Results Sheet | 2023 East Rutherford Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from East Rutherford.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Seattle Glendale Atlanta East Rutherford Total 1. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18 26 21 26 15 21 26 26 18 292 2. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26 23 26 23 21 23 23 19 19 286 3. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23 21 23 21 13 19 18 23 26 275 4. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15 17 16 19 23 19 21 21 23 239 5. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19 12 18 16 26 18 17 18 21 238 6. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17 18 19 18 18 14 19 13 2 214 7. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21 19 17 14 19 10 16 16 17 213 8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11 8 0 0 17 16 16 17 16 155 9. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13 16 15 13 16 17 14 0 0 150 10. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10 9 13 11 14 16 13 11 13 140 11. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8 11 12 12 11 2 12 14 15 136 12. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12 14 9 0 0 0 0 15 14 113 13. Josh Hill 5 0 0 0 9 10 10 8 12 13 11 8 12 98 14. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6 7 8 10 10 6 7 10 11 97 15. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 85 16. Justin Cooper 0 0 0 16 16 13 14 17 0 0 0 0 0 76 17. Benny Bloss 0 0 5 1 7 6 11 7 0 12 8 9 10 76 18. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6 0 4 5 7 0 9 1 5 12 9 64 19. Grant Harlan 6 0 0 0 2 0 6 9 5 8 10 6 6 58 20. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17 18 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Glendale East Rutherford Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23 26 26 26 153 2. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12 23 23 23 127 3. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26 19 17 21 101 4. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17 21 21 0 101 5. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10 17 19 18 100 6. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19 15 14 16 99 7. Pierce Brown 0 18 15 18 16 19 86 8. Max Vohland 18 0 18 16 18 15 85 9. Cole Thompson 10 13 9 14 13 12 71 10. Derek Kelley 13 14 16 2 8 17 70 11. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21 0 1 2 55 12. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0 11 12 14 55 13. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13 12 0 0 49 14. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8 8 9 7 47 15. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14 0 0 0 44 16. Derek Drake 11 0 0 9 10 11 41 17. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11 7 5 0 40 18. Joshua Varize 0 11 2 0 11 9 33 19. Mitchell Harrison 0 1 6 13 4 8 32 20. Carson Mumford 0 0 0 0 15 13 28

250 East Class

Position Name Houston Tampa Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Atlanta East Rutherford Total 1. Hunter Lawrence 26 26 21 26 26 26 26 177 2. Haiden Deegan 19 19 15 21 16 21 21 132 3. Max Anstie 23 21 18 23 18 1 18 122 4. Nate Thrasher 8 23 26 13 23 23 4 120 5. Jordon Smith 21 8 23 19 21 0 23 115 6. Jeremy Martin 18 18 17 18 19 19 2 111 7. Chris Blose 13 10 14 16 17 18 16 104 8. Tom Vialle 16 17 19 1 15 17 1 86 9. Cullin Park 14 0 9 14 14 16 14 81 10. Coty Schock 11 12 6 15 13 15 5 77 11. Henry Miller 10 9 11 0 11 14 17 72 12. Jace Owen 9 14 12 4 12 12 3 66 13. Talon Hawkins 12 4 10 5 8 8 15 62 14. Chance Hymas 15 15 13 17 0 0 0 60 15. Jeremy Hand 5 0 8 11 7 10 11 52 16. Michael Mosiman 17 16 16 2 0 0 0 51 17. Michael Hicks 4 1 2 9 10 13 8 47 18. Caden Braswell 0 11 0 3 6 11 13 44 19. Marshal Weltin 0 0 7 12 9 2 12 42 20. Hardy Munoz 7 13 1 10 1 0 0 32

