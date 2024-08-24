Results Sheet | 2024 Ironman Motocross National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Ironman.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Fox Raceway
Hangtown
Thunder Valley
High Point
Southwick
RedBud
Spring Creek
Washougal
Unadilla
Budds Creek
|Ironman
Total
1.
Chase Sexton
40
50
33
42
45
50
50
50
47
47
454
2.
Hunter Lawrence
42
40
47
42
42
40
44
35
47
47
426
3.
Aaron Plessinger
30
39
31
34
28
40
37
44
38
40
359
4.
Justin Cooper
31
38
40
34
33
36
37
35
33
20
337
5.
Jason Anderson
30
37
30
33
18
37
36
40
34
33
328
6.
Dylan Ferrandis
32
30
27
31
32
20
32
33
36
15
288
7.
Malcolm Stewart
29
28
30
26
20
31
21
28
25
33
271
8.
Christian Craig
12
21
25
9
16
23
30
25
27
29
217
9.
Jett Lawrence
50
16
47
50
47
0
0
0
0
0
210
10.
Freddie Noren
21
25
22
14
8
6
15
28
21
18
178
11.
Phillip Nicoletti
26
12
0
13
26
12
27
9
16
24
165
12.
Justin Barcia
32
29
34
26
27
0
0
0
0
0
148
13.
Harri Kullas
0
16
0
14
24
23
22
21
17
8
145
14.
Marshal Weltin
17
14
18
14
0
13
18
24
8
16
142
15.
Grant Harlan
9
21
18
18
4
22
0
13
23
8
136
16.
Romain Pape
11
5
13
8
2
6
16
10
9
19
99
17.
Shane McElrath
8
1
6
26
8
12
19
2
15
0
97
18.
Derek Kelley
8
16
0
13
0
2
12
19
2
12
84
19.
Cullin Park
17
7
5
0
10
7
8
12
1
15
82
20.
Kyle Chisholm
1
5
4
2
8
5
16
13
5
9
68
250 Class
Position
Name
Fox Raceway
Hangtown
Thunder Valley
High Point
Southwick
RedBud
Spring Creek
Washougal
Unadilla
Budds Creek
|Ironman
Total
1.
Haiden Deegan
50
47
47
47
47
38
38
47
47
37
445
2.
Levi Kitchen
44
40
35
25
33
36
50
28
47
45
383
3.
Tom Vialle
38
43
40
32
42
38
27
47
20
42
369
4.
Chance Hymas
38
40
43
38
37
38
17
24
0
36
311
5.
Jo Shimoda
30
32
37
37
38
39
18
40
18
0
289
6.
Ty Masterpool
12
27
30
47
30
42
26
19
26
24
283
7.
Pierce Brown
26
29
29
25
24
12
17
33
30
32
257
8.
Jalek Swoll
33
28
32
23
8
14
21
28
34
34
255
9.
Jordon Smith
19
16
22
25
33
12
25
16
26
28
219
10.
Ryder DiFrancesco
23
12
12
26
23
24
27
34
23
14
218
11.
Julien Beaumer
22
26
25
30
4
0
21
20
26
33
207
12.
Joey Savatgy
26
15
19
18
33
0
13
28
10
17
179
13.
Casey Cochran
8
20
12
11
23
28
35
16
11
0
164
14.
Dilan Schwartz
17
10
16
18
6
14
28
16
8
4
137
15.
Nicholas Romano
4
11
20
16
7
18
7
12
17
20
132
16.
Daxton Bennick
10
18
12
4
16
20
15
0
16
13
124
17.
Max Anstie
0
0
0
0
13
22
35
17
34
0
121
18.
Jett Reynolds
12
5
5
9
10
18
19
21
0
0
99
19.
Coty Schock
8
9
17
18
0
0
0
0
10
17
79
20.
Talon Hawkins
2
6
4
4
13
10
8
8
9
14
78