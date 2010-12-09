Get the latest results from Abu Dhabi!
Overall Results and Final Points Standings
WSX Final Points Standings
1st. Eli Tomac - 400 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
2nd. Ken Roczen - 354 points | PMG Suzuki
3rd. Joey Savatgy - 331 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
4th. Mitchell Oldenburg - 223 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
5th. Vince Friese - 240 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
6th. Luke Clout - 191 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki
7th. Gregory Aranda - 156 points | GSM Yamaha
8th. Ryan Breece - 153 Points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
9th. Anthony Bourdon - 153 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
10th. Matt Moss - 149 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
11th. Dean Wilson - 148 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
12th. Colt Nichols - 132 points | PMG Suzuki
13th. Adrien Escoffier - 102 Points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
14th. Ander Valentin - 71 Points | GSM Yamaha
15th. Kyle Webster - 62 Points | Wildcard
16th. Nathan Crawford - 48 Points | Wildcard
17th. Aaron Tanti - 34 Points | Firepower/Froth Honda
18th. Thomas Ramette - 31 points | PMG Suzuki
19th. Boris Maillard - 31 points | GSM Yamaha
20th. Cade Clason - 26 points | Wildcard
21st. Lucas Dunka - 24 points | Wildcard
22nd. Cedric Soubeyras - 0 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
SX2 Final Points Standings
1st. Shane McElrath - 388 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
2nd. Coty Schock - 295 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha
3rd. Cole Thompson - 295 points | Firepower/Froth Honda
4th. Enzo Lopes - 284 points | Arby's Rick Ware Racing Yamaha
5th. Maxime Desprey - 233 points | GSM Yamaha
6th. Cullin Park - 230 points | MotoConcepts Racing Honda
7th. Kyle Chisholm - 194 points | PMG Suzuki
8th. Ryder Kingsford - 130 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
9th. Brice Maylin - 129 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
10th. Calvin Fonvieille - 128 points | BUD Racing Kawasaki
11th. Derek Kelley - 118 points | PMG Suzuki
13th. Kayden Minear - 113 Points | Wildcard
14th. Julien Lebeau - 99 points | GSM Yamaha
15th. Max Anstie - 72 points | Wildcard
16th. Phil Nicoletti - 53 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
17th. Reid Taylor - 45 Points | Wildcard (23) & Monster Energy CDR Yamaha (22)
18th. Kaleb Barham - 43 points | Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
19th. Preston Boespflug - 20 points | Wildcard
Final Team Standings
1st. Firepower/Froth Honda - 1,196 points
2nd. Arby's Rick Ware Racing - 993 points
3rd. Progressive Insurance PMG Suzuki - 829 points
4th. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha - 798 points
5th. MotoConcepts Racing Honda - 733 points
6th. GSM Yamaha - 590 points
7th. BUD Racing Kawasaki - 512 points
Wildcards Combined total - 388 points
WSX Class Results in Abu Dhabi
1st. Ken Roczen 3 | 22-25-25 | 22 = 97
2nd. Eli Tomac 5 | 20-22-22 | 25 = 94
3rd. Joey Savatgy 1 | 18-20-20 | 20 = 79
4th. Vince Friese 25-20-9 | 18 = 72
5th. Ryan Breece 14-15-18 | 16 = 63
6th. Adrien Escoffier 12-16-14 | 15 = 57
7th. Anthony Bourdon 13-14-16 | 14 = 57
8th. Mitchell Oldenburg 16-10-12 | 13 = 51
9th. Ander Valentin 11-11-13 - 35
10th. Aaron Tanti 10-13-11 = 34
11th. Luke Clout 8-9-15 = 32
12th. Thomas Ramette 9-12-10 = 31
13th. Matt Moss 15-8-DNF = 23
14th. Gregory Aranda DNS-DNS-DNS
SX2 Class Results in Abu Dhabi
1st. Shane McElrath 5 | 25-25-25 | 25 = 105
2nd. Cole Thompson 3 | 18-20-20 | 18 = 79
3rd. Maxime Desprey 16-22-22 | 16 = 76
4th. Coty Schock 20-9-16 | 22 = 67
5th. Cullin Park 22-16-7 | 15 = 60
6th. Enzo Lopes 1 | 7-18-12 | 20 = 58
7th. Phil Nicoletti 12-13-14 | 14 = 53
8th. Ryder Kingsford 10-11-18 | 13 = 52
9th. Brice Maylin 15-15-8 = 38
10th. Derek Kelley 13-14-10 = 37
11th. Calvin Fonvielle 14–8-15 = 37
12th. Kyle Chisholm 11-12-13 - 36
13th. Julien Lebeau 8–10-10 = 28
14th. Noah Viney 9-7-9 = 25
Superfinal
Superfinal Race Results
Superfinal Results Per Class
Main Events
WSX Main Event 3
SX2 Main Event 3
WSX Main Event 2
SX2 Main Event 2
WSX Main Event 1
SX2 Main Event 1
Superpole
WSX Superpole Results
SX2 Superpole Results
Timed Qualifying
WSX Qualifying Times
SX2 Qualifying Times
