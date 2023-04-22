Results Sheet | 2023 East Rutherford Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from East Rutherford.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Seattle
|Glendale
|Atlanta
|East Rutherford
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|17
|26
|18
|26
|21
|26
|15
|21
|26
|26
|18
|292
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|19
|18
|26
|23
|26
|23
|21
|23
|23
|19
|19
|286
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|26
|23
|23
|21
|23
|21
|13
|19
|18
|23
|26
|275
|4.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|15
|17
|15
|17
|16
|19
|23
|19
|21
|21
|23
|239
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|21
|15
|19
|12
|18
|16
|26
|18
|17
|18
|21
|238
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|23
|21
|17
|18
|19
|18
|18
|14
|19
|13
|2
|214
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|16
|19
|21
|19
|17
|14
|19
|10
|16
|16
|17
|213
|8.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|14
|13
|11
|8
|0
|0
|17
|16
|16
|17
|16
|155
|9.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|12
|12
|13
|16
|15
|13
|16
|17
|14
|0
|0
|150
|10.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|9
|3
|10
|9
|13
|11
|14
|16
|13
|11
|13
|140
|11.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|10
|11
|8
|11
|12
|12
|11
|2
|12
|14
|15
|136
|12.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|11
|10
|12
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|14
|113
|13.
|Josh Hill
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10
|10
|8
|12
|13
|11
|8
|12
|98
|14.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|8
|6
|7
|8
|10
|10
|6
|7
|10
|11
|97
|15.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|16.
|Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|13
|14
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|17.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|6
|11
|7
|0
|12
|8
|9
|10
|76
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|0
|6
|6
|0
|4
|5
|7
|0
|9
|1
|5
|12
|9
|64
|19.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|9
|5
|8
|10
|6
|6
|58
|20.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|17
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|Glendale
|East Rutherford
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|23
|26
|26
|26
|153
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|12
|23
|23
|23
|127
|3.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|26
|19
|17
|21
|101
|4.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|17
|21
|21
|0
|101
|5.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|10
|17
|19
|18
|100
|6.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|19
|15
|14
|16
|99
|7.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|15
|18
|16
|19
|86
|8.
|Max Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|16
|18
|15
|85
|9.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|9
|14
|13
|12
|71
|10.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|16
|2
|8
|17
|70
|11.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|21
|0
|1
|2
|55
|12.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|0
|11
|12
|14
|55
|13.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|13
|12
|0
|0
|49
|14.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|8
|8
|9
|7
|47
|15.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
|44
|16.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|0
|9
|10
|11
|41
|17.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|11
|7
|5
|0
|40
|18.
|Joshua Varize
|0
|11
|2
|0
|11
|9
|33
|19.
|Mitchell Harrison
|0
|1
|6
|13
|4
|8
|32
|20.
|Carson Mumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|13
|28
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Houston
|Tampa
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Atlanta
|East Rutherford
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|26
|26
|21
|26
|26
|26
|26
|177
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|19
|19
|15
|21
|16
|21
|21
|132
|3.
|Max Anstie
|23
|21
|18
|23
|18
|1
|18
|122
|4.
|Nate Thrasher
|8
|23
|26
|13
|23
|23
|4
|120
|5.
|Jordon Smith
|21
|8
|23
|19
|21
|0
|23
|115
|6.
|Jeremy Martin
|18
|18
|17
|18
|19
|19
|2
|111
|7.
|Chris Blose
|13
|10
|14
|16
|17
|18
|16
|104
|8.
|Tom Vialle
|16
|17
|19
|1
|15
|17
|1
|86
|9.
|Cullin Park
|14
|0
|9
|14
|14
|16
|14
|81
|10.
|Coty Schock
|11
|12
|6
|15
|13
|15
|5
|77
|11.
|Henry Miller
|10
|9
|11
|0
|11
|14
|17
|72
|12.
|Jace Owen
|9
|14
|12
|4
|12
|12
|3
|66
|13.
|Talon Hawkins
|12
|4
|10
|5
|8
|8
|15
|62
|14.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|15
|13
|17
|0
|0
|0
|60
|15.
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|0
|8
|11
|7
|10
|11
|52
|16.
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|16
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|51
|17.
|Michael Hicks
|4
|1
|2
|9
|10
|13
|8
|47
|18.
|Caden Braswell
|0
|11
|0
|3
|6
|11
|13
|44
|19.
|Marshal Weltin
|0
|0
|7
|12
|9
|2
|12
|42
|20.
|Hardy Munoz
|7
|13
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|32
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1
450 C Group Free Practice
450 B Group Free Practice
450 A Group Free Practice
250 East Group Free Practice
250 West Group Free Practice
250 Overflow Group Free Practice
250 Futures Group Free Practice
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.