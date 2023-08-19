Results Sheet

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Budds Creek.

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Budds Creek Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 450 2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 40 36 36 42 347 3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 36 36 34 32 312 4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 34 36 15 27 30 30 33 269 5. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 44 44 44 42 260 6. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 27 28 28 25 215 7. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 27 28 28 26 200 8. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 16 23 22 20 189 9. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 0 0 0 0 147 10. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 12 26 13 16 145 11. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 21 27 17 17 6 138 12. Jason Anderson 0 0 0 0 30 22 20 36 25 133 13. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 12 0 0 0 110 14. Phil Nicoleti 0 0 0 9 23 15 17 22 13 99 15. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 0 1 0 9 94 16. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 11 17 13 9 91 17. Romain Pape 5 18 15 19 0 2 6 8 8 81 18. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 8 8 0 0 69 19. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 0 6 0 15 55 20. Luca Marsalisi 6 0 9 2 14 0 12 0 0 43

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Budds Creek Total 1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 13 47 40 44 344 2. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 44 43 42 41 322 3. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 39 40 42 29 40 309 4. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 42 29 29 50 11 308 5. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 28 32 33 43 290 6. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 38 35 34 14 288 7. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 28 25 29 33 252 8. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 45 31 0 27 237 9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 16 15 9 21 167 10. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 24 20 14 22 166 11. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 18 15 17 10 112 12. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 30 12 29 13 111 13. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 22 8 14 4 106 14. Dilan Schwartz 0 9 12 19 16 9 13 8 11 97 15. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 0 0 0 0 92 16. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 0 0 24 14 79 17. Jordon Smith 15 13 30 17 0 0 0 0 0 75 18. Daxton Bennick 0 0 0 0 23 13 18 0 19 73 19. Preston Kilroy 0 0 8 17 0 0 7 13 13 58 20. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 57

