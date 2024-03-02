Results Sheet | 2024 Detroit Supercross

Results from round five of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/3/2024 5:05am
detroitrs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Detroit.

Standings: 

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Total
1. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20   80
2. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17   76
3. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25   74
4. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16   72
5. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22   70
6. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18   67
7. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13   62
8. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15   57
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9   49
10. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10   45
11. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11   38
12. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14   36
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4   33
14. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0   33
15. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12   26
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0   24
17. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8   20
18. Derek Drake 7 9 0 1   17
19. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7   15
20. Fredrik Noren 1 2 5 3   11

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo
