Results Sheet | 2023 Budds Creek National 1

Results from round 10 of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
8/19/2023 11:00am
buddsrs2.jpg?VersionId=U6mz6PmGW4TTXsxh4TB

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Budds Creek.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Budds Creek Total
1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50   450
2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 40 36 36 42   347
3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 36 36 34 32   312
4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 34 36 15 27 30 30 33   269
5. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 44 44 44 42   260
6. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 27 28 28 25   215
7. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 27 28 28 26   200
8. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 16 23 22 20   189
9. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 0 0 0 0   147
10. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 12 26 13 16   145
11. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 21 27 17 17 6   138
12. Jason Anderson 0 0 0 0 30 22 20 36 25   133
13. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 12 0 0 0   110
14. Phil Nicoleti 0 0 0 9 23 15 17 22 13   99
15. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 0 1 0 9   94
16. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 11 17 13 9   91
17. Romain Pape 5 18 15 19 0 2 6 8 8   81
18. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 8 8 0 0   69
19. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 0 6 0 15   55
20. Luca Marsalisi 6 0 9 2 14 0 12 0 0   43

 

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Budds Creek Total
1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 13 47 40 44   344
2. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 44 43 42 41   322
3. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 39 40 42 29 40   309
4. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 42 29 29 50 11   308
5. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 28 32 33 43   290
6. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 38 35 34 14   288
7. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 28 25 29 33   252
8. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 45 31 0 27   237
9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 16 15 9 21   167
10. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 24 20 14 22   166
11. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 18 15 17 10   112
12. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 30 12 29 13   111
13. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 22 8 14 4   106
14. Dilan Schwartz 0 9 12 19 16 9 13 8 11   97
15. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 0 0 0 0   92
16. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 0 0 24 14   79
17. Jordon Smith 15 13 30 17 0 0 0 0 0   75
18. Daxton Bennick 0 0 0 0 23 13 18 0 19   73
19. Preston Kilroy 0 0 8 17 0 0 7 13 13   58
20. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   57

Moto Results:

450 Moto 1

Photo

250 Moto 1

Photo

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo
queen of spodes
2 hours ago

Was really pulling for Burkeen to make this one. 3 seconds off the mark. Lesher was 5 seconds off.