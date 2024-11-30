Results Sheet: 2024 AUSX Open and Final Round of Australian Supercross 2

Below, you'll find the points standings and overall results from round five of the Australian Supercross series. The three main events of this round also doubled as the "AUSX Open".

Points Standings

SX1 Class (450s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)

  1. Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 115 points
  2. Dean Wilson (Honda) - 109 points
  3. Luke Clout (Kawasaki - 96 points
  4. Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 92 points
  5. Aaron Tanti (Yamaha) - 79 points
  6. Hayden Melross (KTM) - 69 points
  7. Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 63 points
  8. Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 53 points
  9. Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 49 points
  10. Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 47 points
  11. Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 42 points
  12. Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 38 points
  13. Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 35 points
  14. Zachary Watson (Yamaha) - 34 points
  15. Joel Evans (Yamaha) - 31 points
  16. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 25 points
  17. Jesse Madden (Honda) - 22 points
  18. Kyle Webster (Honda) - 15 points
  19. Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 14 points
  20. Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - 14 points

SX2 Class (250s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)

  1. Shane McElrath (Honda) - 113 points
  2. Cole Thompson (Honda) - 96 points
  3. Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 94 points
  4. Kayden Minear (KTM) - 80 points
  5. Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 72 points
  6. Alex Larwood (Honda) - 70 points
  7. Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 55 points
  8. Kaleb Barham (Yamaha) - 51 points
  9. Mackenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 50 points
  10. Jayce Cosford (Yamaha) - 47 points
  11. Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 41 points
  12. Noah Ferguson (Honda) - 33 points
  13. Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 33 points
  14. Thynan Kean (KTM) - 30 points
  15. Ben Novak (Honda) - 29 points
  16. Rhys Budd (Yamaha) - 25 points
  17. Byron Dennis (Husqvarna) - 24 points
  18. Cambell Williams (GasGas) - 21 points
  19. Mitchell Norris (Husqvarna) - 15th points
  20. Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 13th points

Overall Results

SX1 Class Overall Results

  1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 6th, 1st, 1st
  2. Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 5th, 3rd, 3rd
  3. Dean Wilson (Honda) - 10th, 6th, 2nd
  4. Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 3rd, 2nd, 18th
  5. Luke Clout (Kawasaki) - 9th, 5th, 5th
  6. Aaron Tanti (Honda) - 18th, 7th, 7th
  7. Hayden Melross (KTM) - 11th, 7th, 7th
  8. Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 12th, 10th, 6th
  9. Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 7th, 13th, 11th
  10. Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 13th, 12th, 8th
  11. Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 14th, 11th, 9th
  12. Zachary Watson (Husqvarna) - 15th, 9th, 10th
  13. Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 8th, 8th, DNF
  14. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) - 1st, DNF, DNS
  15. Jett Lawrence (Honda) - 2nd, DNF, DNS
  16. Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 3rd, DNF, DNS
  17. Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 16th, 18th, 12th
  18. Jesse Madden (Honda) - 19th, 14th, 13th
  19. Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 17th, DNF, 14th
  20. Robbie Marshall (Husqvarna) - 20th, 17th, 15th
  21. Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - DNS, 15th, 16th
  22. Joel Cigliano (Kawasaki) - DNS, 16th, 17th

SX2 Class Overall Results

  1. Shane McElrath (Honda) - 1st, 1st, 1st
  2. Cole Thompson (Honda) - 2nd, 4th, 2nd
  3. Kayden Minear (KTM) - 3rd, 3rd, 4th
  4. Alex Larwood (Honda) - 5th, 2nd, 6th
  5. Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 6th, 7th, 3rd
  6. Makcenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 9th, 10th, 8th
  7. Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 8th, 8th, 14th
  8. Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 4th, 6th, DNF
  9. Brock Flynn (Husqvarna) - 13th, 11th, 7th
  10. Joel Evans (Husqvarna) - 7th, 9th, 15th
  11. Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) - 11th, 12th, 9th
  12. Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 14th, 14th, 5th
  13. Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 12th, 5th, DNF
  14. Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 15th, 15th, 10th
  15. Brandon Steel (Yamaha) - 16th, 17th, 11th
  16. Mitchell Norris (Kawasaki - DNS, 13th, 13th
  17. Thynan Kean (KTM) - 18th, 19th, 12th
  18. Ben Novak (Honda) - 11th, DNF, DNS
  19. Connar Adams (KTM) - DNS, 16th, 16th
  20. Kallam Orchard (Kawasaki) - 19th, 20th, 17th
  21. Jack Kitchen (KTM) - 17th, DNF, 18th
  22. Ryan Kohlenberg (Yamaha) - 20th, 18th, DNS

Main Events

SX1 Main Event Three

SX2 Main Event Three

SX1 Main Event Two

SX2 Main Event Two

SX1 Main Event One

SX2 Main Event Two

2 comments

Moto Braap
33 minutes ago

Wilson raced with a torn labrum to finish 2nd at one race?  Jett DNF, DNS?  No Friese listed in top 20 points?

Moto Braap
6 minutes ago

Where was it that he had the incident with Wilson?  I thought that was Australia but it’s hard to keep track of the off-season races with constant travel and series.  I figured it was there since that’s the series Deano is racing.  

 