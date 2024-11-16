Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 1 Reno, NV

Get all the results from the first round of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Reno, Nevada. Night one is in the books with round two/night two coming this evening.
Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class
1st. Vince Friese - 32 points
2nd. Kyle Peters - 30 points
3rd. Michael Hicks - 27 points
4th. Kyle Bitterman - 25 points
5th. Robbie Wageman - 23 points
6th. Noah Viney (Honda) - 21 points
7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) - 17 points
8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) - 16 points
9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) - 14 points
10th. Chandler Baker - 13 points
10th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points
10th. Brandon Ray - 13 points
13th. Jadon Cooper - 12 points
14th. Travis Smith - 9 points
15th. Austin Politelli - 3 points
15h. Owen Bills - 3 points
17th. Dylan Cunha - 2 points
18th. Adam Conway - 1 point
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th
4th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
5th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th
6th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th
7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 9th
8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - DNF, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 3rd
9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th
10th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th
11th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 10th
12th. Bradon Ray (Honda) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 14th
13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 12th
14th. Travis Smith (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th
15th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - DNS
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN)
1st. Owen Bills (Yamaha)
2nd. Dylan Cunha (Yamaha)
3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)
4th. Shor Wilson (Husqvarna)
5th. Dane Morales (KTM)
6th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)
7th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)
8th. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
9th. Zachary Larsen (Honda)
10th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)
11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha)
DNS Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)
DNS Brayden Coon (Yamaha)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes)
1st. Vince Friese (Honda)
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
3rd. Joshua Hill (Stark)
4th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
5th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
6th. Noah Viney (Honda)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class
1st. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 6th