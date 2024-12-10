Results Sheet: 2024 Australian Supercross - Redcliffe Rounds 1 & 2

Get the results from Supercross in the land down-under

ML512
10/12/2024 6:25am
Check out the results from the first round of the 2024 Fox Racing Australian Supercross Championship! The first round is part of a double header at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, Queensland. Loop back tomorrow for the results from round two.

Update: Night two/round two results have been added below.

Series Standings After Round Two

Finals from Round Two

Heat and LCQ Races from Round Two

Timed Qualifying from Round Two

Series Standings After Round One

Finals from Round One

Heat Races and LCQ from Round One

Not all heat race sheets are available currently...

Timed Qualifying from Round One

