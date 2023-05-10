Vital MX's Motocross of Nations weekend is presented by 24MX, Europe's largest off-road retailer for all things motocross and enduro. You can find everything that your heart desires at 24MX.com.

The 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations promises to be superb. There are a handful of contenders who are expected to be exceptional, of course, but even more tantalizing is the idea that there are nations with the ability to be the spoiler. Teams from Germany, Spain and Switzerland require an adequate amount of attention before the race begins. Those countries are dissected in this installment of our preview series. Is there another team that deserves more pre-race hype?

Team Germany could win the Chamberlain Trophy at the 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations and should enter with podium aspirations. Ken Roczen has represented his nation on six occasions – his spotty attendance record has caused some to forget how he tends to rise to the occasion. '94' has won his class in four of his six appearances, always with a significant advantage over his closest competitor. Doing that this weekend will be an almighty challenge, but it is important to say his name in the same breath as Jett Lawrence and Romain Febvre. Those are the three 'stars' in MXGP.

It is the opinion of this scribe that the common consensus is that Germany is a threat for the top five, but they sit alongside France and Australia as a favorite. Simon Längenfelder could dominate the MX2 division – his raw pace is phenomenal and those starts will be a massive advantage. Look for Längenfelder to win his class with a point advantage of note. Tom Koch is the weak link but not as weak as some would think, as he was eighth overall at the Grand Prix finale and had four additional top ten results. Koch is a stronger rider than Ferris at this point. It is important to remain present and avoid being blinded by the past.

Team Spain is just as overlooked as the aforementioned German squad. Winning will be a step too far for the three riders from the Iberian Peninsula, but they could be third or fourth at the conclusion of the event with a bigger impact than most imagine. Placing Jorge Prado in the Open class is an inspired decision. It is surprising that more nations do not adopt the strategy of moving their brightest rider away from MXGP – the advantage is that '61' should decimate the competition in his class. It would be a lot trickier for him to triumph alongside Lawrence, Febvre and Roczen.

The negative is that Ruben Fernandez is likely the seventh-best rider in the MXGP division, but he'll benefit from a lengthier break. '70' will be solid and provide two scores that Spain can rely on. Oriol Oliver is the nation's MX2 star, replacing the injured David Braceras, and more than capable of a solid result, although his name may be unfamiliar to some. Oliver improved drastically over the last six months and spent more time inside of the top ten than out. The MX2 rider is critical for success and so this could be the downfall of Spain. Maybe he could be thirteenth in the MX2/Open moto? That would help Spain's podium bid.

Team Switzerland is operating in the shadows at the moment, as little hype has travelled in their direction for reasons that are unknown. Switzerland clinched a fifth when the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations was last run at Ernee – their best result – and matching that is a possibility on Sunday. Jeremy Seewer is capable of winning the MXGP division. After all, he stood atop the box when the Grand Prix series last hit the French hillside. Valentin Guillod has been a revelation across the last six months and will log a couple of top ten finishes in the combined motos. Where is the weakness?

Arnaud Tonus, who has one foot in retirement, is the MX2 rider for Team Switzerland. There was a chance that he would be in Open but that would have been foolish as Guillod's ceiling is a lot higher. Tonus races in Switzerland's national championship and has competed in the MX2 class there at points, so he is active. It is not like he is coming off the bench. What could he achieve? A top fifteen is possible. The dynamic at Team Switzerland is so similar to Team Spain – they should be evenly matched. Look for those nations to shock the world and cost some of the top picks.