Nuts and Bolts | Skip Norfolk, Jeremy Albrecht, and Tony Berluti

In this installment of Nuts and Bolts three of the most legendary mechanics in our sport answer questions about each other. Skip Norfolk (Jeremy McGrath), Jeremy 'JBone' Albrecht (Jeff Emig/James Stewart), and Tony Berluti (Ryan Dungey/Robbie Raynard) spent countless hours on the road and competing against each other. If only I could get the stories 'that can't be told'. Maybe I'll line up a podcast with them. Hmmmmmm.

1. What’s the top speed of a box van?

Skip Norfolk: It’s not really the issue of how fast, but how many miles you can get per fill-up. We lost a few along the way when they were not able to go 400 miles at least per fill-up, but the Speedo went to 95 mph. At some point, I had a Polaroid… (No cell phones or digital cameras back then) ...but coming across West Texas I rattled off 168 miles with the Speedo buried at 95mph…maybe not so smart.

Jeremy “JBone” Albrecht: We did drive fast. I know it goes over 100 mph.

Tony Berluti: Right around 90mph.

2. Of the three who had the nicest box van

Skip: It was not mine at first for sure. I was the rookie at Honda, and it was the oldest in the fleet, but they were all kind of the same. The New Honda van was the last one built I think…so it was more updated.

JBone: I would say Tony B. He was organized. Skip’s was nice too. Mine was last but it was organized also.

Berluti: I don’t remember JBone driving around in a Kawasaki box van. I don’t think he did so I would definitely have to say the Honda's because they were Grummans and they were made really nice.

3. What was the best part of traveling across the country with these guys?

Skip: We would make sure everyone got to the next event. We had the utmost respect for each other and never were getting into each other’s business when building bikes for the next weekend’s event.

JBone: Laughing and playing cards. I remember shopping with Berluti for tools in Japan and he cracked jokes the whole time. We made the best of being away from home.

Berluti: On different occasions, we would drive with one another. Sometimes all together but jacking around on the CB and stopping at some places and checking things out. Seeing the country was pretty cool.

4. What was your most used tool?

Skip: Titanium 8MM “T” Handle we made in-house at Honda. Also, when the first battery impact wrench came out, it was really cool but huge. Haha! Then there was a trap door in the floor so you could change out fuel filters without dropping the tank. Not a tool, though.

JBone: My spoke torque wrench which I still use on my kid’s bikes.

Berluti: My 8mm T handle was for sure the most used!

5. Of the three of you who talked the most trash during card games?

Skip: Tony

JBone: Berluti for sure. He was barking K9s. That’s what he would say with a pair of kings and 9’s.

Berluti: I’d say both JBone and Skip didn’t talk much trash. We played with others that did more trash-talking.

6. Who lost the most money during a single game? Tell the story if you can.

Skip: Dean Gibson, I think. We were coming back from a Japan trip, and we played the entire flight. We also drank First and Business class out of alcohol on that trip.

JBone: I think Skip. We all had IOUs in our wallets from Skip.

Berluti: My recollection was Skip and JBone seemed to do pretty well, and I think I stayed pretty even for the most part. We were on a flight heading to Japan or something and I remember Deano Bambino lost his ass while he was puking in a barf bag (way too much alcohol ) to Skip for around $1000 if I remember correctly.

7. What was the best character trait of the other two guys?

Skip: Straight-up good guys and driven.

JBone: Helpful, good workers and I looked up to them. They had great careers. Berluti was actually a mechanic for my brother in our amateur days.

Berluti: They were both always upbeat and fun to be around. They were both witty and funny as well. Sometimes JBone could be pretty damn comical. Two good dudes that kept everything light.

8. Who’s bikes were always the most detailed?

Skip: At some point, each of us would get a new badass part and we would all be jealous.

JBone: I would say Skip. He had factory Honda parts. Haha!

Berluti: They both did a fantastic job with their bikes. I think Honda had the most resources so I would give the nod to Skip. I remember boxes and boxes of parts would show up at the hotel for Honda with full assemblies, built and ready to go to put on Skip’s bike. I was like, “Are you kidding me?”

9. What’s the most memorable moment of the other two?

Skip: With J-Bone it’s when he was still racing, and we would ride out in the hills. Never be the third guy in the line running the canyons. The rattlesnakes on a ledge will jump out to defend themselves by then. Also, giving him the front plate off of Jeremy’s bike when he won the outdoor title. With Tony, I was still at Team Green and was in Vegas after the Barstow to Vegas National Hare and Hound event. This was maybe 1989 or 1990. Tony yells from across the casino and grabs me because they had a bus for Harry Goucher (Jet Ski Professional Racer) for his B-Day party and there were rules that I learned the hard way.

JBone: For Skip it’s when he gave me MC’s front plate in 1996 when (Jeff) Emig won the MX championship at Steel City. I did not know that was a thing. For Tony it’s the Japan trip when we were buying tools. His check-out jokes still make me laugh.

Berluti: They both went on to be very successful mechanics and other things inside or outside the industry. Mainly because they were both great guys. I was happy when they won championships with their riders and teams. I must admit when McGrath was kicking everybody’s ass and winning every race, I might’ve been sour a little bit. Later on, when Jeremy came and rode at Suzuki and I saw how hard he worked I understood how and why he was as good as he was.

10. What was the best part of being a mechanic in the 90s?

Skip: I was a kid (early twenties) and not paying attention to anything else but racing. Winning races in Supercross and making huge strides into mainstream American TV when the 1-800 Collect commercial ran during the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

JBone: There was not as much pressure. There were no cell phones, and we were looking at the Thomas guide on the hood to plan out our routes. We had more time to hang out together but were not home as much so it would not have lasted as long.

Berluti: My favorite part was seeing the country. It’s hard to see the country flying from city to city. My Geography of the United States ended up being pretty good. We saw some pretty cool places along the way. Yup, the good ol days!