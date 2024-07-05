Click the video above

The 2025 250 class transfer market, or Silly Season, has been a topic of discussion within our staff as we've awaited news and rumors. Over half of the factory-level riders in this class didn't have contracts that extended beyond 2024, meaning there was the possibility of some interesting or even aggressive moves by riders and teams alike. The past few weeks have been quiet but suddenly a handful of deals were handled and locked in over the past two-to-three weeks, with another chunk being close to done or in-process as we speak. With this, it's finally time to dive in and talk about what is confirmed, who's going where, what could happen, and what we think will happen. Dive in, listen, learn, then give us your feedback. Shock, surprise, makes sense? Let us know, this is the best time of the year!

Cliff notes available below, above video holds full information

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Staying with the team in 2025

Levi Kitchen - Signed through 2025 (two-year contract for 2024 and 2025 seasons)

Cameron McAdoo - Signed new contract for 2025 (existing contract coming to an end in 2024, has been re-upped per Mitch Payton for 2025 and maybe beyond)

Seth Hammaker - Signed new contract for 2025 (existing contract coming to an end in 2024, has been re-upped per Mitch Payton for 2025 and maybe beyond)

Possibly staying with the team in 2025

Austin Forkner - Signed through 2024, future unknown (there is interest in Forkner staying at PC, but also interest from other teams)

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

Garrett Marchbanks - Offer out to return to Pro Circuit for at least 2025

Likely out of the team at the end of 2024

Maximus Vohland - Signed through 2024 (potentially heading to Triumph)

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Staying with the team in 2025

Haiden Deegan - Signed through 2025 (option for 2026)

Daxton Bennick - Signed through 2025 (two year contract for 2024 and 2025 season)

Nath Thrasher - Signed new contract for 2025 (existing contract coming to an end in 2024, has been re-upped for 2025 and maybe beyond)

Michael Mosiman - Signed through 2025 (signed part way through 2024 as an add on to the team and locked in deal for 2025)

Incoming to the team for 2025

Max Anstie - Joins Star Racing on at least a two-year deal from Firepower Honda

Pierce Brown - Joins Star Racing on at least a one-year deal, possibly two, from TLD/Red Bull/GasGas

Possibly staying with the team in 2025

Gavin Towers - On a try-out deal, no contract in hand, unknown for 2025.

Enzo Lopes - Contract expires at the end of the 2024 Supercross season, injured, could join the team for the 2025 Supercross season.

Likely out of the team at the end of 2024

Jordan Smith - Leaving for Triumph Racing

Stilez Robertson - Contract expires at the end of 2024, unknown for 2025

Nick Romano - Contract expires at the end of 2024, unknown for 2025

Triumph Factory Racing

Staying with the team in 2025

Jalek Swoll - Signed through 2025 (multi-year contract for 2024 and 2025 season, possibly even 2026)

Incoming to the team for 2025

Jordan Smith - Joins Triumph Racing on a three-year deal from Star Racing

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

Maximus Vohland - Rumored to have signed multi-year deal with Triumph Racing, coming from Pro Circuit

Garrett Marchbanks - Potential offer to join Triumph in the works

Stilez Robertson - Potential offer to join Triumph in the works

Team Honda HRC

Staying with the team in 2025

Jo Shimoda - Signed through 2025 (two-year contract for 2024 and 2025 seasons)

Possibly staying with the team in 2025

Chance Hymas - Contract expires at the end of 2024, likely to extend for 2025

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

No known incoming riders, the team will stay two-man so as long as Hymas stays, no riders would join.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Staying with the team in 2025

Tom Vialle - Contract expires at the end of 2024, likely to extend for 2025 and 2026

Julian Beaumer - Contract expiration year unknown but entered into a multi-year deal with the KTM starting this year.

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

Lucas Coenen - The Coenen brothers are rumored to be coming to the USA in 2026 but also rumored to fast-track for 2025. If so, Lucas would most likely join Vialle and Beaumer at KTM

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Staying with the team in 2025

RJ Hampshire - Signed through 2026 (two-year contract for 2025 and 2026 seasons)

Casey Cochran - Multi-year deal (uknown terms, but Cochran has just begun the first of a multi-year pro deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)

Possibly staying with the team in 2025

Guillem Farres - Contract expires at the end of 2024, could extend for 2025

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing

Staying with the team in 2025

Ryder DiFrancesco - Signed through 2025 (two-year contract for 2024 and 2025 seasons)

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

Cole Davies - Likely to join TLD on a SX Futures to Pro deal for 2025

Sacha Coenen - The Coenen brothers are rumored to be coming to the USA in 2026 but also rumored to fast-track for 2025. If so, Sacha could join TLD

Out of the team at the end of 2024

Pierce Brown - Departs for Star Racing

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Staying with the team in 2025

Coty Schock - Signed through 2027 (three-year contract for 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons)

Jeremy Martin - Signed through 2026? (believed to be on a three year deal through 2026)

Possibly staying with the team in 2025

Jett Reynolds - Contract expires at end of 2024, could extend for 2025

Mark Fineis - Signed as a Futures rider for 2024, could extend into a pro deal for 2025

Possibly out of the team at the end of 2024

Garrett Marchbanks - Contract expires at the end of 2024, still in negotiation-phase with multiple options.

Out of the team at the end of 2024

Phil Nicoletti - Retiring

Firepower Honda

Out of the team at the end of 2024

Max Anstie - Departs for Star Racing

Possibly incoming to the team for 2025

Unknown - Team overall status a question mark for 2025