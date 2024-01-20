Results Sheet | 2024 San Diego Supercross

Results from round three of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/20/2024 10:18am
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Diego.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Total
1. Chase Sexton 20 25   45
2. Jett Lawrence 25 13   38
3. Eli Tomac 13 22   35
4. Aaron Plessinger 18 17   35
5. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16   33
6. Jason Anderson 22 10   32
7. Ken Roczen 12 20   32
8. Cooper Webb 16 11   27
9. Jorge Prado 9 15   24
10. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14   24
11. Shane McElrath 5 18   23
12. Justin Barcia 15 5   20
13. Derek Drake 7 9   16
14. Justin Cooper 14 0   14
15. Hunter Lawrence 0 12   12
16. Dean Wilson 6 6   12
17. Malcolm Stewart 11 0   11
18. Christian Craig 2 8   10
19. Justin Hill 8 0   8
20. Austin Politelli 0 7   7

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Total
1. Jordon Smith 22 25   47
2. Levi Kitchen 20 22   42
3. RJ Hampshire 25 13   38
4. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20   35
5. Carson Mumford 12 17   29
6. Anthony Bourdon 11 16   27
7. Julien Beaumer 16 11   27
8. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12   26
9. Hunter Yoder 9 14   23
10. Joshua Varize 7 15   22
11. Maximus Vohland 17 3   20
12. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18   18
13. Jo Shimoda 18 0   18
14. Cole Thompson 10 7   17
15. Ryder DiFrancisco 13 1   14
16. Max Sanford 0 10   10
17. Matti Jorgensen 0 9   9
18. Salde Varola 0 8   8
19. Robbie Wageman 8 0   8
20. Geran Stapleton 0 6   6

 

Timed Qualifying:

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

 

