Results Sheet | 2024 Nashville Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Nashville.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|14
|17
|261
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|261
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|22
|17
|22
|246
|4.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|16
|25
|16
|231
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|17
|10
|20
|222
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|12
|11
|18
|206
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|18
|18
|0
|198
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|14
|13
|14
|161
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|13
|16
|11
|149
|10.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|15
|20
|15
|148
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|11
|15
|12
|142
|12.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|107
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|6
|12
|1
|104
|14.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|8
|0
|7
|70
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|10
|9
|10
|70
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|0
|8
|5
|54
|17.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|47
|18.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|19.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|20.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Glendale
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Nashville
|Total
|1.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|25
|156
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|22
|25
|22
|18
|141
|3.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|17
|18
|8
|20
|130
|4.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|13
|17
|18
|16
|121
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|18
|20
|20
|22
|116
|6.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|15
|15
|15
|15
|93
|7.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|16
|10
|14
|11
|90
|8.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|11
|11
|17
|13
|88
|9.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|20
|0
|13
|17
|80
|10.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|8
|12
|6
|9
|71
|11.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|10
|16
|0
|0
|67
|12.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|12
|14
|11
|10
|65
|13.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|14
|0
|9
|14
|65
|14.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|7
|9
|12
|7
|62
|15.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|9
|13
|10
|6
|57
|16.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|4
|6
|2
|2
|45
|17.
|Talon Hawkins
|4
|0
|3
|3
|8
|7
|12
|37
|18.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|5
|0
|3
|1
|26
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|21
|20.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Foxborough
|Nashville
|Total
|1.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|22
|22
|22
|25
|22
|120
|2.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|20
|25
|25
|22
|20
|116
|3.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|25
|18
|13
|20
|25
|107
|4.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|105
|5.
|Coty Schock
|18
|14
|16
|14
|17
|16
|95
|6.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|12
|12
|15
|12
|15
|86
|7.
|Max Anstie
|22
|16
|14
|1
|9
|17
|79
|8.
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|18
|20
|20
|13
|0
|72
|9.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|0
|15
|16
|11
|14
|72
|10.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|15
|7
|12
|14
|10
|70
|11.
|Henry Miller
|15
|11
|11
|11
|10
|12
|70
|12.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|9
|13
|10
|8
|13
|66
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|9
|0
|16
|11
|54
|14.
|Jeremy Martin
|0
|0
|10
|17
|15
|0
|42
|15.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|16.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|17.
|Gage Linville
|5
|7
|4
|6
|0
|5
|27
|18.
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|26
|19.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|23
|20.
|Bryton Carroll
|3
|0
|6
|8
|0
|0
|17
Night Show Results:
450 Heat 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Cooper Webb
3. Eli Tomac
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Jason Anderson
6. Justin Barcia
7. Vince Friese
8. Shane McElrath
9. Mitchell Oldenburg
10. Colt Nichols
11. Freddie Noren
12. Cade Clason
13. Justin Starling
14. Justin Rodbell
15. Austin Politelli
16. Devin Simonson
17. Hunter Schlosser
18. Jack Rogers
19. Jared Lesher
20. Ty Masterpool
450 Heat 1
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Chase Sexton
4. Justin Cooper
5. Ken Roczen
6. Benny Bloss
7. Dean Wilson
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Josh Hill
10. Jeremy Hand
11. Tristan Lane
12. Lane Shaw
13. Josh Cartwright
14. Kevin Moranz
15. Grant Harlan
16. Jerry Robin
17. Mitchell Harrison
18. Cheyenne Harmon
19. Justin Hill
20. Anthony Rodriguez
250 East Heat
1. Tom Vialle
2. Pierce Brown
3. Coty Schock
4. Casey Cochran
5. Max Anstie
6. Jalek Swoll
7. Chance Hymas
8. Haiden Deegan
9. Cameron McAdoo
10. Gage Linville
11. Marshal Weltin
12. Henry Miller
13. Daxton Bennick
14. Ryder Floyd
15. Nicholas Romano
16. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
17. Logan Leitzel
18. Marcus Phelps
19. Hardy Munoz
20. Jackson Gray
250 West Heat
1. RJ Hampshire
2. Jordon Smith
3. Ryder DiFrancesco
4. Phillip Nicoletti
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Levi Kitchen
7. Nate Thrasher
8. Anthony Bourdon
9. Cole Thompson
10. Robbie Wageman
11. Max Miller
12. Lux Turner
13. TJ Albright
14. Matti Jorgensen
15. Talon Hawkins
16. Max Sanford
17. Julien Beaumer
18. Hunter Yoder
19. Josh Varize
20. Garrett Marchbanks