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|16
|10
|65
|8.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|15
|15
|63
|9.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|11
|11
|58
|10.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|8
|12
|56
|11.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|20
|0
|50
|12.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|12
|14
|44
|13.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|7
|9
|43
|14.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|14
|0
|42
|15.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|4
|6
|41
|16.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|9
|13
|41
|17.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|5
|0
|22
|18.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|20
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|1
|4
|20
|20.
|Talon Hawkins
|4
|0
|3
|3
|8
|18
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
