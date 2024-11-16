Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 1 Reno, NV

Get all the results from the first round of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Reno, Nevada. Night one is in the books with round two/night two coming this evening.

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class

1st. Vince Friese - 32 points

2nd. Kyle Peters - 30 points

3rd. Michael Hicks - 27 points

4th. Kyle Bitterman - 25 points

5th. Robbie Wageman - 23 points

6th. Noah Viney (Honda) - 21 points

7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) - 17 points

8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) - 16 points

9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) - 14 points

10th. Chandler Baker - 13 points

10th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points

10th. Brandon Ray - 13 points

13th. Jadon Cooper - 12 points

14th. Travis Smith - 9 points

15th. Austin Politelli - 3 points

15h. Owen Bills - 3 points

17th. Dylan Cunha - 2 points

18th. Adam Conway - 1 point

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class

1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th

4th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th

5th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th

6th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th

7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 9th

8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - DNF, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 3rd

9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th

10th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th

11th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 10th

12th. Bradon Ray (Honda) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 14th

13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 12th

14th. Travis Smith (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th

15th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - DNS

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN)

1st. Owen Bills (Yamaha)

2nd. Dylan Cunha (Yamaha)

3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)

4th. Shor Wilson (Husqvarna)

5th. Dane Morales (KTM)

6th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)

7th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)

8th. Doc Smith (Suzuki)

9th. Zachary Larsen (Honda)

10th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)

11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha)

DNS Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)

DNS Brayden Coon (Yamaha)

Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes)

1st. Vince Friese (Honda)

2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)

3rd. Joshua Hill (Stark)

4th. Justin Bogle (Stark)

5th. Michael Hicks (Stark)

6th. Noah Viney (Honda)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class

1st. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 4th

5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th

6th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 6th