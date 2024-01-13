Results Sheet | 2024 San Francisco Supercross

Results from round two of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/13/2024 2:30pm
sanfran

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Francisco.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25   25
2. Jason Anderson 22   22
3. Chase Sexton 20   20
4. Aaron Plessinger 18   18
5. Dylan Ferrandis 17   17
6. Cooper Webb 16   16
7. Justin Barcia 15   15
8. Justin Cooper 14   14
9. Eli Tomac 13   13
10. Ken Roczen 12   12
11. Malcolm Stewart 11   11
12. Adam Cianciarulo 10   10
13. Jorge Prado 9   9
14. Justin Hill 8   8
15. Derek Drake 7   7
16. Dean Wilson 6   6
17. Shane McElrath 5   5
18. Kyle Chisholm 4   4
19. Cade Clason 3   3
20. Christian Craig 2   2

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco Total
1. RJ Hampshire 25   25
2. Jordon Smith 22   22
3. Levi Kitchen 20   20
4. Jo Shimoda 18   18
5. Maximus Vohland 17   17
6. Julien Beaumer 16   16
7. Garrett Marchbanks 15   15
8. Mitchell Oldenburg 14   14
9. Ryder DiFrancesco 13   13
10. Carson Mumford 12   12
11. Anthony Bourdon 11   11
12. Cole Thompson 10   10
13. Hunter Yoder 9   9
14. Robbie Wageman 8   8
15. Joshua Varize 7   7
16. TJ Albright 6   6
17. Lance Kobusch 5   5
18. Talon Hawkins 4   4
19. Julien Benek 3   3
20. Lux Turner 2   2

 

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying

Photo
Related:
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Results Sheet
San Francisco
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments