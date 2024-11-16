Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 1 & 2 Reno, NV

Get all the results from the first and second rounds of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Reno, Nevada. Night two is in the books with both the round results available below.
Round Two / Night Two
Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Two
1st. Vince Friese - 60 points
2nd. Kyle Peters - 55 points
3rd. Michael Hicks - 53 points
4th. Kyle Bitterman - 50 points
5th. Ryan Breece - 45 points
6th. Robbie Wageman - 43 points
7th. Brandon Ray - 33 points
8th. Noah Viney - 32 points
9th. Austin Politelli - 31 points
10th. Luke Kalaitzian - 30 points
11th. Blaine Silveira - 23 points
12th. Jadon Cooper - 21 points
13th. Ashton Oudman - 15 points
14th. Chandler Baker - 13 points
14th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points
16th. Dylan Cunha - 11 points
17th. Travis Smith - 9 points
18th. Shor Wilson - 4 points
19th. Owen Bills - 3 points
19th. Doc Smith - 3 points
21st. Rider Fisher - 2 points
22nd. Adam Conway - 1 point
22nd. Casey Carmichael - 1 point
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Two
1st. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 4th
2nd. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 1st
3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 2nd
4th. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th
5th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 3rd
6th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 8th
7th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 6th
8th. Brandon Ray (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 7th
9th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 10th
10th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 11th
11th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 9th
12th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 12th
13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th
14th. Dylan Cuhna (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 14th
15th. Short Wilson (Husqvarna) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 15th
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Two
1st. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
2nd. Rider Fisher (Kawasaki)
3rd. Casey Carmichael (Yamaha)
4th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)
5th. Dane Morales (KTM)
6th. Travis Smtih (Suzuki)
7th. Caleb Dennison (Yamaha)
8th. Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)
9th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)
10th. Josh Carson (Suzuki)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Two
1st. Justin Bogle (Stark)
2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda)
3rd. Vince Friese (Honda)
4th. Joshua Hill (Stark)
5th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
6th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Two
1st. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 6th
Round One / Night One
Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - Round One
1st. Vince Friese - 32 points
2nd. Kyle Peters - 30 points
3rd. Michael Hicks - 27 points
4th. Kyle Bitterman - 25 points
5th. Robbie Wageman - 23 points
6th. Noah Viney (Honda) - 21 points
7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) - 17 points
8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) - 16 points
9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) - 14 points
10th. Chandler Baker - 13 points
10th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points
10th. Brandon Ray - 13 points
13th. Jadon Cooper - 12 points
14th. Travis Smith - 9 points
15th. Austin Politelli - 3 points
15h. Owen Bills - 3 points
17th. Dylan Cunha - 2 points
18th. Adam Conway - 1 point
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round One
1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th
4th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
5th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th
6th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th
7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 9th
8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - DNF, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 3rd
9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th
10th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th
11th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 10th
12th. Bradon Ray (Honda) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 14th
13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 12th
14th. Travis Smith (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th
15th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - DNS
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round One
1st. Owen Bills (Yamaha)
2nd. Dylan Cunha (Yamaha)
3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)
4th. Shor Wilson (Husqvarna)
5th. Dane Morales (KTM)
6th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)
7th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)
8th. Doc Smith (Suzuki)
9th. Zachary Larsen (Honda)
10th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)
11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha)
DNS Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)
DNS Brayden Coon (Yamaha)
Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round One
1st. Vince Friese (Honda)
2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)
3rd. Joshua Hill (Stark)
4th. Justin Bogle (Stark)
5th. Michael Hicks (Stark)
6th. Noah Viney (Honda)
Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class
1st. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st
2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd
3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd
4th. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 4th
5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th
6th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 6th