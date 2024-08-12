Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 3 & 4 Boise, ID

Get all the results from the third and fourth rounds of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Boise, Idaho.
Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Four
1st Vince Friese - 124 points
2nd Michael Hicks - 107 points
3rd Ryan Breece - 101 points
4th Kyle Bitterman - 97 points
5th Kyle Peters - 88 points
6th Austin Politelli - 83 points
7th Robbie Wageman - 78 points
8th Noah Viney - 61 points
9th Brandon Ray - 60 points
10th Chandler Baker - 51 points
11th Ashton Oudman - 43 points
12th Jadon Cooper - 32 points
13th Luke Kalaitzian - 30 points
14th Blaine Silveira - 23 points
15th Reven Gordon - 21 points
16th Landen Gordon - 18 points
17th Aaron Siminoe - 15 points
18th Dylan Cunha - 11 points
19th Travis Smith - 9 points
20th Evan Stice - 8 points
20th Byron Honan - 8 points
Round Four - Boise, ID (Night Two)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Four
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th
5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 4th
6th. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 9th
7th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 6th
8th. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 7th
9th. Brandon Ray (Sherco) | Heat 1 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th
10th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 11th
11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 10th
12th. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 8th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 12th
13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 8th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - DNS
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Four
1st. Hayden Robinson (Yamaha)
2nd. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki)
3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)
4th. Evan Stice (Honda)
5th. Byron Homan (GasGas)
6th. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)
7th. Josh Lee (Kawasaki)
8th. Nicholas Jones (Yamaha)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Four
1st. Ryan Breece (Honda)
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
3rd. Michael Hicks (Stark)
4th. Vince Friese (Honda)
5th. Mitch Ropelato (Stark)
6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Four
1st. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Heat - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Heat - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Heat - 5th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Mitch Ropelato (Stark) | Heat - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th
5th. Jace Jones (Stark) | Heat - 4th, Main 2 - 6th
6th. Kaden Lewis (Stark) | Heat - DNS, Main 2 - 4th
Round Three - Boise, ID (Night One)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Three
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 3rd
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 2nd
4th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 6th
5th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 4th
6th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 7th
7th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 9th
8th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 8th
9th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 10th
10th. Robbie Wageman (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 5th
11th. Brandon Ray (Sherco) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th
12th. Reven Gordon (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 13th
13th. Byron Homan ( GasGas) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 12th
14th. Evan Stice (Honda) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 10th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Three
1st. Kaden Lewis (GasGas)
2nd. Dane Morales (KTM)
3rd. Nicholas Jones (Yamaha)
4th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)
5th. Hayden Robinson (Yamaha)
6th. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)
7th. Rider Fisher (Kawasaki)
8th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Three
1st. Vince Friese (Honda)
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda)
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
4th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
5th. Kelana Humphrey (Stark)
6th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Three
1st. Michael Hicks | Heat - 2nd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Justin Bogle | Heat - 1st, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Trevor Stewart | Heat - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Kelana Humphrey | Heat - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Mitch Ropelato | Heat - 6th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Ashton Oudan | Heat - 5th, Main 2 - DNS