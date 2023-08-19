Results Sheet Neken
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Unadilla
|Budds Creek
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|450
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|34
|35
|44
|40
|36
|36
|42
|347
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|40
|29
|36
|36
|36
|34
|32
|312
|4.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|34
|36
|15
|27
|30
|30
|33
|269
|5.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|0
|0
|42
|44
|44
|44
|42
|260
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|34
|30
|15
|27
|28
|28
|25
|215
|7.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|28
|35
|28
|27
|28
|28
|26
|200
|8.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|22
|18
|27
|16
|23
|22
|20
|189
|9.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|38
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|147
|10.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|27
|22
|0
|12
|26
|13
|16
|145
|11.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|4
|1
|21
|27
|17
|17
|6
|138
|12.
|Jason Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|22
|20
|36
|25
|133
|13.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|21
|18
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|110
|14.
|Phil Nicoleti
|0
|0
|0
|9
|23
|15
|17
|22
|13
|99
|15.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|21
|21
|5
|0
|1
|0
|9
|94
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|7
|0
|0
|11
|17
|13
|9
|91
|17.
|Romain Pape
|5
|18
|15
|19
|0
|2
|6
|8
|8
|81
|18.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|6
|4
|0
|8
|8
|0
|0
|69
|19.
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|0
|7
|13
|14
|0
|6
|0
|15
|55
|20.
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|0
|9
|2
|14
|0
|12
|0
|0
|43
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Unadilla
|Budds Creek
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|47
|38
|25
|13
|47
|40
|44
|344
|2.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|43
|0
|31
|44
|43
|42
|41
|322
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|33
|34
|39
|40
|42
|29
|40
|309
|4.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|30
|37
|42
|29
|29
|50
|11
|308
|5.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|38
|27
|39
|28
|32
|33
|43
|290
|6.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|27
|39
|34
|38
|35
|34
|14
|288
|7.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|30
|24
|30
|28
|25
|29
|33
|252
|8.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|0
|32
|34
|45
|31
|0
|27
|237
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|22
|29
|14
|16
|15
|9
|21
|167
|10.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|22
|28
|13
|24
|20
|14
|22
|166
|11.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|14
|15
|12
|18
|15
|17
|10
|112
|12.
|Seth Hammaker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|30
|12
|29
|13
|111
|13.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|18
|20
|9
|22
|8
|14
|4
|106
|14.
|Dilan Schwartz
|0
|9
|12
|19
|16
|9
|13
|8
|11
|97
|15.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|30
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|92
|16.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|14
|79
|17.
|Jordon Smith
|15
|13
|30
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|18.
|Daxton Bennick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|13
|18
|0
|19
|73
|19.
|Preston Kilroy
|0
|0
|8
|17
|0
|0
|7
|13
|13
|58
|20.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
