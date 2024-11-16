Results Sheet: 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross | Round 1 & 2 Reno, NV

Get all the results from the first and second rounds of the 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross Championship in Reno, Nevada. Night two is in the books with both the round results available below.

Round Two / Night Two

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - After Round Two

1st. Vince Friese - 60 points

2nd. Kyle Peters - 55 points

3rd. Michael Hicks - 53 points

4th. Kyle Bitterman - 50 points

5th. Ryan Breece - 45 points

6th. Robbie Wageman - 43 points

7th. Brandon Ray - 33 points

8th. Noah Viney - 32 points

9th. Austin Politelli - 31 points

10th. Luke Kalaitzian - 30 points

11th. Blaine Silveira - 23 points

12th. Jadon Cooper - 21 points

13th. Ashton Oudman - 15 points

14th. Chandler Baker - 13 points

14th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points

16th. Dylan Cunha - 11 points

17th. Travis Smith - 9 points

18th. Shor Wilson - 4 points

19th. Owen Bills - 3 points

19th. Doc Smith - 3 points

21st. Rider Fisher - 2 points

22nd. Adam Conway - 1 point

22nd. Casey Carmichael - 1 point

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round Two

1st. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 4th

2nd. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 1st

3rd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 2nd

4th. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 5th

5th. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 3rd

6th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 8th

7th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 6th

8th. Brandon Ray (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 7th

9th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha) | Heat 1 - 4th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 10th

10th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 11th

11th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - 9th

12th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 6th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 12th

13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th

14th. Dylan Cuhna (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 5th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 14th

15th. Short Wilson (Husqvarna) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 15th

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round Two

1st. Doc Smith (Suzuki)

2nd. Rider Fisher (Kawasaki)

3rd. Casey Carmichael (Yamaha)

4th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)

5th. Dane Morales (KTM)

6th. Travis Smtih (Suzuki)

7th. Caleb Dennison (Yamaha)

8th. Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)

9th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)

10th. Josh Carson (Suzuki)

Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round Two

1st. Justin Bogle (Stark)

2nd. Ryan Breece (Honda)

3rd. Vince Friese (Honda)

4th. Joshua Hill (Stark)

5th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)

6th. Michael Hicks (Stark)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class - Round Two

1st. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 4th

5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 5th

6th. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 6th

Round One / Night One

Points Standings for Arenacross Pro Class - Round One

1st. Vince Friese - 32 points

2nd. Kyle Peters - 30 points

3rd. Michael Hicks - 27 points

4th. Kyle Bitterman - 25 points

5th. Robbie Wageman - 23 points

6th. Noah Viney (Honda) - 21 points

7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) - 17 points

8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) - 16 points

9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) - 14 points

10th. Chandler Baker - 13 points

10th. Aaron Siminoe - 13 points

10th. Brandon Ray - 13 points

13th. Jadon Cooper - 12 points

14th. Travis Smith - 9 points

15th. Austin Politelli - 3 points

15h. Owen Bills - 3 points

17th. Dylan Cunha - 2 points

18th. Adam Conway - 1 point

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class - Round One

1st. Vince Friese (Honda) | Heat 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Kyle Peters (Honda) | Heat 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Michael Hicks (Yamaha) | Heat 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 4th

4th. Kyle Bitterman (Honda) | Heat 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th

5th. Robbie Wageman | Heat 3 - 3rd, Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 6th

6th. Noah Viney (Honda) | Heat 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 7th

7th. Luke Kalaitzian (Kawasaki) | Heat 3 - 6th, LCQ 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 8th, Main 2 - 9th

8th. Ryan Breece (Honda) | Heat 2 - DNF, LCQ 1 - 1st, Main 1 - 15th, Main 2 - 3rd

9th. Blaine Silveira (Suzuki) | Heat 3 - 4th, LCQ 2 - 2nd, Main 1 - 9th, Main 2 - 11th

10th. Chandler Baker (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 2nd, Main 1 - 13th, Main 2 - 8th

11th. Aaron Siminoe (Kawasaki) | Heat 1 - 5th, LCQ 2 - 1st, Main 1 - 11th, Main 2 - 10th

12th. Bradon Ray (Honda) | Heat 2 - 3rd, Main 1 - 7th, Main 2 - 14th

13th. Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna) | Heat 3 - 7th, LCQ 1 - 2nd, Main 1 - 10th, Main 2 - 12th

14th. Travis Smith (Suzuki) | Heat 2 - 9th, LCQ 1 - 3rd, Main 1 - 12th, Main 2 - 13th

15th. Austin Politelli (Yamaha) | Heat 3 - 1st, Main 1 - 14th, Main 2 - DNS

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Class (B MAIN) - Round One

1st. Owen Bills (Yamaha)

2nd. Dylan Cunha (Yamaha)

3rd. Adam Conway (Kawasaki)

4th. Shor Wilson (Husqvarna)

5th. Dane Morales (KTM)

6th. Chance Blackburn (Yamaha)

7th. Wyatt Fields (Yamaha)

8th. Doc Smith (Suzuki)

9th. Zachary Larsen (Honda)

10th. Nicholas Tracy (Yamaha)

11th. Ashton Oudman (Yamaha)

DNS Brad Burkhart (Kawasaki)

DNS Brayden Coon (Yamaha)

Results for the Arenacross Clash (Electric vs Gas Bikes) - Round One

1st. Vince Friese (Honda)

2nd. Austin Politelli (Yamaha)

3rd. Joshua Hill (Stark)

4th. Justin Bogle (Stark)

5th. Michael Hicks (Stark)

6th. Noah Viney (Honda)

Final Results for Arenacross Pro Electric Class

1st. Joshua Hill (Stark) | Main 1 - 1st, Main 2 - 1st

2nd. Michael Hicks (Stark) | Main 1 - 3rd, Main 2 - 2nd

3rd. Kelana Humphrey (Stark) | Main 1 - 4th, Main 2 - 3rd

4th. Justin Bogle (Stark) | Main 1 - 2nd, Main 2 - 4th

5th. Trevor Stewart (Stark) | Main 1 - 5th, Main 2 - 5th

6th. Joshua Varize (Stark) | Main 1 - 6th, Main 2 - 6th