Results Sheet | 2023 Southwick National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Southwick.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 250 2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 193 3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 174 4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 35 36 15 149 5. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 147 6. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 108 7. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 107 8. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 98 9. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 91 10. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 86 11. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 84 12. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 78 13. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 0 71 14. Romain Pape 5 18 15 19 0 57 15. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 53 16. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 41 17. Ken Roczen 0 0 0 36 0 36 18. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 34 19. Ryan Surratt 14 19 0 0 0 33 20. Phillip Nicoletti 0 0 0 9 23 32

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Total 1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 200 2. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 44 189 3. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 167 4. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 29 158 5. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 154 6. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 152 7. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 137 8. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 134 9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 106 10. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 92 11. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 86 12. Jordon Smith 15 13 30 17 0 75 13. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 58 14. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 57 15. Dilan Schwartz 0 9 12 19 16 56 16. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 52 17. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 41 18. Jett Reynolds 14 4 0 0 11 29 19. Derek Kelley 0 2 12 10 4 28 20. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 27

