Results Sheet: 2023 Oakland Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Oakland.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Total 1. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18 113 2. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23 111 3. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26 109 4. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17 93 5. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19 92 6. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21 85 7. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15 80 8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11 67 9. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14 67 10. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12 61 11. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13 59 12. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17 18 2 0 56 13. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8 47 14. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10 40 15. Justin Cooper 0 0 0 16 16 32 16. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6 28 17. Kevin Moranz 3 0 1 9 5 18 18. Justin Starling 4 3 4 7 0 18 19. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6 0 4 16 20. Malcolm Stewart 7 8 0 0 0 15

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23 75 2. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17 59 3. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12 58 4. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19 54 5. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21 52 6. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10 46 7. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26 44 8. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14 44 9. Derek Kelley 13 14 16 43 10. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13 37 11. Max Vohland 18 0 18 36 12. Pierce Brown 0 18 15 33 13. Cole Thompson 10 13 19 32 14. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11 28 15. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8 23 16. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0 18 17. Joshua Varize 0 11 2 13 18. Jerry Robin 5 0 7 12 19. Dilan Schwartz 3 4 5 12 20. Derek Drake 11 0 0 12

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined Times

250 Combined Times

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice