Nate Thrasher on Arlington | Vital MX Interview

Nate Thrasher has steadied the ship and established consistency for the first time as a professional athlete, as he secured his second podium finish in a row inside of AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. Not only was it another podium finish, but it was also his first win of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross term! A wayward time at the first round has hindered him in the championship standings, but he made progress in Texas and is desperate to keep the ball rolling. That much is apparent in this exclusive Vital MX interview that Michael Lindsay led on Saturday night. DeCal Works present this discussion and it is available in written, video and audio form.

Vital MX: Well, as usual, the Triple Crown delivered chaos. You went 2-2-3 for the win. Tell us about it. I could not even keep track of what happened in the third main!

Nate Thrasher: I pretty much had it in the bag. I had a ten-second gap at one point and just kept building it. I got a little complacent, I think, and just threw it away. I got lucky that there were not many guys behind me. I could have got second in that main, probably, as I was right behind [Tom] Vialle. There was no reason to push it at that point – I just kind of rode it in. I got the win. It was awesome. I felt like I had great speed all night and was the fastest guy out there. It was great. The speed was right where we want it. I have just got to keep pushing and get a little bit better on the starts. We got the holeshot in that last one when it counted – that was big. We are cooking away and got a few points back, which is great. We have got to go into Daytona and do the same thing. We thought that we were out of it but it's not over until it's over.

It has got to feel good when you have the speed. There is confidence that you can put this together and dig yourself out.

I had the speed all day last weekend [Tampa]. I was just not aggressive enough with the lappers, like I should have been, and rode cautious. It bit me. I had a different mindset this weekend and was going to push every lap, even if I went down. It ended up going well. We got a win and a second last week, so things are trending in the right direction. Let's keep it going into Daytona.

Can you walk us through the bridge incident with Hunter [Lawrence] from your perspective?

It was totally my fault. I got my body to the right on the single right before it and just jumped it – I had no intention [of doing that]. I am not a dirty rider at all and did not want to cross jump him. I apologized to him after. There is not much that I could do in that situation. It was late in the main event and I was a little tired. I came over it and got all my weight to the right. It ended up with him going down, which sucks. I hate that. It was my fault, for sure, and I will try to be better. It was a racing incident – it is going to happen out there.

Did Hunter seem to understand when you spoke to him?

Yeah, he was cool about it. We have raced hard and good – he is a tough competitor. We have never had any problems.