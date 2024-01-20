Results Sheet | 2024 San Diego Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Diego.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|45
|2.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|38
|3.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|35
|4.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|35
|5.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|33
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|32
|7.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|32
|8.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|27
|9.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|24
|10.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|24
|11.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|23
|12.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|13.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|16
|14.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|14
|15.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|12
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|17.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|11
|18.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|10
|19.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|8
|20.
|Austin Politelli
|0
|7
|7
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Total
|1.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|47
|2.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|42
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|38
|4.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|35
|5.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|29
|6.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|27
|7.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|27
|8.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|26
|9.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|23
|10.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|22
|11.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|20
|12.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|18
|13.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|14.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|17
|15.
|Ryder DiFrancisco
|13
|1
|14
|16.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|10
|17.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|9
|18.
|Salde Varola
|0
|8
|8
|19.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|8
|20.
|Geran Stapleton
|0
|6
|6
Timed Qualifying:
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice
