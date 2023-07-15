Results Sheet | 2023 Spring Creek National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Millville, Minnesota.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 50 300 2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 40 233 3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 36 210 4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 35 36 15 27 176 5. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 0 147 6. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 27 134 7. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 44 130 8. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 16 124 9. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 27 118 10. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 12 110 11. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 21 27 98 12. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 12 90 13. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 0 84 14. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 8 61 15. Romaine Pape 5 18 15 19 0 2 59 16. Jason Anderson 0 0 0 0 30 22 52 17. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 11 52 18. Phillip Nicoletti 0 0 0 9 23 15 47 19. Ken Roczen 0 0 0 36 0 0 36 20. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 0 34

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Total 1. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 44 29 218 2. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 13 213 3. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 38 205 4. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 29 40 198 5. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 44 196 6. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 28 182 7. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 45 179 8. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 28 165 9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 16 122 10. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 24 110 11. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 0 92 12. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 22 80 13. Jordan Smith 15 13 30 17 0 0 75 14. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 18 70 15. Dilan Schwartz 0 9 12 19 16 9 65 16. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 30 57 17. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 0 57 18. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 0 41 19. Daxton Bennick 0 0 0 0 23 13 36 20. Jett Reynolds 14 4 0 0 11 0 29

Timed Qualifying Results:

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1