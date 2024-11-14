Glen Helen holds almost mythical reverence for many motocross enthusiasts and is a bucket list track to visit. It may be mentioned most when discussing tracks people want to see, ride, or should be on the Pro Motocross Championship schedule. I felt the same when traveling there for the first time in 2017. I learned quickly that it was unlike anything I'd ridden.

The 40th Annual Dubya World Vet MX Championship at Glen Helen has come and gone, and it supplied laughs, suffering, assessments of one's life choices, and fun. The 2024 edition was my third time to race the event, and it always astounds me. I've heard many times from SoCal friends, "There's no place like Glen Helen." They are not wrong, but those words cannot be fully understood until you ride the track for yourself. The dirt in Southern California is not the best dirt in the country, especially, when you are used to riding on dirt that looks like a brownie with loads of traction. Then, with the hills at Glen Helen, how the track deteriorates, and how potholes develop you may realize it is a brutal place to spin laps.

Jamie Guida at Glen Helen Jerbal Shots

When it comes time for the Dubya Vet Worlds, it's a whole different animal. This year, over one thousand riders from 24 countries were tackling the track. Because there are so many riders with many different skill levels, the track develops into a post-apocalyptic war zone. You can't ride three feet without hitting a miniature Grand Canyon-sized hole or curb-like braking bump. It's safe to say GH is in my head and I do not ride well there.

I flew into Ontario, California, on Friday, missing the practice day that many of the riders attended so they could learn the layout and prepare themselves and their machines for what was to come. That was a big mistake. I knew better and should have gone a day early. When I landed, I got a text from PulpMX's Steve Matthes saying, "Don't get on the plane, Dark. The track is fucked." I told him it was too late; I had already arrived. He said, "Turn around." Although, he did say the layout was fun.

I drove to Kris Keefer's house, where his family was hosting Matthes, our buddy Matt Sirevaag, and me so I could get my bike ready. Yamaha had loaned me a 2025 YZ450F; another friend, Eddie Laret, had driven down the hill to pick it up. Eddie used to wrench for Ryan Villopoto and now keeps Keefer's bikes in tip-top shape because Kris is not much of a mechanic. Kris gave me a lot of crap for using 'his guy' to go get my bike, but I appreciated the help. Thanks, Eddie.

Jamie Guida, Kris Keefer, & Janky Mike Heather Keefer

By mid-afternoon on Friday, Matthes, Vaaaaaag, and Aden Keefer had returned from their GH practice, and we sat around the Keefer's garage talking about the track and asking ourselves why we were doing this. Aden and I expertly set my race sag on the Yamaha and then started loading the van for race day. Then, the glue to the whole program, Heather Keefer, ordered everyone food from the Italian Kitchen, and we ate like vet moto kings. We all got in bed at a decent time because practice started at 7:30 a.m., and we knew what the day would bring. Kris was actually on a plane and didn't land until 1:00 a.m. Brutal.

Saturday morning started with a run to Starbucks and then the drive down the hill to GH. I rode with Matthes, and we asked again, "Why are we doing this? It's too early, and this will not be fun." There was a lot of positivity in that truck. We got to the track where there wasn't much parking to be found due to the number of riders. I ran to sign up to check in, pick up my Vet World mug, get my huge practice sticker (they had run out of normal ones), and give them a transponder number. Now, it was time to get ready to ride.

I should mention, when leaving the house, I realized I didn't get fuel on Friday, so that became a topic of bashing from 'my friends.' I wasn't prepared as I should have been for the weekend. When you fly to an event and don't have your own vehicle or are in a normal situation, you forget things. The entire weekend was a little off for me.

Regardless, I got dressed, fired the bike up, and went to get 'lined up' for practice. I used quotes because there was no line. Instead, what appeared to be all 1000+ riders were in a jumble around the entrance to the chute leading to the track. Riders in practice three or four were sitting there waiting, so if you were in practice one, you had to weave your way through and hopefully not miss your two laps of practice. It was pandemonium.

Chad Pojar, Jamie Guida, Matt Sirevaag, & Heather Keefer Kris Keefer

I got ¾ of a lap during the open practice and two during my other group. You don't get many laps of practice when you're running lap times as impressive as 3 minutes and 40 seconds. It was enough to figure out the layout, realize how difficult it is to keep the front wheel down on the YZ450F up those hills and be terrified of the track. Also, Matthes took off in practice behind me, then caught me and pulled away, which was great.

