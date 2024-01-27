Results Sheet | 2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Total
|1.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|60
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|59
|3.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|56
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|49
|5.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|49
|6.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|49
|7.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|48
|8.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|42
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|40
|10.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|35
|11.
|Adam Ciacniarulo
|10
|14
|9
|33
|12.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|29
|13.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|27
|14.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|24
|15.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|22
|16.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|0
|16
|17.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|14
|18.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|12
|19.
|Cade Clason
|3
|3
|4
|10
|20.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|8
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Total
|1.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|67
|2.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|59
|3.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|57
|4.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|54
|5.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|41
|6.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|39
|7.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|36
|8.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|36
|9.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|36
|10.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|33
|11.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|31
|12.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|30
|13.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|28
|14.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|27
|15.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|0
|20
|16.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|19
|17.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|18
|18.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|17
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|15
|20.
|Lance Kobusch
|5
|0
|4
|9
