Results Sheet
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Philadelphia
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|14
|17
|25
|286
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|20
|281
|3.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|16
|25
|16
|22
|253
|4.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|22
|17
|22
|0
|246
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|12
|11
|18
|18
|224
|6.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|17
|10
|20
|1
|223
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|18
|18
|0
|0
|198
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|14
|13
|14
|16
|177
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|13
|16
|11
|17
|166
|10.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|15
|20
|15
|15
|163
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|11
|15
|12
|13
|155
|12.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|6
|12
|1
|9
|113
|13.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|107
|14.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|10
|9
|10
|14
|84
|15.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|8
|0
|7
|8
|78
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|0
|8
|5
|6
|60
|17.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|10
|57
|18.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|57
|19.
|Vince Friese
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|12
|48
|20.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Philadelphia
|Total
|1.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|20
|25
|25
|22
|20
|20
|136
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|25
|18
|13
|20
|25
|16
|123
|3.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|22
|22
|22
|25
|22
|0
|120
|4.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|11
|116
|5.
|Coty Schock
|18
|14
|16
|14
|17
|16
|10
|105
|6.
|Max Anstie
|22
|16
|14
|1
|9
|17
|15
|94
|7.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|0
|15
|16
|11
|14
|17
|89
|8.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|12
|12
|15
|12
|15
|2
|88
|9.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|15
|7
|12
|14
|10
|14
|84
|10.
|Henry Miller
|15
|11
|11
|11
|10
|12
|4
|74
|11.
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|18
|20
|20
|13
|0
|0
|72
|12.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|9
|13
|10
|8
|13
|0
|66
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|9
|0
|16
|11
|0
|54
|14.
|Jeremy Martin
|0
|0
|10
|17
|15
|0
|0
|42
|15.
|Gage Linville
|5
|7
|4
|6
|0
|5
|1
|28
|16.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|17.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|18.
|Preston Boespflug
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|0
|26
|19.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|23
|20.
|Brayton Carroll
|3
|0
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|17
