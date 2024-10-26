Results Sheet: 2024 FIM World Supercross | Round One - Canadian GP

Get the latest results from round one of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship!

ML512
10/26/2024 4:46pm
wsx1A

Check back for results from each session and race! (Reminder, WSX is the 450 class and SX2 is the 250 class)

Superfinal

Combined Results

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 9.06.39%E2%80%AFPM

Results by Class

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 9.06.50%E2%80%AFPM

Main Events

WSX Main Event Three

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 8.34.32%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=j8oFzupb9hR

SX2 Main Event Three

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 8.17.01%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=JwuVps4mN

WSX Main Event Two

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 7.58.06%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=S3 D0hOsXC4iU4bBPuTjl4I3x5QeMGD

SX2 Main Event Two

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 7.58.57%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=2AqbIKcOXpXKSc5FHGK..LjPm

WSX Main Event One

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 7.42.58%E2%80%AFPM

SX2 Main Event One

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 7.15.03%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId= KgJSfeV7EKrWr 6dtJyV00UNIWM

Superpole

WSX Superpole

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 6.50.29%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=7fltnbPJHZJeNN2xQhb5e3FpF8TAdct

SX2 Superpole

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 6.50.43%E2%80%AFPM

Qualifying

WSX Class Overall

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.48.46%E2%80%AFPM

SX2 Class Overall

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.49.54%E2%80%AFPM

Free Practice

WSX Class Free Practice

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.51.45%E2%80%AFPM

SX2 Class Free Practice

Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.50.08%E2%80%AFPM
Related:
Results Sheet
FIM World Supercross Championship
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments