Results Sheet | 2024 Fort Worth SuperMotocross

Results from the second playoff of this year's SuperMotocross World Championship.

GD2
9/13/2024 5:45pm
Check back for all of the results from Texas Motor Speedway.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Previous Points

Charlotte

Fort Worth

Total

1.

Chase Sexton

25

20

 

45

2.

Jett Lawrence

16

25

 

41

3.

Hunter Lawrence

22

18

 

40

4.

Eli Tomac

11

22

 

33

5.

Justin Cooper

17

16

 

33

6.

Aaron Plessinger

18

14

 

32

7.

Malcolm Stewart

15

15

 

30

8.

Ken Roczen

9

17

 

26

9.

Dylan Ferrandis

14

11

 

25

10.

Cooper Webb

12

12

 

24

11.

Jason Anderson

20

0

 

20

12.

Christian Craig

10

8

 

18

13.

Shane McElrath

8

9

 

17

14.

Marshal Weltin

4

10

 

14

15.

Freddie Noren

7

7

 

14

16.

Colt Nichols

0

13

 

13

17.

Justin Barcia

13

0

 

13

18.

Phillip Nicoletti

6

5

 

11

19.

Grant Harlan

3

6

 

9

20.

Harri Kullas

5

3

 

8

 

250 Class

Position

Name

Previous Points

Charlotte

Fort Worth

Total

1.

Haiden Deegan

25

25

 

50

2.

Levi Kitchen

22

20

 

42

3.

Tom Vialle

20

17

 

37

4.

Jo Shimoda

18

18

 

36

5.

Julien Beaumer

13

22

 

35

6.

Jordon Smith

16

16

 

32

7.

Pierce Brown

15

11

 

26

8.

Max Anstie

10

15

 

25

9.

Chance Hymas

17

6

 

23

10.

RJ Hampshire

9

13

 

22

11.

Ty Masterpool

11

10

 

21

12.

Ryder DiFrancesco

12

9

 

21

13.

Garrett Marchbanks

3

12

 

15

14.

Cameron McAdoo

0

14

 

14

15.

Nicholas Romano

6

8

 

14

16.

Coty Schock

7

7

 

14

17

Jalek Swoll

14

0

 

14

18.

Carson Mumford

0

5

 

5

19.

Jett Reynolds

0

4

 

4

20.

Casey Cochran

4

0

 

4

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined Practice

250 Combined Practice

Supermini All-Stars Combined Practice

450 Unseeded Practice 2

450unseededp2

450 Seeded Practice 2

250 Seeded Practice 2

250 Unseeded Practice 2

Supermini All-Stars Practice 2

450 Unseeded Practice 1

450 Seeded Practice 1

250 Seeded Practice 1

250 Unseeded Practice 1

Supermini All-Stars Practice 1

