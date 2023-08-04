Results Sheet | 2023 Glendale Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indiana Detroit Seattle Glendale Total 1. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18 26 21 26 15 21 26 248 2. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26 23 26 23 21 23 23 248 3. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23 21 23 21 13 19 18 226 4. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19 12 18 16 26 18 17 199 5. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17 18 19 18 18 14 19 199 6. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15 17 16 19 23 19 21 195 7. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21 19 17 14 19 10 16 180 8. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13 16 15 13 16 17 14 150 9. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11 8 0 0 17 15 15 122 10. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10 9 13 11 14 16 13 116 11. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8 11 12 12 11 2 12 107 12. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14 15 3 0 0 0 0 85 13. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12 14 9 0 0 0 0 84 14. Josh Hill 5 0 0 0 9 10 10 8 12 13 11 78 15. Justin Cooper 0 0 0 16 16 13 14 17 0 0 0 76 16. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6 7 8 10 10 6 7 76 17. Benny Bloss 0 0 5 1 7 6 11 7 0 12 8 57 18. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17 18 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56 19. Grant Harlan 6 0 0 0 2 0 6 9 5 8 10 46 20. Kevin Moranz 3 0 1 9 5 3 5 0 7 7 3 43

250 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Glendale Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23 26 26 127 2. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12 23 23 104 3. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17 21 21 101 4. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19 15 14 83 5. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10 17 19 82 6. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26 19 17 80 7. Max Vohland 18 0 18 16 18 70 8. Pierce Brown 0 18 15 18 16 67 9. Cole Thompson 10 13 9 14 13 59 10. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21 0 1 53 11. Derek Kelley 13 14 16 2 8 53 12. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13 12 0 49 13. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14 0 0 44 14. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0 11 12 41 15. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11 7 5 40 16. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8 8 9 40 17. Derek Drake 11 0 0 9 10 30 18. Mitchell Harrison 0 1 6 13 4 24 19. Joshua Varize 0 11 2 0 11 24 20. Dilan Schwartz 3 4 5 10 0 22