After practice, I looked for a cheap flight home that I could catch before lunch. Hopefully, they wouldn't notice I was gone. Listen, I'm pretty realistic when it comes to my abilities, and I knew I wasn't challenging Steve that weekend. My main goals were to leave safe, outstart Steve in the motos, and have fun. I accomplished at least one of those goals.

The Vet Worlds are a three-moto format, and I had two motos on Saturday. I chose to race only in the 45+ B class, which was another poor decision. It left a lot of time sitting around, and I could have used more laps to get comfortable and alleviate the arm pump. Moto one was by far worst of the weekend. Aden got my gate packed and prepped beautifully, and I was confident I could pull a good start.

Unfortunately, I had a bike issue, and the start was anything but good. The bike was sputtering and backfiring, so I killed the engine, hoping restarting it would reset the maps because it had been fine during practice. As soon as I killed the engine, the gate dropped. I left almost dead last and rode with the bike, running rough the whole motorcycle, which was a little scary.

Jamie Guida Jerbal Shots

With my heart rate elevated I attempted to work my way through the guys in front of me. It was incredibly difficult to pick lines when there were five bikes wide, and everyone was trying to avoid the massive holes and braking bumps. My arms pumped up right away from holding on too tight and not breathing, which made it even more treacherous. Going down Mt. St. Helens with arm pump and braking bumps that look like someone scattered cinder blocks randomly will make you rethink your life. In the end, I finished 31st out of 46. I wasn't stoked.

After the moto, I reset the maps, and the bike was fine the rest of the weekend. My second moto was scheduled to be the last moto of the day, so the rest of the afternoon was spent hanging out, watching all my friends' races, and enjoying the camaraderie that comes with being at the track.

At the end of the day, that is why I wanted to go and race the World Vet MX Championship again. The time, laughs, and memories with my friends at an event like that are what it's all about. I know I'm not winning. We all love to ride a dirt bike, and I am lucky I got to do it at an iconic track for an event that many only dream about, but the hang is what I will remember most.

Motos two and three didn't go much better. I had mildly better starts and finished 21st and 24th in them. I passed some riders and got passed by some. I cannot state how treacherous the track was. The back sides of some of the holes were literally like hitting a 10" -12" curb and would bounce the bike straight up and damn near stop your forward momentum. I remember going down the big hill on the right-hand side, catching the edge of one of the bumps, and having it shoot me all the way to the left side of the hill. I was just praying no one was coming down that side faster than me because I was along for the ride and didn't want to take them out.

Moto Family

In the end, I finished 24th overall and did not crash or have any injuries. Steve Matthes kicked my butt. Honestly, he's a former Canadian pro who is now racing the B class. I'm a C rider who moved up to the B class so I could race my friend. He should be embarrassed he didn't beat me by more.

If the Dubya World Vet MX Championship is something you've always wanted to do, you should. There is nothing else like it and you will create memories you'll have forever, but things still need to be improved with the event. Most notable is the organization at the entrance to line up for your race or practice. It's better than in years past but still needs some fine-tuning. They could add a large sign showing the race number on the gate, more room in the chute for staging, and less of a jumble in pre-staging.

Also, I believe there should be a cut-off to the number of entries they take. There is no reason to have two gate drops for a particular class, making it essentially a qualifier moto. It's bad enough that there are three gate drops within many of the motos. IT'S TOO MANY! STOP IT!

I feel it is only fair to mention some positives since we tend to focus on the negative. Glen Helen management works hard to put on the event, and it's dear to John and Kristin Anderson, who own Dubya USA, heart. They love being the title sponsor and want it to be the best event. I thank them for having us out year after year. So, registration was quite simple and ran smoothly before I even arrived. On the weekend, it appeared the flaggers were doing a good job when needed, gate drops went without much delay, and they did their best to keep the track watered. With that many racers, the track will be hammered no matter what, and they have improved the overall experience in the last few years.

In conclusion, I'm glad I went despite not having the best time on the bike. It's just another experience motocross has afforded me that I'll be discussing for years. Our group did make a pack that we are not racing it next year, and another event will be tackled in its place. We'll have to see about that. I will once again formally announce my retirement from the World Vets. I'm done with it. Then again, Motley Crue announced their retirement from touring in 2014, and they've been back at it for a couple of years. Let's be honest: they should have stayed retired, so I probably should, too.