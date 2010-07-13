Results Sheet: 2024 FIM World Supercross | Round Three - Australian GP

Get the latest results from round three of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship!

For results from round two, which was Saturday night at the same venue, head here: Round Two Results

Overall Results and Series Standings

WSX Class Points Standings After Round Three

1st. Eli Tomac - 303 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
2nd. Ken Roczen - 257 points | PMG Suzuki
3rd. Joey Savatgy - 252 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
4th. Mitchell Oldenburg - 172 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
5th. Vince Friese - 168 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
6th. Luke Clout - 159 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
7th. Gregory Aranda - 156 points | GSM Yamaha
8th. Dean Wilson - 148 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
9th. Colt Nichols - 132 points | PMG Suzuki
10th. Matt Moss - 126 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
11th. Anthony Bourdon - 96 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
12th. Ryan Breece - 90 Points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
13th. Kyle Webster - 62 Points | Wildcard
14th. Nathan Crawford - 48 Points | Wildcard
15th. Adrien Escoffier - 45 Points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
16th. Ander Valentin - 36 Points | GSM Yamaha
17th. Boris Maillard - 31 points | GSM Yamaha
18th. Cade Clason - 26 points | Wildcard
19th. Lucas Dunka - 24 points | Wildcard
20th. Cedric Soubeyras - 0 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

SX2 Class Points Standings After Round Three

1st. Shane McElrath - 283 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
2nd. Coty Schock - 228 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha
3rd. Enzo Lopes - 226 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha
4th. Cole Thompson - 216 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
5th. Cullin Park - 170 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
6th. Kyle Chisholm - 158 points | PMG Suzuki
7th. Maxime Desprey - 157 points | GSM Yamaha
8th. Kayden Minear - 113 Points | Wildcard
9th. Brice Maylin - 91 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
10th. Calvin Fonvieille - 91 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
11th. Noah Viney - 85 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
12th. Derek Kelley - 81 points | PMG Suzuki
13th. Ryder Kingsford - 78 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
14th. Max Anstie - 72 points | Wildcard
15th. Julien Lebeau - 71 points | GSM Yamaha
16th. Reid Taylor - 45 Points | Wildcard (23) & Monster Energy CDR Yamaha (22)
17th. Kaleb Barham - 43 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
18th. Preston Boespflug - 20 points | Wildcard

Team Standings After Round Three

1st. Firepower/Froth Honda - 898 points
2nd. Arby's Rick Ware Racing - 785 points
3rd. Progressive Insurance PMG Suzuki - 628 points
4th. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha - 572 points
5th. MotoConcepts Racing Honda - 513 points
6th. GSM Yamaha - 451 points
7th. BUD Racing Kawasaki - 323 points

Wildcards Combined total - 388 points

WSX Overall Results

1st. Eli Tomac 5 | 25-20-25 | 25 = 100 Points
2nd. Joey Savatgy 22-25-22 | 20 = 89 Points
3rd. Ken Roczen 3 | 20-22-20 | 22 = 87 Points
4th. Greg Aranda 1 | 18-15-16 | 18 - 68 Points
5th. Luke Clout 15-16-12 | 16 = 59 Points
6th. Mitchell Oldenburg 16-14-14 | 14 = 58 Points
7th. Vince Friese 14-13-15 | 15 = 57 Points
8th. Dean Wilson 7-18-18 | 13 = 56 Points
9th. Matt Moss 12-10-13 = 35 Points
10th. Anthony Bourdon 13-11-10 = 34 Points
11th. Ryan Breece 11-12-9 = 32 Points
12th. Kyle Webster 8-8-11 = 27 Points
13th. Nathan Crawford 9-9-7= 25 Points
14th. Andrien Escoffier 10-6-8= 24 Points
15th. Ander Valentin 6-7-6 = 19 Points
16th. Colt Nichols 5-0-0 = 5 Points

SX2 Overall Results

1st. Shane McElrath 5 | 25-25-22 | 25 = 102 Points
2nd. Coty Schock 16-18-25 | 20 = 79 Points
3rd. Enzo Lopes 1 | 22-20-8 | 22 = 73 Points
4th. Cullin Park 13-22-20 | 18 = 73 Points
5th. Cole Thompson 3 | 14-16-18 | 16 = 67 Points
6th. Maxime Desprey 20-15-16 | 14 = 65 Points
7th. Kayden Minear 18-11-14 | 15 = 58 Points
8th. Kyle Chisholm 10-14-15 | 13 = 52 Points
9th. Brice Maylin 12-12-12 = 36 Points
10th. Derek Kelley 11-8-13 = 32 Points
11th. Noah Viney 7-13-10 = 30 Points
12th. Calvin Fonvieille 9-10-10 = 29 Points
13th. Julien Lebeau 8-9-9 = 26 Points
14th. Reid Taylor 15-7-DNS = 22 Points

Superfinal

Combined Results

Results by Class

Main Events

WSX Main Event Three

SX2 Main Event Three

WSX Main Event Two

SX2 Main Event Two

WSX Main Event One

SX2 Main Event One

Superpole

WSX Superpole

SX2 Superpole

Qualifying

WSX Class Overall

SX2 Class Overall

