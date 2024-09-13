Results Sheet | 2024 Fort Worth SuperMotocross

Check back for all of the results from Texas Motor Speedway.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Previous Points
Charlotte
Fort Worth
Total
1.
Chase Sexton
25
20
45
2.
Jett Lawrence
16
25
41
3.
Hunter Lawrence
22
18
40
4.
Eli Tomac
11
22
33
5.
Justin Cooper
17
16
33
6.
Aaron Plessinger
18
14
32
7.
Malcolm Stewart
15
15
30
8.
Ken Roczen
9
17
26
9.
Dylan Ferrandis
14
11
25
10.
Cooper Webb
12
12
24
11.
Jason Anderson
20
0
20
12.
Christian Craig
10
8
18
13.
Shane McElrath
8
9
17
14.
Marshal Weltin
4
10
14
15.
Freddie Noren
7
7
14
16.
Colt Nichols
0
13
13
17.
Justin Barcia
13
0
13
18.
Phillip Nicoletti
6
5
11
19.
Grant Harlan
3
6
9
20.
Harri Kullas
5
3
8
250 Class
Position
Name
Previous Points
Charlotte
Fort Worth
Total
1.
Haiden Deegan
25
25
50
2.
Levi Kitchen
22
20
42
3.
Tom Vialle
20
17
37
4.
Jo Shimoda
18
18
36
5.
Julien Beaumer
13
22
35
6.
Jordon Smith
16
16
32
7.
Pierce Brown
15
11
26
8.
Max Anstie
10
15
25
9.
Chance Hymas
17
6
23
10.
RJ Hampshire
9
13
22
11.
Ty Masterpool
11
10
21
12.
Ryder DiFrancesco
12
9
21
13.
Garrett Marchbanks
3
12
15
14.
Cameron McAdoo
0
14
14
15.
Nicholas Romano
6
8
14
16.
Coty Schock
7
7
14
17
Jalek Swoll
14
0
14
18.
Carson Mumford
0
5
5
19.
Jett Reynolds
0
4
4
20.
Casey Cochran
4
0
4
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined Practice
250 Combined Practice
Supermini All-Stars Combined Practice
450 Unseeded Practice 2
450 Seeded Practice 2
250 Seeded Practice 2
250 Unseeded Practice 2
Supermini All-Stars Practice 2
450 Unseeded Practice 1
450 Seeded Practice 1
250 Seeded Practice 1
250 Unseeded Practice 1
Supermini All-Stars Practice 1