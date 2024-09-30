Pierce Brown on His Move to Yamaha Star Racing

Pierce Brown quietly put in six top fives in the 250SX East series in 2024 and ended his season with his first overall win at the final round of SMX in Las Vegas. For 2025, Pierce signed a two-year contract with Star Racing Yamaha, an opportunity he had passed up a couple of times in the past. He didn't want to pass it up again, and with his former team, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas, stepping away from racing in '25, he's ready to make the most of the new opportunity.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Congratulations on the opportunity to sign with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It’s a two-year deal taking you through 2026 with one of the most successful 250 teams in the paddock. How did this opportunity come about? Did Star come to you, or did you reach out?

Pierce Brown: Thank you. I reached out myself. I’ve had a few opportunities with Bobby (Reagan) and turned them down because I’ve been with Troy Lee Designs since I was 13. That relationship was kind of hard to break. Over the last few years, I haven’t been getting what I want out of myself, and it’s made me step back to look at what I need to improve. I figured at this point in my career, I needed to change something. I called Bobby earlier in the year, but it was a little up in the air as I waited to see where other riders were going. At one of the races during the Supercross season, he said, “Hey, I have a contract. Take it or leave it.” This was a Friday, so I decided and am excited. It should be really good.

Vital MX: You mentioned other opportunities to sign with Star. What were the reasons you decided to stick with TLD at the time? Was it familiarity?

Pierce: That and comfort. I had an opportunity when I was signing my first pro deal with TLD, but I was at M.T.F. (Millsaps Training Facility) and would have had to move to California. That would have been a big change for me. I just wanted to get my feet wet in the pros. I sat down with Bobby when I was 14 or 15; honestly, he’s an intimidating guy. He straight up said, “I want a winner. If you aren’t a winner you shouldn’t be on this team. We think you can do it, so we’re giving you this opportunity.” That was the first opportunity. Then, after ’22, which was my best Supercross season, my contract was up, and they approached me again. Things were going well at TLD, but I felt they could only improve. I was a little naive thinking I could be better than I was, so I turned it down again. I got my dad on the phone this time and said, “I’ve had a couple of opportunities. If I turn this one down, it won’t be good for me if I ever want to be on the team.” I figured it would be the best decision for myself and my career.

Vital MX: When the opportunity was offered this season (2024), did you know that TLD would not return in 2025?

Pierce: No. It was weird. I was pretty open with T.K. (Tyler Keefe), and even though he hasn’t been the team manager for about a year, he’s still very involved. I said, “I love it here, but I kind of want a change.” He said, “Ok. Call Mitch (Payton) and Bobby to see what you can get if that’s what you want. I’m on board with it.” So, I told him that and I wasn’t getting any offers from GasGas to re-sign, and I thought it was weird. Did they not want me, or what? He did say if you want to stay, I’ll make sure you stay, but if you want to explore these opportunities, go for it. After the fact, I signed an L.O.I. (Letter of Intent) and someone asked, “What’s going on with your team?” So, I was asking around and hearing rumors, but it’s been a wild year for the Austrian group. I’d say it was a blessing in disguise and everything happens for a reason. Hopefully, the reasons are for the better.

Vital MX: Did you use an agent or were you doing self-representation?

Pierce: I have an agent. Jacob Hayes is working with me. He stepped in and helped with a lot of stuff. Without him and Lucas (Mirtl), it would have been so much to deal with. I’ve been working with him since January or February, and I’m stoked. I’ve been buddies with Jacob for a while and love him to death.

Vital MX: Did you reach out to teams other than Star? Did anyone make you an offer?

Pierce: I talked to Mitch (Pro Circuit), and Jacob mentioned that Triumph reached out. There were a couple of others as well. I was torn between Mitch and Star, but I really didn’t have time to think about it when Bobby hit me up that Friday morning. He said, “Take or leave it,” and I signed it. The next Monday, Mitch came to me with his offer. I had been waiting for it, but it will be for the better.

Vital MX: We always say a change of scenery can be refreshing. It can also be scary. You’ll be moving from California to the East Coast. Are you excited about the change in the environment and better dirt?

Pierce: Yeah. I am more stoked about that than anything. I’ve been trying to make it out East for the past few summers. It’s just hard to make it happen with parts and things like that. Tallahassee will be a change from California and everyday life will be a bit slower, which will benefit me. I’m stoked to get out of California. I’ve been here awhile, and the change will be for the better.

Vital MX: What are you most excited about with moving to Star? They have a great bike, a nice facility, and very successful and talented teammates.

Pierce: The bike has proven to be one of the best 250s for the last decade, and the team, program, teammates, and atmosphere are things that I will thrive on. Iron sharpens iron. Being with fast guys every day can do one of two things. It can make you or break you. I’m ready for it.

Vital MX: To follow up, the decision to go to Star looks positive, but it could look bad if you don’t perform. I’m sure you’ve thought about that.

Pierce: Yeah. That was why I was a little scared to make the decision earlier in my career. I knew it would be tough to get another job if I made the switch and didn’t perform. Everything that has happened over the last couple of years has made me better mentally, and I’m ready. It will be challenging, but it will be good if it works out.

Vital MX: You mentioned 2022 as your best season, but I’d argue that 2024 was your most consistent season, and you avoided major injuries. Do you feel you haven’t had the chance to prove your worth?

Pierce: Yeah. This year my main goal was to make it through the whole season, which we did. We built a lot and grew a bunch. The results were just shy of being great. I didn’t get a podium in Supercross, and I haven’t since ’22. That was tough to swallow, but we stayed healthy. I’ve struggled with that in my career. It was huge for me to step back from the results and learn. I’m feeling good for next year and believe the sky is the limit.