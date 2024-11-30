Below, you'll find the points standings and overall results from round five of the Australian Supercross series. The three main events of this round also doubled as the "AUSX Open".

Points Standings

SX1 Class (450s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)

Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 115 points Dean Wilson (Honda) - 109 points Luke Clout (Kawasaki - 96 points Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 92 points Aaron Tanti (Yamaha) - 79 points Hayden Melross (KTM) - 69 points Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 63 points Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 53 points Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 49 points Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 47 points Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 42 points Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 38 points Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 35 points Zachary Watson (Yamaha) - 34 points Joel Evans (Yamaha) - 31 points Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 25 points Jesse Madden (Honda) - 22 points Kyle Webster (Honda) - 15 points Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 14 points Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - 14 points

SX2 Class (250s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)

Shane McElrath (Honda) - 113 points Cole Thompson (Honda) - 96 points Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 94 points Kayden Minear (KTM) - 80 points Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 72 points Alex Larwood (Honda) - 70 points Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 55 points Kaleb Barham (Yamaha) - 51 points Mackenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 50 points Jayce Cosford (Yamaha) - 47 points Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 41 points Noah Ferguson (Honda) - 33 points Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 33 points Thynan Kean (KTM) - 30 points Ben Novak (Honda) - 29 points Rhys Budd (Yamaha) - 25 points Byron Dennis (Husqvarna) - 24 points Cambell Williams (GasGas) - 21 points Mitchell Norris (Husqvarna) - 15th points Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 13th points

Overall Results

SX1 Class Overall Results

Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 6th, 1st, 1st Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 5th, 3rd, 3rd Dean Wilson (Honda) - 10th, 6th, 2nd Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 3rd, 2nd, 18th Luke Clout (Kawasaki) - 9th, 5th, 5th Aaron Tanti (Honda) - 18th, 7th, 7th Hayden Melross (KTM) - 11th, 7th, 7th Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 12th, 10th, 6th Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 7th, 13th, 11th Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 13th, 12th, 8th Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 14th, 11th, 9th Zachary Watson (Husqvarna) - 15th, 9th, 10th Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 8th, 8th, DNF Cooper Webb (Yamaha) - 1st, DNF, DNS Jett Lawrence (Honda) - 2nd, DNF, DNS Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 3rd, DNF, DNS Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 16th, 18th, 12th Jesse Madden (Honda) - 19th, 14th, 13th Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 17th, DNF, 14th Robbie Marshall (Husqvarna) - 20th, 17th, 15th Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - DNS, 15th, 16th Joel Cigliano (Kawasaki) - DNS, 16th, 17th

SX2 Class Overall Results

Shane McElrath (Honda) - 1st, 1st, 1st Cole Thompson (Honda) - 2nd, 4th, 2nd Kayden Minear (KTM) - 3rd, 3rd, 4th Alex Larwood (Honda) - 5th, 2nd, 6th Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 6th, 7th, 3rd Makcenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 9th, 10th, 8th Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 8th, 8th, 14th Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 4th, 6th, DNF Brock Flynn (Husqvarna) - 13th, 11th, 7th Joel Evans (Husqvarna) - 7th, 9th, 15th Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) - 11th, 12th, 9th Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 14th, 14th, 5th Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 12th, 5th, DNF Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 15th, 15th, 10th Brandon Steel (Yamaha) - 16th, 17th, 11th Mitchell Norris (Kawasaki - DNS, 13th, 13th Thynan Kean (KTM) - 18th, 19th, 12th Ben Novak (Honda) - 11th, DNF, DNS Connar Adams (KTM) - DNS, 16th, 16th Kallam Orchard (Kawasaki) - 19th, 20th, 17th Jack Kitchen (KTM) - 17th, DNF, 18th Ryan Kohlenberg (Yamaha) - 20th, 18th, DNS

Main Events

SX1 Main Event Three

SX2 Main Event Three

SX1 Main Event Two

SX2 Main Event Two

SX1 Main Event One

