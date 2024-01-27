Results Sheet | 2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Results from round four of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

1/27/2024 10:14am
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Total
1. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25   60
2. Chase Sexton 20 25 14   59
3. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18   56
4. Jason Anderson 22 10 17   49
5. Cooper Webb 16 11 22   49
6. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16   49
7. Eli Tomac 13 22 13   48
8. Ken Roczen 12 20 10   42
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20   40
10. Jorge Prado 9 15 11   35
11. Adam Ciacniarulo 10 14 9   33
12. Shane McElrath 5 18 6   29
13. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15   27
14. Dean Wilson 6 6 12   24
15. Justin Cooper 14 0 8   22
16. Derek Drake 7 9 0   16
17. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3   14
18. Christian Craig 2 8 2   12
19. Cade Clason 3 3 4   10
20. Justin Hill 8 0 0   8

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Total
1. Jordon Smith 22 25 20   67
2. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17   59
3. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22   57
4. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16   54
5. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15   41
6. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12   39
7. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18   36
8. Carson Mumford 12 17 7   36
9. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13   36
10. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6   33
11. Joshua Varize 7 15 9   31
12. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25   30
13. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14   28
14. Cole Thompson 10 7 10   27
15. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0   20
16. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11   19
17. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0   18
18. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8   17
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5   15
20. Lance Kobusch 5 0 4   9

Timed Qualifying Results:

250 Futures Group Free Practice Session 2

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Futures Group Free Practice

Photo
