Results Sheet | 2023 Glendale Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indiana
|Detroit
|Seattle
|Glendale
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|17
|26
|18
|26
|21
|26
|15
|21
|26
|248
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|19
|18
|26
|23
|26
|23
|21
|23
|23
|248
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|26
|23
|23
|21
|23
|21
|13
|19
|18
|226
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|21
|15
|19
|12
|18
|16
|26
|18
|17
|199
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|23
|21
|17
|18
|19
|18
|18
|14
|19
|199
|6.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|15
|17
|15
|17
|16
|19
|23
|19
|21
|195
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|16
|19
|21
|19
|17
|14
|19
|10
|16
|180
|8.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|12
|12
|13
|16
|15
|13
|16
|17
|14
|150
|9.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|14
|13
|11
|8
|0
|0
|17
|15
|15
|122
|10.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|9
|3
|10
|9
|13
|11
|14
|16
|13
|116
|11.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|10
|11
|8
|11
|12
|12
|11
|2
|12
|107
|12.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|13.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|11
|10
|12
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|14.
|Josh Hill
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10
|10
|8
|12
|13
|11
|78
|15.
|Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|13
|14
|17
|0
|0
|0
|76
|16.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|8
|6
|7
|8
|10
|10
|6
|7
|76
|17.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|6
|11
|7
|0
|12
|8
|57
|18.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|17
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|19.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|9
|5
|8
|10
|46
|20.
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|3
|5
|0
|7
|7
|3
|43
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|Glendale
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|23
|26
|26
|127
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|12
|23
|23
|104
|3.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|17
|21
|21
|101
|4.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|19
|15
|14
|83
|5.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|10
|17
|19
|82
|6.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|26
|19
|17
|80
|7.
|Max Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|16
|18
|70
|8.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|15
|18
|16
|67
|9.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|9
|14
|13
|59
|10.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|21
|0
|1
|53
|11.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|16
|2
|8
|53
|12.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|13
|12
|0
|49
|13.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|14
|0
|0
|44
|14.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|0
|11
|12
|41
|15.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|11
|7
|5
|40
|16.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|8
|8
|9
|40
|17.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|0
|9
|10
|30
|18.
|Mitchell Harrison
|0
|1
|6
|13
|4
|24
|19.
|Joshua Varize
|0
|11
|2
|0
|11
|24
|20.
|Dilan Schwartz
|3
|4
|5
|10
|0
|22
