Results Sheet: 2024 Australian Supercross - Redcliffe Rounds 1 & 2

Results Sheet Neken
Check out the results from the first round of the 2024 Fox Racing Australian Supercross Championship! The first round is part of a double header at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, Queensland. Loop back tomorrow for the results from round two.
Update: Night two/round two results have been added below.
Series Standings After Round Two
Finals from Round Two
Heat and LCQ Races from Round Two
Timed Qualifying from Round Two
Series Standings After Round One
Finals from Round One
Heat Races and LCQ from Round One
Not all heat race sheets are available currently...
Timed Qualifying from Round One
