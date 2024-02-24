Results Sheet | 2024 Arlington Supercross

Results from round seven of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/24/2024 9:14am
arlingtonrs.jpg?VersionId=J.yLHUHOyBvS0IY6fTs4rygmkTkm4L3

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Arlington.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20   117
2. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13   111
3. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12   108
4. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15   107
5. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22   106
6. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25   102
7. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18   100
8. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16   93
9. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17   69
10. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4   63
11. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11   60
12. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14   51
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8   49
14. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0   45
15. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10   39
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6   35
17. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0   33
18. Derek Drake 7 9 0 1 7 1   25
19. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7   23
20. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3   18

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Total
1. Austin Forkner 25   25
2. Max Anstie 22   22
3. Daxton Bennick 20   20
4. Coty Schock 18   18
5. Pierce Brown 17   17
6. Jalek Swoll 16   16
7. Henry Miller 15   15
8. Guillem Farres 14   14
9. Marshal Weltin 13   13
10. Chance Hymas 12   12
11. Trevor Colip 11   11
12. Luca Marsalisi 10   10
13. Preston Boespflug 9   9
14. Nicholas Romano 8   8
15. Cameron McAdoo 7   7
16. Haiden Deegan 6   6
17. Gage Linville 5   5
18. Tom Vialle 4   4
19. Bryson Carroll 3   3
20. Cullin Park 2   2

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo
Related:
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
Results Sheet
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments