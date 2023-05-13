Results Sheet | 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Salt Lake City, which is the site of the final round of the 2023 Supercross Championship.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Seattle
|Glendale
|Atlanta
|East Rutherford
|Nashville
|Denver
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|26
|23
|23
|21
|23
|21
|13
|19
|18
|23
|26
|19
|26
|26
|346
|2.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|17
|26
|18
|26
|21
|26
|15
|21
|26
|26
|18
|23
|23
|1
|339
|3.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|19
|18
|26
|23
|26
|23
|21
|23
|23
|19
|19
|18
|0
|0
|304
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|21
|15
|19
|12
|18
|16
|26
|18
|17
|18
|21
|21
|21
|23
|303
|5.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|15
|17
|15
|17
|16
|19
|23
|19
|21
|21
|23
|26
|2
|0
|267
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|23
|21
|17
|18
|19
|18
|18
|14
|19
|13
|2
|11
|17
|0
|242
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|16
|19
|21
|19
|17
|14
|19
|10
|16
|16
|17
|0
|0
|0
|213
|8.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|14
|13
|11
|8
|0
|0
|17
|15
|15
|17
|16
|0
|15
|21
|191
|9.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|9
|3
|10
|9
|13
|11
|14
|16
|13
|11
|13
|14
|18
|19
|191
|10.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|10
|11
|8
|11
|12
|12
|11
|2
|12
|14
|15
|13
|16
|17
|182
|11.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|12
|12
|13
|16
|15
|13
|16
|17
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|150
|12.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|11
|10
|12
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|14
|7
|19
|2
|141
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|8
|6
|7
|8
|10
|10
|6
|7
|10
|11
|17
|3
|18
|135
|14.
|Josh Hill
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10
|10
|8
|12
|13
|11
|8
|12
|5
|13
|16
|132
|15.
|Kyle Chisholm
|0
|6
|6
|0
|4
|5
|7
|0
|9
|1
|5
|12
|9
|10
|14
|15
|103
|16.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|6
|11
|7
|0
|12
|8
|9
|10
|15
|0
|0
|91
|17.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|18.
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|3
|5
|0
|7
|7
|3
|4
|7
|16
|11
|3
|84
|19.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|9
|5
|8
|10
|6
|6
|8
|1
|14
|81
|20.
|Justin Starling
|4
|3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|4
|9
|12
|13
|79
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|Glendale
|East Rutherford
|Denver
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|23
|26
|26
|26
|23
|1
|197
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|12
|23
|23
|23
|10
|26
|163
|3.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|10
|17
|19
|18
|18
|19
|137
|4.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|26
|19
|17
|21
|11
|23
|135
|5.
|Max Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|16
|18
|15
|19
|17
|121
|6.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|19
|15
|14
|16
|0
|18
|117
|7.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|17
|21
|21
|0
|0
|0
|101
|8.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|15
|18
|16
|19
|12
|0
|98
|9.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|9
|14
|13
|12
|2
|14
|87
|10.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|16
|2
|8
|17
|0
|16
|86
|11.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|0
|11
|12
|14
|3
|13
|71
|12.
|Caron Mumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|13
|16
|15
|59
|13.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|55
|14.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|8
|8
|9
|7
|0
|8
|55
|15.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|0
|9
|10
|11
|0
|11
|52
|16.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|17.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|18.
|Mitchell Harrison
|0
|1
|6
|13
|4
|8
|0
|10
|42
|19.
|Dilan Schwartz
|3
|4
|5
|10
|0
|0
|7
|12
|41
|20.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|11
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|40
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Houston
|Tampa
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Atlanta
|East Rutherford
|Nashville
|Salt Lake City
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|26
|26
|21
|26
|26
|26
|26
|21
|26
|224
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|19
|19
|15
|21
|16
|21
|21
|17
|19
|168
|3.
|Max Anstie
|23
|21
|18
|23
|18
|1
|18
|26
|18
|166
|4.
|Jordon Smith
|21
|8
|23
|19
|21
|0
|23
|5
|21
|141
|5.
|Chris Blose
|13
|10
|14
|16
|17
|18
|16
|13
|15
|132
|6.
|Jeremy Martin
|18
|18
|17
|18
|19
|19
|2
|0
|17
|128
|7.
|Nate Thrasher
|8
|23
|26
|13
|23
|23
|4
|0
|0
|120
|8.
|Tom Vialle
|16
|17
|19
|1
|15
|17
|1
|9
|16
|111
|9.
|Cullin Park
|14
|0
|9
|14
|14
|16
|14
|15
|13
|109
|10.
|Coty Schock
|11
|12
|6
|15
|13
|15
|5
|6
|6
|89
|11.
|Henry Miller
|10
|9
|11
|0
|11
|14
|17
|0
|14
|86
|12.
|Jace Owen
|9
|14
|12
|4
|12
|12
|3
|1
|9
|76
|13.
|Talon Hawkins
|12
|4
|10
|5
|8
|8
|15
|0
|11
|73
|14.
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|0
|8
|11
|7
|10
|11
|0
|10
|62
|15.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|15
|13
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|16.
|Jo Shimoda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|14
|23
|56
|17.
|Michael Hicks
|4
|1
|2
|9
|10
|13
|8
|4
|4
|55
|18.
|Caden Braswell
|0
|11
|0
|3
|6
|11
|13
|0
|8
|52
|19.
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|16
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|20.
|Luke Neese
|3
|7
|3
|0
|2
|0
|9
|8
|12
|44
Night Show Results:
250 West Heat (Top 9 Transfer)
1. Levi Kitchen
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Jett Lawrence
4. Carson Mumford
5. Enzo Lopes
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Derek Kelley
8. Robbie Wageman
9. Dilan Schwartz
10. Max Vohland
11. Mitchell Harrison
12. Austin Politelli
13. Hunter Yoder
14. Derek Drake
15. Max Miller
16. Cole Thompson
17. Kaeden Amerine
18. Chad Saultz
19. Kameron Barboa
250 East Heat (Top 9 Transfer)
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Hunter Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Jordon Smith
5. Chris Blose
6. Jeremy Martin
7. Max Anstie
8. Michael Hicks
9. Cullin Park
10. Luke Neese
11. Tom Vialle
12. Coty Schock
13. Talon Hawkins
14. Josiah Natzke
15. Henry Miller
16. David Pulley
17. Robert Hailey
18. TJ Albright
19. Rylan Munson
20. Jace Owen
250 Futures Main Event
1. Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
2. Mark Fineis (GasGas)
3. Parker Ross (Honda)
4. Slade Varola (Kawasaki)
5. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha)
6. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
7. Evan Ferry (Yamaha)
8. Jaxon Pascal (Honda)
9. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)
10. Lux Turner (GasGas)
11. Nate Freehill (Honda)
12. Braden Spangle (Yamaha)
13. Charles Tolleson (KTM)
14. Nicholas Laurie (Yamaha)
15. Dilon Blecha (Yamaha)
16. Ragan Cochran (GasGas)
17. Julien Beaumer (KTM)
18. Casey Benard (GasGas)
19. Trevor Colip (Kawasaki)
