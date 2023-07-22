Results Sheet | 2023 Washougal National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Washougal.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 350 2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 40 36 269 3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 36 36 246 4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 34 36 15 27 30 206 5. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 44 44 174 6. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 27 28 162 7. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 0 0 147 8. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 16 23 147 9. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 27 28 146 10. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 12 26 116 11. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 21 27 17 115 12. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 12 0 110 13. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 0 1 85 14. Jason Anderson 0 0 0 0 30 22 20 72 15. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 8 8 69 16. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 11 17 69 17. Romain Pape 5 18 15 19 0 2 6 65 18. Phillip Nicoletti 0 0 0 9 23 15 17 64 19. Luca Marsalisi 6 0 9 2 14 0 12 43 20. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 0 6 40

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total 1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 13 47 260 2. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 42 29 29 247 3. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 38 35 240 4. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 29 40 42 240 5. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 44 43 239 6. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 28 32 214 7. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 45 31 210 8. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 28 25 190 9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 16 15 137 10. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 24 20 130 11. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 0 0 92 12. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 22 8 88 13. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 18 15 85 14. Dilan Schwartz 0 6 12 19 16 9 13 78 15. Jordon Smith 15 13 30 17 0 0 0 75 16. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 30 12 69 17. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 0 0 57 18. Daxton Bennick 0 0 0 0 23 13 18 54 19. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 0 0 41 20. Derek Kelley 0 2 12 10 4 1 4 33

Moto Results:

450 Moto 1

250 Moto 1

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1