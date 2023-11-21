Paul Thede's Race Tech Suspension Seminar | Vital MX Editorial

The world’s largest aftermarket motorcycle suspension modification company, Race Tech, recently held its Technical Edge Suspension Seminar, and I was invited to attend. The purpose of the seminar is to help those who work on suspension or want to better understand how to tune, maintain, and rebuild suspension to have the knowledge needed to do so. The seminar is held once a year at Race Tech’s headquarters in Corona, California, and attended by students from all over with varying degrees of experience.

Check out interviews done with Race Tech owner Paul Thede, Shop Manager Wyatt Scott, and former professional Supecross rider Brandon Scharer here.

I want to start by saying I had very little experience with rebuilding suspension. I had only watched someone tear into a set of forks three or four times and certainly would not describe myself as knowledgeable. Even when it comes to ‘on-track’ tuning, it can feel a bit daunting at times. I’d like to believe there are a lot of riders who have felt overwhelmed when thinking about compression, high and low-speed rebound, and race sag. So, when I was allowed to attend Race Tech’s seminar, I looked forward to clearing some of that up.

Jamie Guida

Race Tech was started in 1984 by Paul Thede, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from California Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Paul has a passion for motorcycles and racing and set out to build the best suspension company in the world. In 1994, he decided to start sharing his knowledge in seminars to help other companies be successful. Paul knew other companies were looking inside Race Tech suspension and trying to copy it, so he might as well teach his secrets. He told the class his goal is to teach us what we need even if we don’t use their products. Ideally, once other companies understand why his products, such as the Gold Valves and Utlra Slick oil, are so good, they will use them.

The seminar is divided into four skill classes. It starts with two days of theory, then two days of shop skills, a day of dyno tuning, and finishes with two days of advanced class. Each class can be signed up and paid for separately. You also receive a copy of Paul’s textbook, Race Tech’s Motorcycle Suspension Bible, and a suspension manual that augments the textbook. Approximately 40 students attended the seminar with varying degrees of experience. Some owned or work in shops doing suspension, while others were as inexperienced as me. Former pro Supercross rider Brandon Scharer was taking the course as he has gone to work for Race Tech. Brandon has been supported by Race Tech a majority of his racing career and has a good handle on suspension, but the seminars were giving him a deeper mastery of the process.

Michael Lindsay

Day one starts with Paul introducing himself, asking everyone to tell a bit about themselves and why they’re there, and then telling us he will teach us ‘the why behind the what’ with suspension. He then asks the class, “What is a perfect ride?” I’m sure most of you readers can come up with many of the adjectives thrown out, but how do you achieve these things? More often than not, there will be a conflict between some of the terms used, so how do you achieve the best suspension possible? Paul said, “We want to create the least amount of compromise with set-up.”

Although Paul says suspension is really simple, there is an extensive amount of knowledge to absorb. I was told many students take the course more than once because it is a lot of information, but it is the information needed to be successful. The theory class discussed tuning, springs and spring theory, damping, and valving. He breaks down energy, its effect on the springs and damping, and how friction affects the system. Hydraulics, fluids, and Gold Valve theory are also topics of discussion. The students who had been working with suspension previously were certainly grasping it and asking lots of questions. It was interesting to hear the open discussions as students threw questions out, and Paul would explain the why or how answers.

Race Tech

Paul gets into the different types of forks, such as cartridge and twin chamber, using images displayed on the projection screen and forks with cut-outs on display. We reviewed shim stacks, valving, and what is happening internally as the suspension is compressing and rebounding. The same goes for the shock discussion. The visual aids allow the students to comprehend and get their hands on what is being discussed. I found these learning tools helpful.

Day three and four was the shop skills portion taught by Paul and Shop Manager/R&D Manager Wyatt Scott. The shop skills portion is taught in the classroom under a 4K camera system that projects what Wyatt does on a screen. Wyatt and Paul show the class how to tear apart different types of forks and shocks, how the shim stacks and valving work, and how to do almost anything you would do when rebuilding suspension. The latest techniques and tools are used to teach students how to assemble and disassemble suspension components properly. Students do not get their hands dirty during this portion. All skills are done by the instructors. Other skills focused on are how to properly change fluids, install Gold Valve Cartridge Emulators, and troubleshooting.

I was scheduled to fly out after the theory and shop skills classes, so I did not experience the dyno testing or advanced skill portions. Race Tech’s R&D Manager, Rob Brown, instructs the dyno portion and gives students a look into the R&D process at Race Tech and how to tune and diagnose through the dyno. The last two days are the advanced class, where students will continue their knowledge from the theory portion. They’ll explore theory and discuss leverage ratio curves, chassis geometry, data acquisition, and practical solutions.

Michael Lindsay

One of the things I was looking to hear more about is how the tuning options actually affect the suspension. I understand the premise of compression and rebound, but wanted to have a better comprehension of the high and low speed rebound adjustements. Also, how to decipher when the bike feels as though it’s too soft, is it really too soft? Or is it too stiff and it’s harsh? One of the students texted me on the last day and said I should have stayed for the advanced class because it got into some of that. Much of the information from the theory classes was being expanded on and coming to light.

If you are looking for an in-depth understanding of all aspects of suspension, the Race Tech Technical Edge Suspension Seminar should be considered. Paul and the Race Tech team's vast knowledge is available to anyone who attends. They aren't keeping any secrets. Also, if you already have experience servicing and rebuilding forks and shocks, the seminar can give you a lot of information and skills to further advance you. If you are simply looking to be able to service your own suspension or have a kid that races, the seminar is beneficial to you as well. Keep in mind, Race Tech also offers Engine Seminars where they teach you how to build a world class engine. Go to RaceTech.com for all the info.