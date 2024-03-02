Results Sheet | 2024 Detroit Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Detroit.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Total
|1.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|80
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|76
|3.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|74
|4.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|72
|5.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|70
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|67
|7.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|62
|8.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|57
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|49
|10.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|45
|11.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|38
|12.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|36
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|33
|14.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|33
|15.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|26
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|24
|17.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|20
|18.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|0
|1
|17
|19.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|15
|20.
|Fredrik Noren
|1
|2
|5
|3
|11
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group C Free Practice
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.