Results Sheet | 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Salt Lake City.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Philadelphia
|Denver
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|14
|17
|25
|25
|25
|336
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|20
|18
|17
|316
|3.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|16
|25
|16
|22
|17
|12
|282
|4.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|22
|17
|22
|0
|22
|14
|282
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|12
|11
|18
|18
|20
|20
|264
|6.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|17
|10
|20
|1
|0
|0
|223
|7.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|14
|13
|14
|16
|12
|15
|205
|8.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|15
|20
|15
|15
|15
|22
|200
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|13
|16
|11
|17
|16
|18
|200
|10.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|18
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|198
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|11
|15
|12
|13
|14
|15
|184
|12.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|133
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|6
|12
|1
|9
|7
|4
|124
|14.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|10
|9
|10
|14
|10
|0
|94
|15.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|8
|0
|7
|8
|8
|7
|93
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|79
|17.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|10
|0
|5
|62
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|0
|8
|5
|6
|0
|0
|60
|19.
|Vince Friese
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|12
|0
|6
|54
|20.
|Colt Nichols
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8
|0
|7
|9
|0
|9
|9
|51
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Philadelphia
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|20
|25
|25
|22
|20
|20
|22
|158
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|25
|18
|13
|20
|25
|16
|20
|143
|3.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|11
|8
|124
|4.
|Coty Schock
|18
|14
|16
|14
|17
|16
|10
|16
|121
|5.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|22
|22
|22
|25
|22
|0
|0
|120
|6.
|Max Anstie
|22
|16
|14
|1
|9
|17
|15
|25
|119
|7.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|12
|12
|15
|12
|15
|2
|18
|106
|8.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|0
|15
|16
|11
|14
|17
|14
|103
|9.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|15
|7
|12
|14
|10
|14
|17
|101
|10.
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|18
|20
|20
|13
|0
|0
|15
|87
|11.
|Henry Miller
|15
|11
|11
|11
|10
|12
|4
|9
|83
|12.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|9
|13
|10
|8
|13
|0
|4
|70
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|9
|0
|16
|11
|0
|12
|66
|14.
|Jeremy Martin
|0
|0
|10
|17
|15
|0
|0
|0
|42
|15.
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|0
|13
|39
|16.
|Gage Linville
|5
|7
|4
|6
|0
|5
|1
|11
|39
|17.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|18.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|19.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|23
|20.
|Hardy Munoz
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5
|0
|0
|7
|22
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Glendale
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Nashville
|Denver
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|25
|8
|22
|186
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|22
|25
|22
|18
|25
|20
|186
|3.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|17
|18
|8
|20
|18
|17
|165
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|18
|20
|20
|22
|22
|25
|163
|5.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|13
|17
|18
|16
|0
|0
|121
|6.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|15
|15
|15
|15
|13
|12
|118
|7.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|20
|0
|13
|17
|9
|18
|107
|8.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|16
|10
|14
|11
|6
|6
|102
|9.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|12
|14
|11
|10
|12
|16
|93
|10.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|11
|11
|17
|13
|0
|0
|88
|11.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|7
|9
|12
|7
|5
|15
|82
|12.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|14
|0
|9
|14
|3
|11
|79
|13.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|8
|12
|6
|9
|0
|8
|79
|14.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|9
|13
|10
|6
|0
|14
|71
|15.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|10
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|16.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|54
|17.
|Talon Hawkins
|4
|0
|3
|3
|8
|7
|12
|0
|13
|50
|18.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|26
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|25
|20.
|RJ Albright
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|5
|22
Race Results:
450 Heat 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Justin Cooper
3. Hunter Lawrence
4. Jason Anderson
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Colt Nichols
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Adam Cianciarulo
10. Devin Simonson
11. Cade Clason
12. Freddie Noren
13. Kevin Moranz
14. Justin Starling
15. Cheyenne Harmon
16. Joel Wightman
17. Jerry Robin
18. Justin Rodbell
19. Alex Nagy
20. Chris Howell
450 Heat 1
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Justin Barcia
3. Cooper Webb
4. Dean Wilson
5. Justin Hill
6. Shane McElrath
7. Vince Friese
8. Jeremy Hand
9. Malcolm Stewart
10. Grant Harlan
11. Mitchell Harrison
12. Tristan Lane
13. John Short
14. Anthony Rodriguez
15. Hunter Schlosser
16. Bracken Hall
17. Josh Cartwright
18. Luke Kalaitzian
19. Colby Copp
20. Austin Politelli
250 West Heat
1. Levi Kitchen
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Nate Thrasher
4. Jordon Smith
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Phillip Nicoletti
7. Cole Thompson
8. Julien Beaumer
9. Ryder DiFrancesco
10. Robbie Wageman
11. Lux Turner
12. Talon Hawkins
13. Joshua Varize
14. Max Sanford
15. RJ Albright
16. Brad West
17. Julien Benek
18. Max Miller
19. Anthony Bourdon
20. Preston Taylor
250 East Heat
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Daxton Bennick
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Jalek Swoll
5. Pierce Brown
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Max Anstie
8. Chance Hymas
9. Tom Vialle
10. Marshal Weltin
11. Henry Miller
12. Preston Boespflug
13. Ryder Floyd
14. Hardy Munoz
15. Lorenzo Locurcio
16. Coty Schock
17. Dominique Thury
18. Gage Linville
19. Jackson Gray
20. Nick Laurie
250 Futures Main Event
1. Cole Davies (GasGas)
2. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
3. Gavin Towers (Yamaha)
4. Parker Ross (Honda)
5. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)
6. Dylan Rempel (Kawasaki)
7. Klark Robbins (GasGas)
8. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)
9. Noah Stevens (KTM)
10. Landin Pepperd (GasGas)
11. Jaxen Driskell (Yamaha)
12. Hayden Robinson (KTM)
13. Logan Riggins (KTM)
14. Chase Lawton (Yamaha)
15. Jesse Wessell (Husqvarna)
16. Preston Musiciangelo (GasGas)
17. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)
18. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki)
19. Ronald Johnson (KTM)
20. Kelana Humphrey (GasGas)