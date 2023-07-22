Results Sheet | 2023 Washougal National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Washougal.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|350
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|34
|35
|44
|40
|36
|269
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|40
|29
|36
|36
|36
|246
|4.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|34
|36
|15
|27
|30
|206
|5.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|0
|0
|42
|44
|44
|174
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|34
|30
|15
|27
|28
|162
|7.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|38
|35
|0
|0
|0
|147
|8.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|22
|18
|27
|16
|23
|147
|9.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|28
|35
|28
|27
|28
|146
|10.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|27
|22
|0
|12
|26
|116
|11.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|4
|1
|21
|27
|17
|115
|12.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|21
|18
|13
|12
|0
|110
|13.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|21
|21
|5
|0
|1
|85
|14.
|Jason Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|22
|20
|72
|15.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|6
|4
|0
|8
|8
|69
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|7
|0
|0
|11
|17
|69
|17.
|Romain Pape
|5
|18
|15
|19
|0
|2
|6
|65
|18.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|0
|0
|9
|23
|15
|17
|64
|19.
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|0
|9
|2
|14
|0
|12
|43
|20.
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|0
|7
|13
|14
|0
|6
|40
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|47
|38
|25
|13
|47
|260
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|30
|37
|42
|29
|29
|247
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|27
|39
|34
|38
|35
|240
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|33
|34
|29
|40
|42
|240
|5.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|43
|0
|31
|44
|43
|239
|6.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|38
|27
|39
|28
|32
|214
|7.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|0
|32
|34
|45
|31
|210
|8.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|30
|24
|30
|28
|25
|190
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|22
|29
|14
|16
|15
|137
|10.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|22
|28
|13
|24
|20
|130
|11.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|30
|29
|0
|0
|0
|92
|12.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|18
|20
|9
|22
|8
|88
|13.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|14
|15
|12
|18
|15
|85
|14.
|Dilan Schwartz
|0
|6
|12
|19
|16
|9
|13
|78
|15.
|Jordon Smith
|15
|13
|30
|17
|0
|0
|0
|75
|16.
|Seth Hammaker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|30
|12
|69
|17.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|18.
|Daxton Bennick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|13
|18
|54
|19.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|20.
|Derek Kelley
|0
|2
|12
|10
|4
|1
|4
|33
Moto Results:
450 Moto 1
250 Moto 1
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.