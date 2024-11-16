Results Sheet: 2024 Paris Supercross

Check back for all the results from night one and night two of the legendary Paris Supercross, held in the Paris La Defense Arena. Night one has wrapped up, check out the main events, Superpole, and overall results ahead of night two!

King and Prince of Paris (Overall Results) Night One

King of Paris (SX1 / 450s)

Prince of Paris (SX2 / 250s)

2nd Main Events

SX1 Main Event 2 (450s)

SX2 Main Event 2 (250s)

1st Main Events

SX1 Main Event 1 (450s)

SX2 Main Event 1 (250s)

Superpole

SX1 Superpole (450s)

SX2 Superpole (250s)

Timed Qualifying

SX1 Timed Qualifying (450s)

SX2 Timed Qualifying (250s)