Results Sheet: 2023 Oakland Supercross

Results from round six of the 2023 Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/18/2023 9:35am
oaklandrs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Oakland.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Total
1. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18   113
2. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23   111
3. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26   109
4. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17   93
5. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19   92
6. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21   85
7. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15   80
8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11   67
9. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14   67
10. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12   61
11. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13   59
12. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17 18 2 0   56
13. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8   47
14. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10   40
15. Justin Cooper 0 0 0 16 16   32
16. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6   28
17. Kevin Moranz 3 0 1 9 5   18
18. Justin Starling 4 3 4 7 0   18
19. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6 0 4   16
20. Malcolm Stewart 7 8 0 0 0   15

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total
1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23   75
2. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17   59
3. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12   58
4. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19   54
5. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21   52
6. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10   46
7. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26   44
8. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14   44
9. Derek Kelley 13 14 16   43
10. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13   37
11. Max Vohland 18 0 18   36
12. Pierce Brown 0 18 15   33
13. Cole Thompson 10 13 19   32
14. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11   28
15. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8   23
16. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0   18
17. Joshua Varize 0 11 2   13
18. Jerry Robin 5 0 7   12
19. Dilan Schwartz 3 4 5   12
20. Derek Drake 11 0 0   12

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined Times

450comb

250 Combined Times

250comb

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450bq2 0.png?VersionId=3ZtO8.cEV1z9lVXi9i7pYXKHtwOFBVe

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450aq2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250aq2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250bq2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450bq2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1 0

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1

450 Group B Free Practice

450bfp.png?VersionId=SAta.eS1H3UMb20NxCatlyqBbV

450 Group A Free Practice

450afp.png?VersionId=An4TEdvTsdN sczezCsJGQ7I

250 Group A Free Practice

250afp

250 Group B Free Practice

250bfp.png?VersionId=gG03YqW5ofiqlB3No0h ND2Xp He3
Related:
Results Sheet
Supercross 2023
Oakland
Results Sheet Neken
0 comments