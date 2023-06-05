Results Sheet | 2023 MXGP of Spain 1

Results from round six of the 2023 MXGP World Championship.

GD2
5/6/2023 8:57am
SPAIN

Check back throughout the weekend for all of the results from Spain.

Qualifying Results:

MXGP Qualifying Race

mxgpqr 0

MX2 Qualifying Race

Photo

MXGP Timed Practice

Photo

MX2 Timed Practice

Photo

MXGP Free Practice

Photo

MX2 Free Practice

Photo
Related:
2023 MXGP
MXGP of Spain
Results Sheet
Results Sheet Neken
1 comments

View replies to: Results Sheet | 2023 MXGP of Spain

avatar
NSP139
2 hours ago

Is Prado going to win this championship by winning qualifying?