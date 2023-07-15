Results Sheet | 2023 Spring Creek National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Millville, Minnesota.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|300
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|34
|35
|44
|40
|233
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|40
|29
|36
|36
|210
|4.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|35
|36
|15
|27
|176
|5.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|38
|35
|0
|0
|147
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|34
|30
|15
|27
|134
|7.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|0
|0
|42
|44
|130
|8.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|22
|18
|27
|16
|124
|9.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|28
|35
|28
|27
|118
|10.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|21
|18
|13
|12
|110
|11.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|4
|1
|21
|27
|98
|12.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|27
|22
|0
|12
|90
|13.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|21
|21
|5
|0
|84
|14.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|6
|4
|0
|8
|61
|15.
|Romaine Pape
|5
|18
|15
|19
|0
|2
|59
|16.
|Jason Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|22
|52
|17.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|7
|0
|0
|11
|52
|18.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|0
|0
|9
|23
|15
|47
|19.
|Ken Roczen
|0
|0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|36
|20.
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|0
|7
|13
|14
|0
|34
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Total
|1.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|30
|37
|44
|29
|218
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|47
|38
|25
|13
|213
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|27
|39
|34
|38
|205
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|33
|34
|29
|40
|198
|5.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|43
|0
|31
|44
|196
|6.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|38
|27
|39
|28
|182
|7.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|0
|32
|34
|45
|179
|8.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|30
|24
|30
|28
|165
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|22
|29
|14
|16
|122
|10.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|22
|28
|13
|24
|110
|11.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|30
|29
|0
|0
|92
|12.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|18
|20
|9
|22
|80
|13.
|Jordan Smith
|15
|13
|30
|17
|0
|0
|75
|14.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|14
|15
|12
|18
|70
|15.
|Dilan Schwartz
|0
|9
|12
|19
|16
|9
|65
|16.
|Seth Hammaker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|30
|57
|17.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|18.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|19.
|Daxton Bennick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|13
|36
|20.
|Jett Reynolds
|14
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|29
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
