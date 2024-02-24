Results Sheet | 2024 Arlington Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|117
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|111
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|108
|4.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|107
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|106
|6.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|102
|7.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|100
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|93
|9.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|69
|10.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|63
|11.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|60
|12.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|51
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|49
|14.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|45
|15.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|39
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|35
|17.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|33
|18.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|0
|1
|7
|1
|25
|19.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|23
|20.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|18
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Total
|1.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|25
|2.
|Max Anstie
|22
|22
|3.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|20
|4.
|Coty Schock
|18
|18
|5.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|6.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|16
|7.
|Henry Miller
|15
|15
|8.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|14
|9.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|13
|10.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|12
|11.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|11
|12.
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|10
|13.
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|9
|14.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|8
|15.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|7
|16.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|6
|17.
|Gage Linville
|5
|5
|18.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|4
|19.
|Bryson Carroll
|3
|3
|20.
|Cullin Park
|2
|2
Timed Qualifying Results:
