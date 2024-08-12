Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 3 & 4 Boise, ID

Get all the results from the third and fourth rounds of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Boise, Idaho.

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Four

1st Vince Friese - 124 points

2nd Michael Hicks - 107 points

3rd Ryan Breece - 101 points

4th Kyle Bitterman - 97 points

5th Kyle Peters - 88 points

6th Austin Politelli - 83 points

7th Robbie Wageman - 78 points

8th Noah Viney - 61 points

9th Brandon Ray - 60 points

10th Chandler Baker - 51 points

11th Ashton Oudman - 43 points

12th Jadon Cooper - 32 points

13th Luke Kalaitzian - 30 points

14th Blaine Silveira - 23 points

15th Reven Gordon - 21 points

16th Landen Gordon - 18 points

17th Aaron Siminoe - 15 points

18th Dylan Cunha - 11 points

19th Travis Smith - 9 points

20th Evan Stice - 8 points

20th Byron Honan - 8 points

Round Four - Boise, ID (Night Two)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Four

1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th

5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 4th

6th. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 9th

7th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 6th

8th. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 7th

9th. Brandon Ray (Sherco) | Heat 1 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th

10th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 11th

11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 10th

12th. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 8th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 12th

13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 8th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 13th

14th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 14th

15th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - DNS

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Four

1st. Hayden Robinson (Yamaha)

2nd. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki)

3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)

4th. Evan Stice (Honda)

5th. Byron Homan (GasGas)

6th. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)

7th. Josh Lee (Kawasaki)

8th. Nicholas Jones (Yamaha)

Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Four

1st. Ryan Breece (Honda)

2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)

3rd. Michael Hicks (Stark)

4th. Vince Friese (Honda)

5th. Mitch Ropelato (Stark)

6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Four

1st. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Heat - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Heat - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Heat - 5th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Mitch Ropelato (Stark) | Heat - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th

5th. Jace Jones (Stark) | Heat - 4th, Main 2 - 6th

6th. Kaden Lewis (Stark) | Heat - DNS, Main 2 - 4th

Round Three - Boise, ID (Night One)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Three

1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 3rd

3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 2nd

4th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 6th

5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 4th

6th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 7th

7th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 9th

8th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 8th

9th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 10th

10th. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 5th

11th. Brandon Ray (Sherco) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th

12th. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 13th

13th. Byron Homan ( GasGas) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 12th

14th. Evan Stice (Honda) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 14th

15th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 10th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 15th

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Three

1st. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)

2nd. Dane Morales (KTM)

3rd. Nicholas Jones (Yamaha)

4th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)

5th. Hayden Robinson (Yamaha)

6th. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)

7th. Rider Fisher (Kawasaki)

8th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki)

Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Three

1st. Vince Friese (Honda)

2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda)

3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)

4th. Michael Hicks (Stark)

5th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)

6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Three

1st. Michael Hicks | Heat - 2nd, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Justin Bogle | Heat - 1st, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Trevor Stewart | Heat - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Kelana Humphrey | Heat - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th

5th. Mitch Ropelato | Heat - 6th, Main 2 - 5th

6th. Ashton Oudan | Heat - 5th, Main 2 - DNS