Results Sheet: 2023 Oakland Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Oakland.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|17
|26
|18
|113
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|26
|23
|23
|111
|3.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|19
|18
|26
|109
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|23
|21
|17
|93
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|21
|15
|19
|92
|6.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|16
|19
|21
|85
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|15
|17
|15
|80
|8.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|14
|13
|11
|67
|9.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|67
|10.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|11
|10
|12
|61
|11.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|12
|12
|13
|59
|12.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|17
|18
|2
|0
|56
|13.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|10
|11
|8
|47
|14.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|9
|3
|10
|40
|15.
|Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|32
|16.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|8
|6
|28
|17.
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|18
|18.
|Justin Starling
|4
|3
|4
|7
|0
|18
|19.
|Kyle Chisholm
|0
|6
|6
|0
|4
|16
|20.
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|23
|75
|2.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|17
|59
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|12
|58
|4.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|19
|54
|5.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|21
|52
|6.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|10
|46
|7.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|26
|44
|8.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|14
|44
|9.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|16
|43
|10.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|13
|37
|11.
|Max Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|36
|12.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|15
|33
|13.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|19
|32
|14.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|11
|28
|15.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|8
|23
|16.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|0
|18
|17.
|Joshua Varize
|0
|11
|2
|13
|18.
|Jerry Robin
|5
|0
|7
|12
|19.
|Dilan Schwartz
|3
|4
|5
|12
|20.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|0
|12
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined Times
250 Combined Times
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
