Reaping What You Sow – Justin Cooper Strives

"If you do not think about your future, you cannot have one." John Galsworthy, a novelist who went on to win a Nobel Prize, is responsible for that powerful sentiment. It is striking that it is so relevant to all but a few of the athletes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Justin Cooper will soon face a decision about his next movement in the paddock, as a rather successful rookie term aboard the YZ450FM has made him even more desirable to suitors. Remaining in Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing colors would seem like the obvious choice, of course, but Eli Tomac has expressed a sincere interest in competing in the full 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season and so that would leave Cooper in a state of flux. Tomac would demand a lot of attention from the 'blue' team and ensure that his rookie teammate remains third in the social order.

"We are in talks with a lot of teams," he said in an exclusive chat in Salt Lake City. "It is a tough deal with Star. I would love to stay [there]. The bike is awesome and we have made a lot of progress with them. I have been with them for seven years, my whole career. It would be weird to leave and I'm very happy here, but it makes it tough being the third rider. If Eli comes back then that puts me in a crappy position again, so it is dependent on Eli and what his [next] move is. Cooper [Webb] is staying for a while – I would love to stay if everything works out and we can make it happen."

Cooper relished a triumphant rookie term in 450SX – he missed the top ten twice in sixteen starts. The consistency was impressive, sure, but it was his second position at Monster Energy Supercross' finale in Salt Lake City that confirmed his status as a star of the future and prompted this chatter about where he should base himself. It's obvious that his current situation is a positive one – he said as much above the excerpt above – so why would he even consider leaving the team that has called home since year one of his profession?

Octopi Media

"I took what I could this year with Star, because they were pretty much the only team that was going to take me," Cooper explained, citing the fact that he cannot remain in the third seat for too long. "There are not a lot of rides available in this class. It is tough, but I am so thankful for the opportunity they gave me this year. I am making the most of it." Note that '32' was just two positions behind Tomac, who was ranked fourth in the final standings, and four adrift of Webb. It is fair to state that he held his own in elite company.

Unfortunately, Cooper was correct when he mentioned that there are few options in the premier class. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Honda HRC will maintain their current rosters, then Monster Energy Kawasaki will be full once they welcome the incoming Jorge Prado. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing is likely to continue with one 450SMX competitor, Justin Barcia, and so it would seem that there is just one open door. Enter Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing! Christian Craig is out of contract – it is feasible that Cooper could take his seat and don a different type of star.

There are options for Husqvarna to consider as well, of course, as their 250SX West champion aspires to spend a majority of 2025 aboard the FC 450. "My plan is that I want to spend the whole off-season on a 450 – train like I'm going racing on a 450 – and then defend 250SX West, race the opposite coast on a 450 and then race in 450MX next year," Hampshire commented in a candid fashion in supercross' post-season press conference. "That is what I want to do." Hampshire, a one-time champion, will strive to follow the trail blazed by Cooper and land on the 450SX podium in 2026.

The indoor portion of this SuperMotocross World Championship was successful for Cooper, of course, but the upcoming Pro Motocross series will provide a chance for him to truly shine, as Yamaha will pin their hopes of 450MX success on him. With Tomac and Webb sidelined, it's the perfect opportunity for him to reassure all involved that he is poised to lead them into the future. Maybe a moto win is on the cards?