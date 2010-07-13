Results Sheet: 2024 FIM World Supercross | Round Three - Australian GP

For results from round two, which was Saturday night at the same venue, head here: Round Two Results

Overall Results and Series Standings

WSX Class Points Standings After Round Three

1st. Eli Tomac - 303 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

2nd. Ken Roczen - 257 points | PMG Suzuki

3rd. Joey Savatgy - 252 points | Firepower/Froth Honda

4th. Mitchell Oldenburg - 172 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki

5th. Vince Friese - 168 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda

6th. Luke Clout - 159 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki

7th. Gregory Aranda - 156 points | GSM Yamaha

8th. Dean Wilson - 148 points | Firepower/Froth Honda

9th. Colt Nichols - 132 points | PMG Suzuki

10th. Matt Moss - 126 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

11th. Anthony Bourdon - 96 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

12th. Ryan Breece - 90 Points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda

13th. Kyle Webster - 62 Points | Wildcard

14th. Nathan Crawford - 48 Points | Wildcard

15th. Adrien Escoffier - 45 Points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

16th. Ander Valentin - 36 Points | GSM Yamaha

17th. Boris Maillard - 31 points | GSM Yamaha

18th. Cade Clason - 26 points | Wildcard

19th. Lucas Dunka - 24 points | Wildcard

20th. Cedric Soubeyras - 0 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

SX2 Class Points Standings After Round Three

1st. Shane McElrath - 283 points | Firepower/Froth Honda

2nd. Coty Schock - 228 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha

3rd. Enzo Lopes - 226 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha

4th. Cole Thompson - 216 points | Firepower/Froth Honda

5th. Cullin Park - 170 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda

6th. Kyle Chisholm - 158 points | PMG Suzuki

7th. Maxime Desprey - 157 points | GSM Yamaha

8th. Kayden Minear - 113 Points | Wildcard

9th. Brice Maylin - 91 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

10th. Calvin Fonvieille - 91 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki

11th. Noah Viney - 85 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda

12th. Derek Kelley - 81 points | PMG Suzuki

13th. Ryder Kingsford - 78 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

14th. Max Anstie - 72 points | Wildcard

15th. Julien Lebeau - 71 points | GSM Yamaha

16th. Reid Taylor - 45 Points | Wildcard (23) & Monster Energy CDR Yamaha (22)

17th. Kaleb Barham - 43 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

18th. Preston Boespflug - 20 points | Wildcard

Team Standings After Round Three

1st. Firepower/Froth Honda - 898 points

2nd. Arby's Rick Ware Racing - 785 points

3rd. Progressive Insurance PMG Suzuki - 628 points

4th. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha - 572 points

5th. MotoConcepts Racing Honda - 513 points

6th. GSM Yamaha - 451 points

7th. BUD Racing Kawasaki - 323 points

Wildcards Combined total - 388 points

WSX Overall Results

1st. Eli Tomac 5 | 25-20-25 | 25 = 100 Points

2nd. Joey Savatgy 22-25-22 | 20 = 89 Points

3rd. Ken Roczen 3 | 20-22-20 | 22 = 87 Points

4th. Greg Aranda 1 | 18-15-16 | 18 - 68 Points

5th. Luke Clout 15-16-12 | 16 = 59 Points

6th. Mitchell Oldenburg 16-14-14 | 14 = 58 Points

7th. Vince Friese 14-13-15 | 15 = 57 Points

8th. Dean Wilson 7-18-18 | 13 = 56 Points

9th. Matt Moss 12-10-13 = 35 Points

10th. Anthony Bourdon 13-11-10 = 34 Points

11th. Ryan Breece 11-12-9 = 32 Points

12th. Kyle Webster 8-8-11 = 27 Points

13th. Nathan Crawford 9-9-7= 25 Points

14th. Andrien Escoffier 10-6-8= 24 Points

15th. Ander Valentin 6-7-6 = 19 Points

16th. Colt Nichols 5-0-0 = 5 Points

SX2 Overall Results

1st. Shane McElrath 5 | 25-25-22 | 25 = 102 Points

2nd. Coty Schock 16-18-25 | 20 = 79 Points

3rd. Enzo Lopes 1 | 22-20-8 | 22 = 73 Points

4th. Cullin Park 13-22-20 | 18 = 73 Points

5th. Cole Thompson 3 | 14-16-18 | 16 = 67 Points

6th. Maxime Desprey 20-15-16 | 14 = 65 Points

7th. Kayden Minear 18-11-14 | 15 = 58 Points

8th. Kyle Chisholm 10-14-15 | 13 = 52 Points

9th. Brice Maylin 12-12-12 = 36 Points

10th. Derek Kelley 11-8-13 = 32 Points

11th. Noah Viney 7-13-10 = 30 Points

12th. Calvin Fonvieille 9-10-10 = 29 Points

13th. Julien Lebeau 8-9-9 = 26 Points

14th. Reid Taylor 15-7-DNS = 22 Points

Superfinal

Combined Results

Results by Class

Main Events

WSX Main Event Three

SX2 Main Event Three

WSX Main Event Two

SX2 Main Event Two

WSX Main Event One

SX2 Main Event One

Superpole

WSX Superpole

SX2 Superpole

Qualifying

WSX Class Overall

SX2 Class Overall