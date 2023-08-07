Results Sheet | 2023 Southwick National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Southwick.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|250
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|34
|35
|44
|193
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|40
|29
|36
|174
|4.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|35
|36
|15
|149
|5.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|38
|35
|0
|147
|6.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|22
|18
|27
|108
|7.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|34
|30
|15
|107
|8.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|21
|18
|13
|98
|9.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|28
|35
|28
|91
|10.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|0
|0
|42
|86
|11.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|21
|21
|5
|84
|12.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|27
|22
|0
|78
|13.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|4
|1
|0
|71
|14.
|Romain Pape
|5
|18
|15
|19
|0
|57
|15.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|6
|4
|0
|53
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|7
|0
|0
|41
|17.
|Ken Roczen
|0
|0
|0
|36
|0
|36
|18.
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|0
|7
|13
|14
|34
|19.
|Ryan Surratt
|14
|19
|0
|0
|0
|33
|20.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|0
|0
|9
|23
|32
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|47
|38
|25
|200
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|30
|37
|44
|189
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|27
|39
|34
|167
|4.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|33
|34
|29
|158
|5.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|38
|27
|39
|154
|6.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|43
|0
|31
|152
|7.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|30
|24
|30
|137
|8.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|0
|32
|34
|134
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|22
|29
|14
|106
|10.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|30
|29
|0
|92
|11.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|22
|28
|13
|86
|12.
|Jordon Smith
|15
|13
|30
|17
|0
|75
|13.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|18
|20
|9
|58
|14.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|57
|15.
|Dilan Schwartz
|0
|9
|12
|19
|16
|56
|16.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|14
|15
|12
|52
|17.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|0
|0
|0
|41
|18.
|Jett Reynolds
|14
|4
|0
|0
|11
|29
|19.
|Derek Kelley
|0
|2
|12
|10
|4
|28
|20.
|Seth Hammaker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|27
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
