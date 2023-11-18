Results Sheet | 2023 Paris Supercross

Whatever transpires at the annual Paris Supercross is irrelevant, one could argue, as no points are carried forward nor do the rankings carry weight into the weeks that follow. The reality is so much different – no elite star wants to expose a weakness and so winning at this exhibition is of the upmost importance. The intrigue that surrounds the fortieth edition of this prestigious event is magnified by the sheer number of 'new' elements at play.

Jett Lawrence will race what he considers to be his first supercross event aboard a CRF450R – he classifies Los Angeles' SuperMotocross finale as something slightly different – and his brother, Hunter, is set to do the same. Cooper Webb will leap into action to disregard poor memories from his foray in SuperMotocross and determine whether he's moving in a positive direction with his YZ450F. Ken Roczen is the litmus test for the field: he has no reason to question his current position.

The SX2 division will be just as thrilling, which is not always the case, as Jo Shimoda will make his Honda HRC debut and attempt to slay the home hero, Tom Vialle, who has his own point to prove after a wayward indoor debut in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. There is a lot to unpack, and this page will be of great help. SX1 and SX2 results will be added in an easy-to-view fashion in the minutes following each heat or main event. Enjoy.

Night One Results:

King of Paris (SX1) Overall

Prince of Paris (SX2) Overall

SX1 Finale

SX2 Finale

SX1 Main Event 2

SX2 Main Event 2

SX1 Main Event 1

SX2 Main Event 1

SX2 Superpole

SX1 Superpole