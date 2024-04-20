Results Sheet | 2024 Nashville Supercross

Round 14 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
4/20/2024 5:01pm
nashrsrs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Nashville.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Foxborough Nashville Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20 14 17   261
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25 22 25   261
3. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22 17 22   246
4. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16 25 16   231
5. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17 10 20   222
6. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12 11 18   206
7. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18 18 0   198
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14 13 14   161
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13 16 11   149
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15 20 15   148
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11 15 12   142
12. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 0   107
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6 12 1   104
14. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8 0 7   70
15. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10 9 10   70
16. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0 8 5   54
17. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0 0 0 0 5 13   47
18. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0 0 0   46
19. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   45
20. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   39

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Seattle St. Louis Nashville Total
1. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25 22 25 25   156
2. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22 25 22 18   141
3. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17 18 8 20   130
4. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13 17 18 16   121
5. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18 20 20 22   116
6. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15 15 15 15   93
7. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16 10 14 11   90
8. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11 11 17 13   88
9. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20 0 13 17   80
10. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8 12 6 9   71
11. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10 16 0 0   67
12. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12 14 11 10   65
13. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14 0 9 14   65
14. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7 9 12 7   62
15. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9 13 10 6   57
16. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4 6 2 2   45
17. Talon Hawkins 4 0 3 3 8 7 12   37
18. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5 0 3 1   26
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1 4 1 0   21
20. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0 0 0 0 0   20

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Foxborough Nashville Total
1. Cameron McAdoo 7 22 22 22 25 22   120
2. Tom Vialle 4 20 25 25 22 20   116
3. Haiden Deegan 6 25 18 13 20 25   107
4. Pierce Brown 17 17 17 18 18 18   105
5. Coty Schock 18 14 16 14 17 16   95
6. Daxton Bennick 20 12 12 15 12 15   86
7. Max Anstie 22 16 14 1 9 17   79
8. Seth Hammaker 1 18 20 20 13 0   72
9. Jalek Swoll 16 0 15 16 11 14   72
10. Chance Hymas 12 15 7 12 14 10   70
11. Henry Miller 15 11 11 11 10 12   70
12. Marshal Weltin 13 9 13 10 8 13   66
13. Nicholas Romano 8 10 9 0 16 11   54
14. Jeremy Martin 0 0 10 17 15 0   42
15. Austin Forkner 25 2 0 0 0 0   27
16. Guillem Farres 14 13 0 0 0 0   27
17. Gage Linville 5 7 4 6 0 5   27
18. Preston Boespflug 9 0 0 7 1 9   26
19. Trevor Colip 11 0 0 0 4 8   23
20. Bryton Carroll 3 0 6 8 0 0   17

Night Show Results:

450 Heat 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Cooper Webb
3. Eli Tomac
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Jason Anderson
6. Justin Barcia
7. Vince Friese
8. Shane McElrath
9. Mitchell Oldenburg
10. Colt Nichols
11. Freddie Noren
12. Cade Clason
13. Justin Starling
14. Justin Rodbell
15. Austin Politelli
16. Devin Simonson
17. Hunter Schlosser
18. Jack Rogers
19. Jared Lesher
20. Ty Masterpool

450 Heat 1
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Chase Sexton
4. Justin Cooper
5. Ken Roczen
6. Benny Bloss
7. Dean Wilson
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Josh Hill
10. Jeremy Hand
11. Tristan Lane
12. Lane Shaw
13. Josh Cartwright
14. Kevin Moranz
15. Grant Harlan
16. Jerry Robin
17. Mitchell Harrison
18. Cheyenne Harmon
19. Justin Hill
20. Anthony Rodriguez

250 East Heat
1. Tom Vialle
2. Pierce Brown
3. Coty Schock
4. Casey Cochran
5. Max Anstie
6. Jalek Swoll
7. Chance Hymas
8. Haiden Deegan
9. Cameron McAdoo
10. Gage Linville
11. Marshal Weltin
12. Henry Miller
13. Daxton Bennick
14. Ryder Floyd
15. Nicholas Romano
16. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
17. Logan Leitzel
18. Marcus Phelps
19. Hardy Munoz
20. Jackson Gray

250 West Heat
1. RJ Hampshire
2. Jordon Smith
3. Ryder DiFrancesco
4. Phillip Nicoletti
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Levi Kitchen
7. Nate Thrasher
8. Anthony Bourdon
9. Cole Thompson
10. Robbie Wageman
11. Max Miller
12. Lux Turner
13. TJ Albright
14. Matti Jorgensen
15. Talon Hawkins
16. Max Sanford
17. Julien Beaumer
18. Hunter Yoder
19. Josh Varize
20. Garrett Marchbanks

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 West Combined

Photo

250 East Combined

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 East Group Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 West Group Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 West Group Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 East Group Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Overflow Group Qualifying Session 1

Photo
