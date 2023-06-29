Nuts and Bolts | Factory KTM's Jade Dungey and Kyle Defoe

In this installment of Nuts and Bolts I have Red Bull Factory KTM mechanic's Jade Dungey (Aaron Plessinger) and Kyle Defoe (Cooper Webb) to answer some questions about working with each other. Don't forget to go by and say hi to these guys if you're at an event.

Jamie Guida - Vital MX: What’s your favorite tool in your box?

Jade Dungey: My favorite tool in my tool box is the Snap-On digital 3/8 torque wrench. It saves all my torque specs in its memory so it is easy to go in and just press one button instead of constantly scrolling thru 1-120 ft lbs each time! The part number is ATECH2FS100 and it’s a game changer when you are constantly rebuilding your bikes!

Kyle Defoe: 8mm T bar.

Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: What tool is the other guy always borrowing? If not borrowing then which tool does he use the most?

Jade: The tool that Kyle uses the most from me is the TPS tool I got off Amazon. Actually all the boys at the shop use it, but I don’t mind because it was worth the $100 bucks and we have those throttle bodies dialed.

Kyle: Jade never borrows my tools. I would say he uses his spoke wrench a lot.

Vital MX: Which of you is quicker at framing and rebuilding the bike each week?

Jade: Honestly, thats a tough one because Kyle just started building a KTM last year and I have been working on KTMs since 2009. It’s quite a different bike than the Japanese bike. When we build on the semi truck we have been finishing around the same time. When it comes to building a KTM from scratch and pulling all the parts, I pull all my tear-offs and smoke him! That’s only because I know all the parts and part numbers like the back of my hand. If I had to work on a Kawasaki Kyle would probably smoke me!

Kyle: No doubt Jade

Jamie Guida

Vital MX: Which of you talks the most trash? Examples?

Jade: Actually Kyle is the biggest shit talker! He talks so much smack it’s crazy! No, just messing, we both are humble people and honestly don’t talk too much smack on each other or other people.

Kyle: We're pretty equal. We get each other worked up

Vital MX: Whose rider goes through more clutches?

Jade: When it comes to clutches the KTMs are pretty easy on them. AP will maybe need his replaced sooner than Coop, but they can easily go a whole outdoor weekend and we don’t even have to look at the clutches.

Kyle: Jade's.

Vital MX: What is the other guy’s best character trait?

Jade: Kyle’s best trait is that he is very thorough when he builds his bike and pays close attention to the little details when setting his bike up for (Cooper) Webb.

Kyle: His best trait would either be that nothing is ever too big of a job for him to take head on, or he is able to survive solely off of strawberry refreshers

Jamie Guida

Vital MX: If the other was going to go to jail, what would it be for?

Jade: If Kyle were to go to jail it would probably be illegal underground midget wrestling. He likes to jump from the top of the rope and do illegal body slams.

Kyle: Disorderly conduct

Vital MX: Are there any “big fish” stories the other guy tells? Any funny stories you have about each other?

Jade: Kyle likes to tell all the fans who ask why Carlos Rivera isn’t Webb’s mechanic anymore that he got deported. Usually, the fans laugh or look at us like “no way!” Then he tells them, “No, he just go promoted to full time crew chief.”

Kyle: I haven’t known Jade for very long but he keeps saying his “brother” is Ryan Dungey

Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: What’s the best part of your job?

Jade: My favorite part of the job is on Sundays after the races. It’s nice to be inside the race semi and have the radio on and just tear apart and clean the bikes and then make them look badass and ready to rock for the next weekend. It’s even better if the rider gets a win or on the podium; it makes it feel that much better. When we get a so-so result, you can brainstorm while building stuff so we can get better and can come out swinging at the next race.

Kyle: The whole KTM team is really enjoyable to be around

Vital MX: Which of you would be faster on a moto track?

Jade: When it comes to our own personal racing career I never got to race against Kyle, but I was the G.O.A.T! Greatest of All Time at the practice track! I just could never make it happen like my brothers did at the amateur nationals.

Kyle: I used to throw down in the Midwest in my day, but I have a feeling he would work me on the track.

Vital MX: What do you guys like to do when traveling to blow off some steam?

Jade: Our team is towards the older side and most of the guys have kids and our parting days are done. We go big when we land and hit up Cracker Barrel. While traveling we enjoy the airport Delta Sky Clubs and catch up on sleep at the hotels.

Kyle: We’re both fairly boring so a cold beverage in the Delta lounge is about as wild as it gets. Jade likes to pull pranks on people, but I’m not as creative as him.

Vital MX: Which do you prefer, SX or MX? Why?

Jade: I love both! You start the SX season and I get about half way and I’m like, “I’m over this shit” because of the stadium rent-a-cops and the go-go-go of racing almost every weekend. Then I get excited for motocross coming up and to change it up a bit. I get about half-way through and I say to myself, “I miss Supercross because the weather is not as intense and the bikes don’t get as hammered from the elements." So, I would say It’s 50/50!

Kyle: Hard question. SX is easier on the bikes and the atmosphere is crazy in the stadium. Motocross is the heart and grit of our sport, so after a long hot day it’s pretty rewarding.