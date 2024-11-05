Results Sheet | 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross

Results from round 17 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

5/11/2024 4:24pm
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Salt Lake City.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Foxborough Nashville Philadelphia Denver Salt Lake City Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20 14 17 25 25 25   336
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25 22 25 20 18 17   316
3. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16 25 16 22 17 12   282
4. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22 17 22 0 22 14   282
5. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12 11 18 18 20 20   264
6. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17 10 20 1 0 0   223
7. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14 13 14 16 12 15   205
8. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15 20 15 15 15 22   200
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13 16 11 17 16 18   200
10. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18 18 0 0 0 0   198
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11 15 12 13 14 15   184
12. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 13   133
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6 12 1 9 7 4   124
14. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10 9 10 14 10 0   94
15. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8 0 7 8 8 7   93
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11   79
17. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0 0 0 0 5 13 10 0 5   62
18. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0 8 5 6 0 0   60
19. Vince Friese 0 0 0 6 0 9 11 0 0 0 7 3 0 12 0 6   54
20. Colt Nichols 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 8 0 7 9 0 9 9   51

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Foxborough Nashville Philadelphia Salt Lake City Total
1. Tom Vialle 4 20 25 25 22 20 20 22   158
2. Haiden Deegan 6 25 18 13 20 25 16 20   143
3. Pierce Brown 17 17 17 18 18 18 11 8   124
4. Coty Schock 18 14 16 14 17 16 10 16   121
5. Cameron McAdoo 7 22 22 22 25 22 0 0   120
6. Max Anstie 22 16 14 1 9 17 15 25   119
7. Daxton Bennick 20 12 12 15 12 15 2 18   106
8. Jalek Swoll 16 0 15 16 11 14 17 14   103
9. Chance Hymas 12 15 7 12 14 10 14 17   101
10. Seth Hammaker 1 18 20 20 13 0 0 15   87
11. Henry Miller 15 11 11 11 10 12 4 9   83
12. Marshal Weltin 13 9 13 10 8 13 0 4   70
13. Nicholas Romano 8 10 9 0 16 11 0 12   66
14. Jeremy Martin 0 0 10 17 15 0 0 0   42
15. Preston Boespflug 9 0 0 7 1 9 0 13   39
16. Gage Linville 5 7 4 6 0 5 1 11   39
17. Austin Forkner 25 2 0 0 0 0 0 0   27
18. Guillem Farres 14 13 0 0 0 0 0 0   27
19. Trevor Colip 11 0 0 0 4 8 0 0   23
20. Hardy Munoz 0 1 0 9 5 0 0 7   22

 

250 West Class 

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Seattle St. Louis Nashville Denver Salt Lake City Total
1. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25 22 25 25 8 22   186
2. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22 25 22 18 25 20   186
3. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17 18 8 20 18 17   165
4. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18 20 20 22 22 25   163
5. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13 17 18 16 0 0   121
6. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15 15 15 15 13 12   118
7. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20 0 13 17 9 18   107
8. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16 10 14 11 6 6   102
9. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12 14 11 10 12 16   93
10. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11 11 17 13 0 0   88
11. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7 9 12 7 5 15   82
12. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14 0 9 14 3 11   79
13. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8 12 6 9 0 8   79
14. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9 13 10 6 0 14   71
15. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10 16 0 0 0 0   67
16. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4 6 2 2 0 9   54
17. Talon Hawkins 4 0 3 3 8 7 12 0 13   50
18. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5 0 3 1 0 0   26
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1 4 1 0 0 4   25
20. RJ Albright 6 0 2 0 5 4 0 0 5   22

Race Results:

450 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Justin Cooper
3. Hunter Lawrence
4. Jason Anderson
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Colt Nichols
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Adam Cianciarulo
10. Devin Simonson
11. Cade Clason
12. Freddie Noren
13. Kevin Moranz
14. Justin Starling
15. Cheyenne Harmon
16. Joel Wightman
17. Jerry Robin
18. Justin Rodbell 
19. Alex Nagy
20. Chris Howell

450 Heat 1
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Justin Barcia
3. Cooper Webb
4. Dean Wilson
5. Justin Hill
6. Shane McElrath
7. Vince Friese
8. Jeremy Hand
9. Malcolm Stewart
10. Grant Harlan
11. Mitchell Harrison
12. Tristan Lane
13. John Short
14. Anthony Rodriguez
15. Hunter Schlosser
16. Bracken Hall
17. Josh Cartwright
18. Luke Kalaitzian
19. Colby Copp
20. Austin Politelli

250 West Heat
1. Levi Kitchen
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Nate Thrasher
4. Jordon Smith
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Phillip Nicoletti
7. Cole Thompson
8. Julien Beaumer
9. Ryder DiFrancesco
10. Robbie Wageman
11. Lux Turner
12. Talon Hawkins
13. Joshua Varize
14. Max Sanford
15. RJ Albright
16. Brad West
17. Julien Benek
18. Max Miller
19. Anthony Bourdon
20. Preston Taylor

250 East Heat
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Daxton Bennick
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Jalek Swoll
5. Pierce Brown
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Max Anstie
8.  Chance Hymas
9. Tom Vialle
10. Marshal Weltin
11. Henry Miller
12. Preston Boespflug
13. Ryder Floyd
14. Hardy Munoz
15. Lorenzo Locurcio
16. Coty Schock
17. Dominique Thury
18. Gage Linville
19. Jackson Gray
20. Nick Laurie

250 Futures Main Event
1. Cole Davies (GasGas)
2. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
3. Gavin Towers (Yamaha)
4. Parker Ross (Honda)
5. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)
6. Dylan Rempel (Kawasaki)
7. Klark Robbins (GasGas)
8. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)
9. Noah Stevens (KTM)
10. Landin Pepperd (GasGas)
11. Jaxen Driskell (Yamaha)
12. Hayden Robinson (KTM)
13. Logan Riggins (KTM)
14. Chase Lawton (Yamaha)
15. Jesse Wessell (Husqvarna)
16. Preston Musiciangelo (GasGas)
17. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)
18. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki)
19. Ronald Johnson (KTM)
20. Kelana Humphrey (GasGas)

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 West Combined

250 East Combined

250 Futures Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 West Group Qualifying Session 2

250 East Group Qualifying Session 2

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 2

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 East Group Qualifying Session 1

250 West Group Qualifying Session 1

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 1

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 West Group Free Practice

250 East Group Free Practice

250 Overflow Group Free Practice

250 Futures Group Free Practice

