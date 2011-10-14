Results Sheet: 2024 FIM World Supercross | Round Two - Australian GP

Overall Results and Series Standings
WSX Points Standings After Round Two
1st. Eli Tomac - 203 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
2nd. Ken Roczen - 170 points | PMG Suzuki
3rd. Joey Savatgy - 162 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
4th. Colt Nichols - 127 points | PMG Suzuki
5th. Mitchell Oldenburg - 114 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
6th. Vince Friese - 111 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
7th. Luke Clout - 100 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
8th. Dean Wilson - 92 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
9th. Matt Moss - 91 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
10th. Gregory Aranda - 88 points | GSM Yamaha
11th. Anthony Bourdon - 62 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
12th. Ryan Breece - 58 Points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
13th. Kyle Webster - 35 Points | Wildcard
14th. Boris Maillard - 31 points | GSM Yamaha
15th. Cade Clason - 26 points | Wildcard
16th. Lucas Dunka - 24 points | Wildcard
17th. Nathan Crawford - 23 Points | Wildcard
18th. Adrien Escoffier - 21 Points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
19th. Ander Valentin - 17 Points | GSM Yamaha
20th. Cedric Soubeyras - 0 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
WSX Overall Results
1st. Eli Tomac 3 | 25-25-25 | 25 = 103 Points
2nd. Ken Roczen 22-20-22 | 22 = 86 Points
3rd. Joey Savatgy 5 | 18-22-20 | 18 = 83 Points
4th. Luke Clout 20-18-18 | 16 = 72 Points
5th. Dean Wilson 16-12-15 | 20 = 63 Points
6th. Colt Nichols 15-13-10 | 15 = 53 Points
7th. Mitchell Oldenburg 1 | 9-16-13 | 14 = 53 Points
8th. Vince Friese 10-14-9 | 13 = 46 Points
9th. Matt Moss 12-11-14 = 37 Points
10th. Greg Aranada 5-15-16 - 36 Points
11th. Kyle Webster 14-10-11 = 35 Points
12th. Anthony Bourdon 13-5-12 = 30 Points
13th. Ryan Breece 11-9-7 = 27 Points
14th. Nathan Crawford 8-7-8= 23 Points
15th. Andrien Escoffier 7-8-6= 21 Points
16th. Ander Valentin 6-6-5 = 17 Points
