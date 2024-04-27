Results Sheet | 2024 Philadelphia Supercross 1

Results from round 15 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
4/27/2024 9:50am
PHILLYRS.jpg?VersionId=JnxxPhWV4

Check back for all of the results from Philadelphia.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Foxborough Nashville Philadelphia Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20 14 17 25   286
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25 22 25 20   281
3. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16 25 16 22   253
4. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22 17 22 0   246
5. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12 11 18 18   224
6. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17 10 20 1   223
7. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18 18 0 0   198
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14 13 14 16   177
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13 16 11 17   166
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15 20 15 15   163
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11 15 12 13   155
12. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6 12 1 9   113
13. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 0   107
14. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10 9 10 14   84
15. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8 0 7 8   78
16. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0 8 5 6   60
17. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0 0 0 0 5 13 10   57
18. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 11   57
19. Vince Friese 0 0 0 6 0 9 11 0 0 0 7 3 0 12   48
20. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   45

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Foxborough Nashville Philadelphia Total
1. Tom Vialle 4 20 25 25 22 20 20   136
2. Haiden Deegan 6 25 18 13 20 25 16   123
3. Cameron McAdoo 7 22 22 22 25 22 0   120
4. Pierce Brown 17 17 17 18 18 18 11   116
5. Coty Schock 18 14 16 14 17 16 10   105
6. Max Anstie 22 16 14 1 9 17 15   94
7. Jalek Swoll 16 0 15 16 11 14 17   89
8. Daxton Bennick 20 12 12 15 12 15 2   88
9. Chance Hymas 12 15 7 12 14 10 14   84
10. Henry Miller 15 11 11 11 10 12 4   74
11. Seth Hammaker 1 18 20 20 13 0 0   72
12. Marshal Weltin 13 9 13 10 8 13 0   66
13. Nicholas Romano 8 10 9 0 16 11 0   54
14. Jeremy Martin 0 0 10 17 15 0 0   42
15. Gage Linville 5 7 4 6 0 5 1   28
16. Austin Forkner 25 2 0 0 0 0 0   27
17. Guillem Farres 14 13 0 0 0 0 0   27
18. Preston Boespflug 8 0 0 7 1 9 0   26
19. Trevor Colip 11 0 0 0 4 8 0   23
20. Brayton Carroll 3 0 6 8 0 0 0   17

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo
