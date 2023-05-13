Results Sheet | 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Salt Lake City, which is the site of the final round of the 2023 Supercross Championship.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Seattle Glendale Atlanta East Rutherford Nashville Denver Salt Lake City Total 1. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23 21 23 21 13 19 18 23 26 19 26 26 346 2. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18 26 21 26 15 21 26 26 18 23 23 1 339 3. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26 23 26 23 21 23 23 19 19 18 0 0 304 4. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19 12 18 16 26 18 17 18 21 21 21 23 303 5. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15 17 16 19 23 19 21 21 23 26 2 0 267 6. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17 18 19 18 18 14 19 13 2 11 17 0 242 7. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21 19 17 14 19 10 16 16 17 0 0 0 213 8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11 8 0 0 17 15 15 17 16 0 15 21 191 9. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10 9 13 11 14 16 13 11 13 14 18 19 191 10. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8 11 12 12 11 2 12 14 15 13 16 17 182 11. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13 16 15 13 16 17 14 0 0 0 0 0 150 12. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12 14 9 0 0 0 0 15 14 7 19 2 141 13. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6 7 8 10 10 6 7 10 11 17 3 18 135 14. Josh Hill 5 0 0 0 9 10 10 8 12 13 11 8 12 5 13 16 132 15. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6 0 4 5 7 0 9 1 5 12 9 10 14 15 103 16. Benny Bloss 0 0 5 1 7 6 11 7 0 12 8 9 10 15 0 0 91 17. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 85 18. Kevin Moranz 3 0 1 9 5 3 5 0 7 7 3 4 7 16 11 3 84 19. Grant Harlan 6 0 0 0 2 0 6 9 5 8 10 6 6 8 1 14 81 20. Justin Starling 4 3 4 7 0 0 2 5 6 5 4 1 4 9 12 13 79

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Glendale East Rutherford Denver Salt Lake City Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23 26 26 26 23 1 197 2. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12 23 23 23 10 26 163 3. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10 17 19 18 18 19 137 4. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26 19 17 21 11 23 135 5. Max Vohland 18 0 18 16 18 15 19 17 121 6. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19 15 14 16 0 18 117 7. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17 21 21 0 0 0 101 8. Pierce Brown 0 18 15 18 16 19 12 0 98 9. Cole Thompson 10 13 9 14 13 12 2 14 87 10. Derek Kelley 13 14 16 2 8 17 0 16 86 11. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0 11 12 14 3 13 71 12. Caron Mumford 0 0 0 0 15 13 16 15 59 13. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21 0 1 2 0 0 55 14. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8 8 9 7 0 8 55 15. Derek Drake 11 0 0 9 10 11 0 11 52 16. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13 12 0 0 0 0 49 17. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14 0 0 0 0 0 44 18. Mitchell Harrison 0 1 6 13 4 8 0 10 42 19. Dilan Schwartz 3 4 5 10 0 0 7 12 41 20. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11 7 5 0 0 0 40

250 East Class

Position Name Houston Tampa Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Atlanta East Rutherford Nashville Salt Lake City Total 1. Hunter Lawrence 26 26 21 26 26 26 26 21 26 224 2. Haiden Deegan 19 19 15 21 16 21 21 17 19 168 3. Max Anstie 23 21 18 23 18 1 18 26 18 166 4. Jordon Smith 21 8 23 19 21 0 23 5 21 141 5. Chris Blose 13 10 14 16 17 18 16 13 15 132 6. Jeremy Martin 18 18 17 18 19 19 2 0 17 128 7. Nate Thrasher 8 23 26 13 23 23 4 0 0 120 8. Tom Vialle 16 17 19 1 15 17 1 9 16 111 9. Cullin Park 14 0 9 14 14 16 14 15 13 109 10. Coty Schock 11 12 6 15 13 15 5 6 6 89 11. Henry Miller 10 9 11 0 11 14 17 0 14 86 12. Jace Owen 9 14 12 4 12 12 3 1 9 76 13. Talon Hawkins 12 4 10 5 8 8 15 0 11 73 14. Jeremy Hand 5 0 8 11 7 10 11 0 10 62 15. Chance Hymas 15 15 13 17 0 0 0 0 0 60 16. Jo Shimoda 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 14 23 56 17. Michael Hicks 4 1 2 9 10 13 8 4 4 55 18. Caden Braswell 0 11 0 3 6 11 13 0 8 52 19. Michael Mosiman 17 16 16 2 0 0 0 0 0 51 20. Luke Neese 3 7 3 0 2 0 9 8 12 44

Night Show Results:

250 West Heat (Top 9 Transfer)

1. Levi Kitchen

2. RJ Hampshire

3. Jett Lawrence

4. Carson Mumford

5. Enzo Lopes

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Derek Kelley

8. Robbie Wageman

9. Dilan Schwartz

10. Max Vohland

11. Mitchell Harrison

12. Austin Politelli

13. Hunter Yoder

14. Derek Drake

15. Max Miller

16. Cole Thompson

17. Kaeden Amerine

18. Chad Saultz

19. Kameron Barboa

250 East Heat (Top 9 Transfer)

1. Haiden Deegan

2. Hunter Lawrence

3. Jo Shimoda

4. Jordon Smith

5. Chris Blose

6. Jeremy Martin

7. Max Anstie

8. Michael Hicks

9. Cullin Park

10. Luke Neese

11. Tom Vialle

12. Coty Schock

13. Talon Hawkins

14. Josiah Natzke

15. Henry Miller

16. David Pulley

17. Robert Hailey

18. TJ Albright

19. Rylan Munson

20. Jace Owen

250 Futures Main Event

1. Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)

2. Mark Fineis (GasGas)

3. Parker Ross (Honda)

4. Slade Varola (Kawasaki)

5. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha)

6. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)

7. Evan Ferry (Yamaha)

8. Jaxon Pascal (Honda)

9. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)

10. Lux Turner (GasGas)

11. Nate Freehill (Honda)

12. Braden Spangle (Yamaha)

13. Charles Tolleson (KTM)

14. Nicholas Laurie (Yamaha)

15. Dilon Blecha (Yamaha)

16. Ragan Cochran (GasGas)

17. Julien Beaumer (KTM)

18. Casey Benard (GasGas)

19. Trevor Colip (Kawasaki)

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 West Combined

250 East Combined

250 Futures Combined

450 C Group Qualifying Session 2

450 B Group Qualifying Session 2

450 A Group Qualifying Session 2

250 West Group Qualifying Session 2

250 East Group Qualifying Session 2

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 2

450 C Group Qualifying Session 1

450 B Group Qualifying Session 1

450 A Group Qualifying Session 1

250 East Group Qualifying Session 1

250 West Group Qualifying Session 1

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1

450 C Group Free Practice

450 B Group Free Practice

450 A Group Free Practice

250 West Group Free Practice

250 East Group Free Practice

250 Futures Free Practice