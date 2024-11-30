Results Sheet Neken
Below, you'll find the points standings and overall results from round five of the Australian Supercross series. The three main events of this round also doubled as the "AUSX Open".
Points Standings
SX1 Class (450s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)
- Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 115 points
- Dean Wilson (Honda) - 109 points
- Luke Clout (Kawasaki - 96 points
- Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 92 points
- Aaron Tanti (Yamaha) - 79 points
- Hayden Melross (KTM) - 69 points
- Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 63 points
- Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 53 points
- Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 49 points
- Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 47 points
- Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 42 points
- Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 38 points
- Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 35 points
- Zachary Watson (Yamaha) - 34 points
- Joel Evans (Yamaha) - 31 points
- Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 25 points
- Jesse Madden (Honda) - 22 points
- Kyle Webster (Honda) - 15 points
- Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 14 points
- Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - 14 points
SX2 Class (250s) Championship Points Standings (End of Series)
- Shane McElrath (Honda) - 113 points
- Cole Thompson (Honda) - 96 points
- Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 94 points
- Kayden Minear (KTM) - 80 points
- Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 72 points
- Alex Larwood (Honda) - 70 points
- Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 55 points
- Kaleb Barham (Yamaha) - 51 points
- Mackenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 50 points
- Jayce Cosford (Yamaha) - 47 points
- Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 41 points
- Noah Ferguson (Honda) - 33 points
- Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 33 points
- Thynan Kean (KTM) - 30 points
- Ben Novak (Honda) - 29 points
- Rhys Budd (Yamaha) - 25 points
- Byron Dennis (Husqvarna) - 24 points
- Cambell Williams (GasGas) - 21 points
- Mitchell Norris (Husqvarna) - 15th points
- Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 13th points
Overall Results
SX1 Class Overall Results
- Hunter Lawrence (Honda) - 6th, 1st, 1st
- Jed Beaton (Yamaha) - 5th, 3rd, 3rd
- Dean Wilson (Honda) - 10th, 6th, 2nd
- Joey Savatgy (Honda) - 3rd, 2nd, 18th
- Luke Clout (Kawasaki) - 9th, 5th, 5th
- Aaron Tanti (Honda) - 18th, 7th, 7th
- Hayden Melross (KTM) - 11th, 7th, 7th
- Nathan Crawford (KTM) - 12th, 10th, 6th
- Jack Mather (Husqvarna) - 7th, 13th, 11th
- Joel Wightman (Yamaha) - 13th, 12th, 8th
- Dylan Wills (GasGas) - 14th, 11th, 9th
- Zachary Watson (Husqvarna) - 15th, 9th, 10th
- Brett Metcalfe (Kawasaki) - 8th, 8th, DNF
- Cooper Webb (Yamaha) - 1st, DNF, DNS
- Jett Lawrence (Honda) - 2nd, DNF, DNS
- Matt Moss (Yamaha) - 3rd, DNF, DNS
- Luke Zielinski (Yamaha) - 16th, 18th, 12th
- Jesse Madden (Honda) - 19th, 14th, 13th
- Liam Jackson (GasGas) - 17th, DNF, 14th
- Robbie Marshall (Husqvarna) - 20th, 17th, 15th
- Cody O'Loan (Yamaha) - DNS, 15th, 16th
- Joel Cigliano (Kawasaki) - DNS, 16th, 17th
SX2 Class Overall Results
- Shane McElrath (Honda) - 1st, 1st, 1st
- Cole Thompson (Honda) - 2nd, 4th, 2nd
- Kayden Minear (KTM) - 3rd, 3rd, 4th
- Alex Larwood (Honda) - 5th, 2nd, 6th
- Brodie Connolly (Honda) - 6th, 7th, 3rd
- Makcenzie O'Bree (GasGas) - 9th, 10th, 8th
- Liam Atkinson (Triumph) - 8th, 8th, 14th
- Phil Nicoletti (Yamaha) - 4th, 6th, DNF
- Brock Flynn (Husqvarna) - 13th, 11th, 7th
- Joel Evans (Husqvarna) - 7th, 9th, 15th
- Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) - 11th, 12th, 9th
- Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) - 14th, 14th, 5th
- Reid Taylor (Kawasaki) - 12th, 5th, DNF
- Sam Larsen (Yamaha) - 15th, 15th, 10th
- Brandon Steel (Yamaha) - 16th, 17th, 11th
- Mitchell Norris (Kawasaki - DNS, 13th, 13th
- Thynan Kean (KTM) - 18th, 19th, 12th
- Ben Novak (Honda) - 11th, DNF, DNS
- Connar Adams (KTM) - DNS, 16th, 16th
- Kallam Orchard (Kawasaki) - 19th, 20th, 17th
- Jack Kitchen (KTM) - 17th, DNF, 18th
- Ryan Kohlenberg (Yamaha) - 20th, 18th, DNS
Main Events
SX1 Main Event Three
SX2 Main Event Three
SX1 Main Event Two
SX2 Main Event Two
SX1 Main Event One
SX2 Main Event Two
