RJ Hampshire is a name that carries a lot of weight in the industry. It cuts ice, one would argue, thanks to all that he achieved as an amateur and his ever-present speed since entering the professional ranks. Is it conceivable that causes his reputation to precede him and the aurora that surrounds his name is skewed somewhat, causing expectations to soar higher than what could be deemed realistic?

Glance at the statistics that RJ Hampshire compiled before the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross term started and there is little to shout about. '24' had made seven trips to the podium in forty-eight starts and had a season-best total of two trophies. In addition, his best average result in a season where he completed every race was sixth. The numbers presented here do not inspire much confidence in a title run and, truthfully, one could debate whether they warrant factory status.

The point of this is not to disparage Hampshire but to ignite appreciation for what he has done in the last three months. Slotting into the runner-up position in four of the five rounds far surpasses anything that he has done in his career previously and it feels that he has "arrived" now, just nine seasons later than anyone expected. It is extremely likely that he will secure more podiums in one term than he did in the eight seasons prior and that, dear friends, should be the narrative.

Octopi Media

Instead, the connotations that are attached to his name mean that eyes are rolled unless he wins and is in the depths of title contention. Hampshire has been robbed of the ability to celebrate those small wins and that must be difficult, to constantly swim upstream against the gravity of those expectations. Even this scribe is guilty of judging him as if his pedigree is similar to that of a multi-time winner and that is not a realm of success that he has entered.

This ties into speculation about future movements. Hampshire was majestic when he jumped into the premier class at the Daytona International Speedway and so dialogue turned to whether it is time for him to move on from the reliable 250F to embark on a new chapter alongside the best that the sport has to offer. Claims such as those were based on presumptions that he has done it all in 250SX, with the exception of winning a championship, but his record indicates that he is far from ready.

Hampshire even agrees with that! "I'm not ready to race supercross on a 450F full time," he pondered. I need more time on that bike. An off-season on it would definitely help, but I do want to win on this 250F. I do not have an ego – I have never won a championship – so stepping back down onto a 250F is definitely not a step back. I am still trying to conquer that and figure things out here [racing in the 250SX division]."

Octopi Media

It should be noted that Hampshire aspires to race aboard that FC 450 on his free weekends, so there could be changes to his schedule. "I would love to have this opportunity again, moving forward, where I can race a 450F if I have a weekend off," he affirmed. "Hopefully I've proven enough where it is not worthless. If that is the case, then I am all for it. I'm back on a 250F next year though, for sure." Is this confirmation that his Husqvarna contract has been renewed?

There are so many items for the veteran to strike from his checklist before he can be satisfied with his period in regional competition. Even becoming a multi-time victor in 250SX, like so many of his peers, is still at the top of his agenda. Such significant steps have been made in recent months, yet one must take stock of what he has truly achieved in his nine-year career in order to appreciate those. It is easy to get swept up in all that is happening, but a star is blossoming in front of our very eyes.