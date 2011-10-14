Results Sheet: 2024 FIM World Supercross | Round Two - Australian GP

Get the latest results from round two of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship!

wsxresults2

Overall Results and Series Standings

WSX Points Standings After Round Two

1st. Eli Tomac - 203 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
2nd. Ken Roczen - 170 points | PMG Suzuki
3rd. Joey Savatgy - 162 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
4th. Colt Nichols - 127 points | PMG Suzuki
5th. Mitchell Oldenburg - 114 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
6th. Vince Friese - 111 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
7th. Luke Clout - 100 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
8th. Dean Wilson - 92 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
9th. Matt Moss - 91 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
10th. Gregory Aranda - 88 points | GSM Yamaha
11th. Anthony Bourdon - 62 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
12th. Ryan Breece - 58 Points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
13th. Kyle Webster - 35 Points | Wildcard
14th. Boris Maillard - 31 points | GSM Yamaha
15th. Cade Clason - 26 points | Wildcard
16th. Lucas Dunka - 24 points | Wildcard
17th. Nathan Crawford - 23 Points | Wildcard
18th. Adrien Escoffier - 21 Points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
19th. Ander Valentin - 17 Points | GSM Yamaha
20th. Cedric Soubeyras - 0 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

WSX Overall Results

1st. Eli Tomac 3 | 25-25-25 | 25 = 103 Points
2nd. Ken Roczen 22-20-22 | 22 = 86 Points
3rd. Joey Savatgy 5 | 18-22-20 | 18 = 83 Points
4th. Luke Clout 20-18-18 | 16 = 72 Points
5th. Dean Wilson 16-12-15 | 20 = 63 Points
6th. Colt Nichols 15-13-10 | 15 = 53 Points
7th. Mitchell Oldenburg 1 | 9-16-13 | 14 = 53 Points
8th. Vince Friese 10-14-9 | 13 = 46 Points
9th. Matt Moss 12-11-14 = 37 Points
10th. Greg Aranada 5-15-16 - 36 Points
11th. Kyle Webster 14-10-11 = 35 Points
12th. Anthony Bourdon 13-5-12 = 30 Points
13th. Ryan Breece 11-9-7 = 27 Points
14th. Nathan Crawford 8-7-8= 23 Points
15th. Andrien Escoffier 7-8-6= 21 Points
16th. Ander Valentin 6-6-5 = 17 Points

Superfinal

Combined Results

Results by Class

Main Events

WSX Main Event Three

SX2 Main Event Three

WSX Main Event Two

SX2 Main Event Two

WSX Main Event One

SX2 Main Event One

Superpole

WSX Superpole

SX2 Superpole

Qualifying

WSX Class Overall

SX2 Class Overall

