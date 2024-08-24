Results Sheet | 2024 Ironman Motocross National

Results from round 11 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship.

8/24/2024 5:55am
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Ironman.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Fox Raceway

Hangtown

Thunder Valley

High Point

Southwick

RedBud

Spring Creek

Washougal

Unadilla

Budds Creek 

Ironman

Total

1.

Chase Sexton

40

50

33

42

45

50

50

50

47

47

 

454

2.

Hunter Lawrence

42

40

47

42

42

40

44

35

47

47

 

426

3.

Aaron Plessinger

30

39

31

34

28

40

37

44

38

40

 

359

4.

Justin Cooper

31

38

40

34

33

36

37

35

33

20

 

337

5.

Jason Anderson

30

37

30

33

18

37

36

40

34

33

 

328

6.

Dylan Ferrandis

32

30

27

31

32

20

32

33

36

15

 

288

7.

Malcolm Stewart

29

28

30

26

20

31

21

28

25

33

 

271

8.

Christian Craig

12

21

25

9

16

23

30

25

27

29

 

217

9.

Jett Lawrence

50

16

47

50

47

0

0

0

0

0

 

210

10.

Freddie Noren

21

25

22

14

8

6

15

28

21

18

 

178

11.

Phillip Nicoletti

26

12

0

13

26

12

27

9

16

24

 

165

12.

Justin Barcia

32

29

34

26

27

0

0

0

0

0

 

148

13.

Harri Kullas

0

16

0

14

24

23

22

21

17

8

 

145

14.

Marshal Weltin

17

14

18

14

0

13

18

24

8

16

 

142

15.

Grant Harlan

9

21

18

18

4

22

0

13

23

8

 

136

16.

Romain Pape

11

5

13

8

2

6

16

10

9

19

 

99

17.

Shane McElrath

8

1

6

26

8

12

19

2

15

0

 

97

18.

Derek Kelley

8

16

0

13

0

2

12

19

2

12

 

84

19.

Cullin Park

17

7

5

0

10

7

8

12

1

15

 

82

20.

Kyle Chisholm

1

5

4

2

8

5

16

13

5

9

 

68

 

250 Class

Position

Name

Fox Raceway

Hangtown

Thunder Valley

High Point

Southwick

RedBud

Spring Creek

Washougal

Unadilla

Budds Creek   

Ironman

Total

1.

Haiden Deegan

50

47

47

47

47

38

38

47

47

37

 

445

2.

Levi Kitchen

44

40

35

25

33

36

50

28

47

45

 

383

3.

Tom Vialle

38

43

40

32

42

38

27

47

20

42

 

369

4.

Chance Hymas

38

40

43

38

37

38

17

24

0

36

 

311

5.

Jo Shimoda

30

32

37

37

38

39

18

40

18

0

 

289

6.

Ty Masterpool

12

27

30

47

30

42

26

19

26

24

 

283

7.

Pierce Brown

26

29

29

25

24

12

17

33

30

32

 

257

8.

Jalek Swoll

33

28

32

23

8

14

21

28

34

34

 

255

9.

Jordon Smith

19

16

22

25

33

12

25

16

26

28

 

219

10.

Ryder DiFrancesco

23

12

12

26

23

24

27

34

23

14

 

218

11.

Julien Beaumer

22

26

25

30

4

0

21

20

26

33

 

207

12.

Joey Savatgy

26

15

19

18

33

0

13

28

10

17

 

179

13.

Casey Cochran

8

20

12

11

23

28

35

16

11

0

 

164

14.

Dilan Schwartz

17

10

16

18

6

14

28

16

8

4

 

137

15.

Nicholas Romano

4

11

20

16

7

18

7

12

17

20

 

132

16.

Daxton Bennick

10

18

12

4

16

20

15

0

16

13

 

124

17.

Max Anstie

0

0

0

0

13

22

35

17

34

0

 

121

18.

Jett Reynolds

12

5

5

9

10

18

19

21

0

0

 

99

19.

Coty Schock

8

9

17

18

0

0

0

0

10

17

 

79

20.

Talon Hawkins

2

6

4

4

13

10

8

8

9

14

 

78

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450bq1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1.png?VersionId=6hi9NHz6PvP1WpZ57pYNM49t.

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1
