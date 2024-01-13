Results Sheet | 2024 San Francisco Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Francisco.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|25
|2.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|22
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|20
|4.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|18
|5.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|17
|6.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|16
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|15
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|14
|9.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|13
|10.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|12
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|11
|12.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|10
|13.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|9
|14.
|Justin Hill
|8
|8
|15.
|Derek Drake
|7
|7
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|17.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|5
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|4
|19.
|Cade Clason
|3
|3
|20.
|Christian Craig
|2
|2
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|Total
|1.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|25
|2.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|22
|3.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|20
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|18
|5.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|17
|6.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|16
|7.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|15
|8.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|14
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|13
|10.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|12
|11.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|11
|12.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|10
|13.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|9
|14.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|8
|15.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|7
|16.
|TJ Albright
|6
|6
|17.
|Lance Kobusch
|5
|5
|18.
|Talon Hawkins
|4
|4
|19.
|Julien Benek
|3
|3
|20.
|Lux Turner
|2
|2
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying
450 Group B Qualifying
450 Group A Qualifying
250 Group A Qualifying
250 Group B Qualifying
